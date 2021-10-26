X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Daughter of Indonesia's first president becomes a Hindu

Soekarno's third daughter Sukmawati converts from Islam in a ceremony on Bali

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Published: October 26, 2021 08:01 AM GMT

Updated: October 26, 2021 09:44 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?

Oct 25, 2021
2

Cambodia lifts ban on flights from three Asian countries

Oct 25, 2021
3

Crying out for lawful law enforcers in Indonesia

Oct 25, 2021
4

Church sees conspiracy in probe against Indian cardinal

Oct 25, 2021
5

With pomp and a rare protest, Cambodia remembers peace deal

Oct 25, 2021
6

Pope plans to visit Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea

Oct 25, 2021
7

Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh

Oct 25, 2021
8

Robredo supporters ride pink caravans in Philippines

Oct 25, 2021
9

Pope Francis expresses solidarity with Sri Lankan Church

Oct 25, 2021
10

Bangladeshi Catholic youth urged to embrace pluralism

Oct 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Daughter of Indonesia's first president becomes a Hindu

Diah Mutiara Sukmawati Soekarnoputri at the conversion ceremony at the Soekarno Center in Bali's Buleleng district on Oct. 26. (Photo: YouTube)

A daughter of Indonesia’s first president, Soekarno, has converted from Islam to Hinduism during a ceremony in the predominantly Hindu province of Bali.

Diah Mutiara Sukmawati Soekarnoputri, Soekarno’s third daughter, officially became a Hindu on Oct. 26 during the ceremony called a Sudhi Wadani at the Soekarno Center in Buleleng district.

It took place amid tight security on what was her 70th birthday and was attended by only around 50 guests — mostly family members — due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was reported that Sukmawati, the founder of the Indonesian National Party and sister of the country’s fifth president, Megawati Soekarnoputri, decided to become a Hindu because her Balinese grandmother had been a devotee.

Her conversion also comes a couple of years after she was accused of making "blasphemous” remarks about Islam.

In 2018, she was reported to police by several groups over a poem she wrote and read out at a fashion event. She allegedly mocked Sharia law, the niqab face veil and the Muslim call to prayer.

I should be grateful, though, that she finally has finally made her religious feelings clear. I was so confused about her religion before

In 2019, she was reported to the police again over a speech she gave to mark National Heroes Day in which she supposedly compared her father with the Prophet Muhammad.

“Who fought for [Indonesia’s] independence in the 20th century, the Prophet Muhammad or Soekarno?” she said. 

Prior to this, she was also overheard asking “Which one is better, Pancasila or the Quran?” referring to the national state ideology and Islam’s holy book.

Police, however, dropped the cases, citing a lack of evidence.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Novel Chaidir Hasan Bamukmin, a lawyer who filed one of the complaints in 2019, said he was not surprised by her conversion.

“I should be grateful, though, that she finally has made her religious feelings clear. I was so confused about her religion before. It was said she was a Muslim, but she insulted Islam,” he told UCA News.

Abdul Mu’ti, general secretary of Muhammadiyah, the second-largest Islamic organization in Indonesia, said he respected Sukmawati’s conversion.

“It is her decision. She has chosen Hinduism. I hope she will feel at peace and find joy,” he told UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Cambodian court convicts 14 activists over protests
Cambodian court convicts 14 activists over protests
Filipino priests see red over seaside trip
Filipino priests see red over seaside trip
As Thai protests fade, hardcore youths battle on
As Thai protests fade, hardcore youths battle on
ASEAN summit begins without Myanmar after junta snubbed
ASEAN summit begins without Myanmar after junta snubbed
Desperate Myanmar migrants flee to Thailand
Desperate Myanmar migrants flee to Thailand
Support Us

Latest News

A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Oct 26, 2021
Cambodian court convicts 14 activists over protests
Oct 26, 2021
Climate refugees find safety in Bangladesh's shanty towns
Oct 26, 2021
Filipino priests see red over seaside trip
Oct 26, 2021
Hindu group in India insists on idol worship at Catholic school
Oct 26, 2021
Daughter of Indonesia's first president becomes a Hindu
Oct 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Oct 26, 2021
Speaking as a member of the Globule Family ...
Oct 26, 2021
Thailand needs more courageous media
Oct 26, 2021
Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?
Oct 25, 2021
Letter from Rome: Red hats or little white lies?
Oct 25, 2021

Features

Climate refugees find safety in Bangladesh's shanty towns
Oct 26, 2021
Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
The soaring cost of justice for minorities in Pakistan
Oct 25, 2021
With pomp and a rare protest, Cambodia remembers peace deal
Oct 25, 2021
Vietnam Catholics pray for those claimed by Covid-19
Oct 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Chaldeans in Iraq to set up museum with manuscripts saved during IS occupation

Chaldeans in Iraq to set up museum with manuscripts saved during IS occupation
Catholic groups outline priorities ahead of Glasgow COP26 climate change summit

Catholic groups outline priorities ahead of Glasgow COP26 climate change summit
Archbishop of Paris leads pilgrimage to Medjugorje

Archbishop of Paris leads pilgrimage to Medjugorje
Congolese priest is elected firstever African head of the Spiritans

Congolese priest is elected first-ever African head of the Spiritans
Relapse

Relapse
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.