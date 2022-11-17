News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Darkness invites people to draw closer to God, pope says

Pope invites the faithful to accept desolation and healthy sadness, indispensable for progression through life

Darkness invites people to draw closer to God, pope says

Pope Francis greets the faithful during his weekly General Audience. (Photo: Vatican news)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: November 17, 2022 07:30 AM GMT

Updated: November 17, 2022 07:31 AM GMT

Moments of difficulty and desolation are opportunities for praying, drawing closer to Jesus and discerning the right path, Pope Francis said.

"The spiritual state we call desolation ... can be an occasion for growth," the pope said Nov. 16 during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square.

"Indeed, if there is not a little dissatisfaction, healthy sadness, a healthy capacity to dwell in solitude, to stay by ourselves without fleeing, we risk always remaining on the surface of things and never making contact with the center of our existence," he said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"Desolation causes a 'rousing of the soul,' it keeps us alert, it fosters vigilance and humility, and protects us from the winds of fancy," which are indispensable for growth, he said.

Continuing his series of audience talks on spiritual discernment, the pope reflected on desolation and why the feeling occurs.

In an earlier audience, Pope Francis had defined desolation as the "darkness of the soul" and the inner sense of unrest and dissatisfaction.

During his Nov. 16 catechesis, the pope said the dark, sad moments challenge complacency, prompt people to appreciate God's graces and act as an incentive to grow in one's spiritual life by drawing closer to Jesus.

"For many saints, restlessness was a decisive impetus to turn their lives around," he said.

But, he said, when someone lives in a world of "perfect" and "artificial serenity" where they ignore or do not try to understand their true feelings, they will be "indifferent to the sufferings of others and incapable of accepting our own."

"Important choices come at a price," the pope said, but it is "a price that is within reach of everyone." It is a price paid with prayer, discernment and the effort of coming to a decision.

Paying the price of making a decision is also needed "to get out of a state of indifference, which always drags us down," he added.

Experiencing desolation is an invitation to no longer take for granted the people in one's life, he said, but rather to deepen those relationships, including with God.

"Let us think of our childhood," he suggested. "As children often we look for our parents to obtain something from them, a toy, some money to buy an ice cream, permission. And so, we look for them not for themselves, but for gain. And yet, they -- our parents -- are the greatest gift, and we understand this gradually as we grow up."

Often people's prayers also are like that -- simply requests for favors without any real interest in Jesus, Pope Francis said.

"It may seem strange, unreal, to ask the Lord, 'How are you?'" the pope said. But "instead, it is a beautiful way to enter into a true, sincere relationship, with his humanity, with his suffering, even with his singular solitude."

It is good to learn to be with the Lord "without ulterior motives, exactly as it happens with people we care for: We wish to know them more and more, because it is good to be with them," he said.

Do not be discouraged by difficulties and "do not be afraid of desolation," he said. Move forward with perseverance, "seeking to find Christ's heart, to find the Lord and the answer will come, always."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Young Japanese seek greener pastures abroad Young Japanese seek greener pastures abroad
Bangladesh to strengthen efforts to combat trafficking Bangladesh to strengthen efforts to combat trafficking
Philippine health workers seek Church help to increase pay Philippine health workers seek Church help to increase pay
Indonesian villagers spurn Church-backed energy project Indonesian villagers spurn Church-backed energy project
Indian Christians decry persecution in Uttar Pradesh Indian Christians decry persecution in Uttar Pradesh
Korean priest banned for social media attack on president Korean priest banned for social media attack on president
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.