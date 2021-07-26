Dead Filipino priest tests Covid positive despite two jabs

A Philippine priest who died recently in Manila was infected with Covid-19 despite having been fully vaccinated with the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine, a senior church official revealed on July 26.

Mission Society of the Philippines Father Manuel Jadraque, 58, collapsed while heading to San Roque Cathedral in the Manila suburb of Kalookan City to celebrate Mass on July 24, Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan said in a Facebook post.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Bishop David said he insisted on having Father Jadraque’s body tested as part of health protocols and was shocked when the results of the test came back positive for Covid-19.

“What makes [the] case particularly concerning is the fact that he had been fully vaccinated ,” Bishop David said.

The priest, like nearly all Filipinos who have been vaccinated, had received the Sinovac vaccine.

How come Father Manuel tested positive for Covid despite receiving two doses of Sinovac?

The bishop pointed out that despite being infected with the virus it was not yet clear whether it caused the priest’s death.

However, it prompted health authorities to shut down San Roque Cathedral as a precaution.

Some parishioners questioned the efficacy of Chinese-manufactured vaccines like Sinovac following the priest’s death.

Sinovac is by far the most widely used vaccine in the Philippines with almost 6.5 million doses donated by the Chinese government.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Of the vaccines available, it has been reported as having the lowest efficacy rate at only 56-65 percent and questions have been asked over its ability to ward off Covid variants.

“Father Jadraque’s death is an eye-opener. Perhaps the majority of us Filipinos are not fully protected. How come Father Manuel tested positive for Covid despite receiving two doses of Sinovac?” one Quezon City parishioner asked.

Bishop David said there was no autopsy done on Father Jadraque’s body as it had to be cremated within 24 hours of his positive Covid test becoming known, according to health protocols.