X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Dalit Christians stage protest march in southern India

Protesters demand appointment of a Dalit bishop and an end to discrimination within the Church

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Updated: February 10, 2021 05:17 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia halts probe into abduction of Thai activist

Feb 8, 2021
2

Pope prays for peace in Myanmar as anti-coup protests grow

Feb 8, 2021
3

Sri Lankan minorities march against oppression, injustice

Feb 8, 2021
4

China arrests Australian journalist in spying case

Feb 9, 2021
5

Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices

Feb 9, 2021
6

Pope Francis calls for release of Myanmar leaders

Feb 9, 2021
7

Indigenous Indonesians mount palm oil blockade

Feb 8, 2021
8

Poor response to Bangladesh's Covid-19 vaccination drive

Feb 8, 2021
9

Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools

Feb 8, 2021
10

Philippine bishop calls for bigger congregations

Feb 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Dalit Christians stage protest march in southern India

Dalit Christians stage a protest in Kumbakonam Diocese in Tamil Nadu demanding equal treatment for people of Dalit origin on Feb. 6. (Photo supplied)

Dalit Christians in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu held a protest march in Kumbakonam Diocese against the discrimination faced by Dalits.

The protesters from eight Dalit Christian groups marched on Feb. 6 to submit a memorandum to the bishop and other diocesan officials stating their demand for a Dalit bishop in the diocese.

“Bishop Antonysamy Francis of Kumbakonam will be retiring from his post as he will reach the canonical retirement age of 75 in December, so we wanted to intensify our demand for a bishop of Dalit origin in this diocese,” Kudanthai Arasan, founder and president of Viduthalai Tamil Puligal Katchi, told UCA News.

“We have faced discrimination within the Church as well as in civil society for the past several decades, not only in Tamil Nadu but also in some other states and our demand remains the same — to treat Dalit Christians equally.” 

Arasan said Kumbakonam Diocese was formed on Sept. 1, 1899, but even after 121 years no initiative was taken by the former three bishops and the present bishop to appoint a Dalit as bishop in any diocese in Tamil Nadu.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

There are more than 2 million Christians in the diocese and Dalit Catholics account for 65 percent, he said.

Arasan said that among 135 priests in the diocese, 29 qualified priests are from a Dalit background. Such caste discrimination is against canon law, section 378.1, he said.

Franklin Caesar Thomas, coordinator of the National Council of Dalit Christians, told UCA News that over the past 14 years not one of the 10 priests elected was Dalit.

“The basic reason for all these discriminatory practices is caste and an untouchability mindset,” said Thomas, a Supreme Court lawyer.

The struggle of Dalit Christians and Muslims seeking the status of scheduled caste started after a 1950 presidential order removed the privileges given to scheduled caste converts who were not Hindus.

Related News

While such privileges were restored to Sikhs (1956) and to Buddhists (1990), Christians and Muslims have not been granted them and there seems to be little hope for them.

Different commissions appointed by the government have recommended that Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims should be included in the scheduled caste list.

Dalits, or untouchables, are the lowest caste within Hindu society. Huge numbers of Dalits have converted to Christianity and Islam over the decades, though the religions offer limited protection from societal prejudice.

The word Dalit means "trampled upon" in Sanskrit and refers to all groups once considered untouchable and outside the four-tier Hindu caste system. Government data shows 201 million of India’s 1.2 billion people belong to this marginalized community. Some 60 percent of India's 25 million Christians are of Dalit or tribal origin.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Why did the Vatican drop the Inquisition?
Why did the Vatican drop the Inquisition?
India under attack over killings on Bangladesh border
India under attack over killings on Bangladesh border
Freedom of expression under stress in world's largest democracy
Freedom of expression under stress in world's largest democracy
Bangladesh joins Vatican network to tackle traffickers
Bangladesh joins Vatican network to tackle traffickers
Call for unity as Indian archbishop marks ruby jubilee
Call for unity as Indian archbishop marks ruby jubilee
Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices
Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Why did the Vatican drop the Inquisition?
Feb 10, 2021
India under attack over killings on Bangladesh border
Feb 10, 2021
Malaysian Christians pray for missing pastor, disappeared
Feb 10, 2021
Bishop appeals to Filipino families to care for the sick
Feb 10, 2021
Cambodians take first jabs of Covid-19 vaccine
Feb 10, 2021
Indonesia records sharp rise in child abuse cases
Feb 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why did the Vatican drop the Inquisition?
Feb 10, 2021
Freedom of expression under stress in world's largest democracy
Feb 9, 2021
Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices
Feb 9, 2021
Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools
Feb 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope fails on Vatican communications reform
Feb 7, 2021

Features

Cambodians take first jabs of Covid-19 vaccine
Feb 10, 2021
Polish Salesian on a mission of joy and love in Mongolia
Feb 10, 2021
Filipino priest to fight Covid war on two fronts
Feb 9, 2021
Lay Papuans turn against Indonesian Church 'sellout'
Feb 8, 2021
Camillians tackle the shackling of Indonesia's mentally ill
Feb 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Poverty is a form of structural violence says Guatemalan cardinal

Poverty is "a form of structural violence", says Guatemalan cardinal

Jesuits continue efforts to prevent sexual abuse

Jesuits continue efforts to prevent sexual abuse
Its time for Churches in Africa to stop looking for handouts from the West

“It’s time for Churches in Africa to stop looking for handouts from the West”
Vatican champions the rights of the elderly during COVID19

Vatican champions the rights of the elderly during COVID-19
On Papal Populism

On Papal Populism
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 10 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 10 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to work towards a world where women are treated equally in all aspects of life

Lord, help us to work towards a world where women are treated equally in all aspects of life
Our Lady of Lourdes, heal the wounded hearts

Our Lady of Lourdes, heal the wounded hearts
Our Lady of Lourdes

Our Lady of Lourdes
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.