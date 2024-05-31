News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Davos 2024: Does the World Economic Forum Have a Purpose?

Explore Davos 2024's purpose. The WEF hosts 400+ sessions with 3,000 participants tackling global challenges, promoting international collaboration amid rising polarization
The city of Davos seen bustling during the high season between Christmas and new year's eve amidst the traditional ice hockey tournament "Spengler Cup." (Photo: Unsplash / Damian Markutt)

Fernando de la Iglesia Viguiristi SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica
Published: May 31, 2024 05:58 AM GMT
Updated: May 31, 2024 11:13 AM GMT

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an annual event in Davos, Switzerland, where prominent business leaders, politicians and academics from around the world gather to address pressing global challenges and promote international collaboration.

In this year of increasing fragmentation and polarization, more than 400 different sessions and seminars enabled the nearly 3,000 participants to attend presentations and debates in the Alpine resort from January 15-19, 2024.

Plenary sessions offered the opportunity to hear live from heads of state and government, along with ministers (more than 50 and 300 in attendance, respectively), heads of multilateral organizations and other political leaders, as well as Nobel laureates, renowned artists, scientists and innovative entrepreneurs.

The annual meeting in the Swiss Alps – this was the 54th – has sometimes been an opportunity to reach agreements of historic significance.

In 1989 Davos hosted talks on German reunification between Federal Chancellor Helmut Kohl and East German leaders. In 1992, Frederik de Klerk and Nelson Mandela shared the stage in their first appearance together outside South Africa.

Also, in 1995, the agreement on Gaza and Jericho between Shimon Peres and Yasser Arafat, signed before the eyes of the participants and sealed with an embrace, drew thunderous applause from the assembly.

However, in recent years, Davos has mostly come to the fore as the place where conflict becomes evident. In 2009, Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan left the stage after a violent discussion on Gaza with Israeli President Shimon Peres.

What Can These Annual Meetings Offer?

The Davos meetings, not being institutional in nature, could pass more or less unnoticed. No binding documents are issued at the end of the deliberations, although sometimes convergences such as those mentioned above can arise; in any case, the public reports of each session are scrupulously transcribed and made available on the official website.

The WEF in Davos is funded by about 1,000 of the world’s largest companies, which pay high registration fees. Those who have been invited attend the annual conference paying a substantial amount. In 2011, The New York Times estimated the price of attending the WEF annual conference at $71,000, not including accommodation and travel expenses. To receive an invitation is a mark of recognition.

Political scientist Samuel Huntington coined the term Davos Man to indicate the clear common denominator that associates members of this elite. It epitomizes the global citizen, suggesting little devotion to national reality, a group that welcomes the disappearance of borders and regards national governments as vestiges of the past. And there is no doubt that the transnational corporation is without a homeland, especially in the current era, characterized by globalization, which this carefully selected group reflects and promotes.

Davos is much more than a four-day conference in a Swiss ski resort; for participants, it is above all a

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

