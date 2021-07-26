X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Dead Filipino priest tests Covid positive despite two jabs

Death of Father Manuel Jadraque raises questions over the efficacy of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: July 26, 2021 09:26 AM GMT

Updated: July 26, 2021 10:20 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia's Covid-19 cases ease but economy crumbles

Jul 23, 2021
2

Airport echoes with sobs and farewells in Hong Kong exodus

Jul 23, 2021
3

Ethiopian bishops pray for end to violence in Tigray

Jul 23, 2021
4

Pope must not allow himself to be propaganda tool for North Korea

Jul 26, 2021
5

Court refuses police security for expelled Indian nun

Jul 23, 2021
6

Religions unite to fight Covid as Myanmar crisis worsens

Jul 23, 2021
7

Covid-ravaged Indonesia bars entry to foreigners

Jul 23, 2021
8

Timor-Leste archbishop in plea over ex-priest's sex abuse case

Jul 24, 2021
9

Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka

Jul 24, 2021
10

Kindness shines amid floods and pandemic in Vietnam

Jul 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Dead Filipino priest tests Covid positive despite two jabs

Mission Society of the Philippines Father Manuel Jadraque. (Photo supplied) 

A Philippine priest who died recently in Manila was infected with Covid-19 despite having been fully vaccinated with the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine, a senior church official revealed on July 26.

Mission Society of the Philippines Father Manuel Jadraque, 58, collapsed while heading to San Roque Cathedral in the Manila suburb of Kalookan City to celebrate Mass on July 24, Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan said in a Facebook post.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Bishop David said he insisted on having Father Jadraque’s body tested as part of health protocols and was shocked when the results of the test came back positive for Covid-19.

“What makes [the] case particularly concerning is the fact that he had been fully vaccinated ,” Bishop David said.

The priest, like nearly all Filipinos who have been vaccinated, had received the Sinovac vaccine.

How come Father Manuel tested positive for Covid despite receiving two doses of Sinovac? 

The bishop pointed out that despite being infected with the virus it was not yet clear whether it caused the priest’s death.   

However, it prompted health authorities to shut down San Roque Cathedral as a precaution.

Some parishioners questioned the efficacy of Chinese-manufactured vaccines like Sinovac following the priest’s death.

Sinovac is by far the most widely used vaccine in the Philippines with almost 6.5 million doses donated by the Chinese government.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Of the vaccines available, it has been reported as having the lowest efficacy rate at only 56-65 percent and questions have been asked over its ability to ward off Covid variants.

“Father Jadraque’s death is an eye-opener. Perhaps the majority of us Filipinos are not fully protected. How come Father Manuel tested positive for Covid despite receiving two doses of Sinovac?” one Quezon City parishioner asked.

Bishop David said there was no autopsy done on Father Jadraque’s body as it had to be cremated within 24 hours of his positive Covid test becoming known, according to health protocols.

Also Read

Church offers care as Covid-19 crisis deepens in Myanmar
Church offers care as Covid-19 crisis deepens in Myanmar
Vietnam bans travel to contain Covid-19 surge
Vietnam bans travel to contain Covid-19 surge
UNESCO urged to postpone Thai bid to list forest
UNESCO urged to postpone Thai bid to list forest
Pope Francis 'hopes to visit Timor-Leste next year'
Pope Francis 'hopes to visit Timor-Leste next year'
Malaysian Catholics support distressed Myanmar migrants
Malaysian Catholics support distressed Myanmar migrants
Indonesian bishop tests positive for Covid-19
Indonesian bishop tests positive for Covid-19

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

The long shadow of coronavirus hangs over India
Jul 26, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics honor elderly on World Grandparents Day
Jul 26, 2021
Church offers care as Covid-19 crisis deepens in Myanmar
Jul 26, 2021
Vietnam bans travel to contain Covid-19 surge
Jul 26, 2021
Dead Filipino priest tests Covid positive despite two jabs
Jul 26, 2021
UNESCO urged to postpone Thai bid to list forest
Jul 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The long shadow of coronavirus hangs over India
Jul 26, 2021
Asian Church must walk with the poor
Jul 26, 2021
Pope must not allow himself to be propaganda tool for North Korea
Jul 26, 2021
Letter from Rome: It's not about Latin
Jul 26, 2021
Time for Asian churches to help flood-hit Germans
Jul 22, 2021

Features

Praying for a Papuan prelate
Jul 26, 2021
Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Jul 24, 2021
No resting in peace for Philippines' drug war victims
Jul 23, 2021
Thai regime ramps up efforts to silence critics
Jul 23, 2021
India's lunchbox men battle food delivery start-ups in pandemic
Jul 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Holy Sees finances in 2020 were not as bad as expected

Holy See’s finances in 2020 were not as bad as expected
Preparations for Synod assembly 2023 picking up pace

Preparations for Synod assembly 2023 picking up pace

Nuns vow to dismantle human trafficking networks

Nuns vow to dismantle human trafficking networks
My deep concerns over the PillarBurrill incident

My deep concerns over the "Pillar"-Burrill incident
Pope asks God to bless the Tokyo Games

Pope asks God to bless the Tokyo Games
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 26 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 26 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to be God’s witnesses of love wherever we are

Lord, help us to be God’s witnesses of love wherever we are
Lord, make our heart a tent of meeting with you

Lord, make our heart a tent of meeting with you
Blessed Antonio Lucci | Saint of the Day

Blessed Antonio Lucci | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.