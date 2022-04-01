Dalit Christians demand fairness in India

India’s Dalit Christians have continued to protest the appointment of a non-Dalit Catholic archbishop, terming it discriminatory.
Dalit Christians in southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu have continued their protests against the appointment of a non-Dalit archbishop for Pondicherry-Cuddalore Catholic Archdiocese.
Dalit activists allege the appointment of Archbishop Francis Kalist while ignoring a long-running appeal for Dalit bishops is another example of discrimination against Dalits within the Church. Dozens of Dalits joined a protest march in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai, on Tuesday.
The protesters demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council president Archbishop George Anthonysamy for failing to ensure the appointment of a Dalit archbishop. They also called on apostolic nuncio Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli to revoke the appointment of Bishop Kalist and asked the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India to ensure 64 percent representation of Dalit Christians in view of their numbers.
Dalit leader M. Mary John said about 75 percent of India’s Catholics are former Dalits but only 11 out of 180 bishops are Dalits.
Dalit Catholics stage a protest against the appointment of an upper-caste archbishop of Pondicherry-Cuddalore in Chennai on March 29. (Photo supplied)
A Catholic activist in Pakistan who was assassinated for advocating against child labor has been awarded one of the highest civilian awards, the Sitara-e-Shujaat.
President Arif Alvi honored Iqbal Masih for his bravery in capital Islamabad on March 23. Iqbal Masih was shot dead on Easter Sunday in April 1995 at age of 12.
Patras Masih (left) receives the Sitara-e-Shujaat award on behalf of his brother Iqbal Masih from Pakistani President Arif Alvi at President House in Islamabad on March 23. (Photo supplied)
A carpet maker, Masih was sold by his father to a factory for a loan for the family. At that time, the family debt was less than 4 US dollars. Masih escaped slavery at the age of 10 and raised his voice against child exploitation in the carpet industry. He promoted awareness about child slavery and secured the release of about 3,000 child laborers.
In 1994, he became the youngest child to win the Reebok Human Rights Award for Youth in Action. According to UNICEF, Pakistan has about 3.3 million child laborers.
Family members and activists have called for a probe and justice after two tribal farmers committed suicide over discrimination against ethnic minorities in northern Bangladesh.
Ethnic Santal cousins Obhinath Marnady, 36, and Robi Marandy, 26, consumed poison together last week at their village in the Godagari area of Rajshahi district. Family members said they resorted to suicide after their maturing paddy crop on a tiny farm began to dry up after a well operator from a state-run agency refused to release water for irrigation without a hefty bribe.
Community leaders visit family members of two ethnic farmers who committed suicide after they were denied water for irrigation. (Photo supplied)
Activists said such discrimination against tribal people is common in many areas and termed it a “disgrace for the nation.”
Obhinath’s wife Rozina Hembrom filed a case against well operator Sakhawat Hossain, accusing him of inciting suicide. She also demanded justice and compensation for her two children.
Taiwan’s government has honored two Belgian Catholic priests with citizenship for their years of dedicated service to poor families and disadvantaged students.
Father Olivier Lardinois and Father Corneille Hermans received national ID cards and national health insurance cards from Hsinchu County Commissioner Yang Wen-ke last Friday. Both priests are 58 years old. The honor came after the government approved their applications for naturalization earlier this year.
Father Corneille Hermans (left) and Father Olivier Lardinois (right) after receiving their Taiwanese ID cards on March 25. (Photo courtesy of Hsinchu County government)
Commissioner Yang thanked the priests for playing a vital role in supporting indigenous communities, especially supporting poor schoolchildren in the mountainous region by driving them to and from school for over three decades.
Father Lardinois and Father Hermans have learned local languages to help them serve the communities and they find their life in Taiwan full of happiness. About 2 percent of Taiwan’s estimated 24 million population are ethnic aboriginals and about 4 percent of Taiwanese are Christians.
Philippine authorities have appealed to the Catholic Church for help in finding shelters for more than 4,000 people evacuated due to the eruption of Taal volcano in Batangas province.
The government has evacuated hundreds of families as the active volcano has been spewing ashes since last Saturday. Police spokesman Lieutenant Jeffrey Geruner said on Tuesday that 20 government-run evacuation centers have run out of space, so they requested Catholic parishes to allow accommodation in empty areas of churches.
Families living near Taal volcano eruptions evacuated to a public school in Laurel, Batangas, on March 26. (Photo: AFP)
Caritas Philippines has begun distribution of groceries and food packs in evacuation centers. Due to lack of resources, Caritas was able to assist some 2,000 people, just half of the total number of evacuees.
Officials said the eruption has affected fishermen and farmers living in eight villages of the danger zone as they have nowhere to go. The government deployed police and military personnel to evacuate residents to safety.
South Korea’s Gwangju Archdiocese has opened a museum to preserve, promote and study the history and heritage of the Korean Church including valuable records, artifacts and sacred relics.
Archbishop Hyginus Kim Hee-jong of Gwangju opened and blessed Gwangju Catholic Museum in the presence of church leaders, local politicians and government officials in the third week of March. The museum also kicked off a special exhibition titled “Light on this Earth” featuring relics and artifacts from the first century to modern times.
Church leaders, government officials and guests mark the opening of Gwangju Catholic Museum on March 19. (Photo: Gwangju Archdiocese)
In Gwangju, hundreds of Catholics were massacred for their faith by imperial forces during the early days of Christianity in Korea in the 19th century. In 2004, Gwangju Archdiocese opened a memorial to pay tribute to hundreds of Catholic martyrs and missionaries.
Last November, the archdiocese inaugurated 14 catacomb murals in a church cemetery to remind Catholics about the early days of the Church and the persecution of Christians.
An elderly Catholic priest in central Vietnam faces dismissal from the priesthood for his involvement with a banned exorcist group.
Bishop Dominic Nguyen Van Manh of Da Lat Diocese ordered Father Dominic Truyen to immediately leave a group of exorcists based in Bao Loc. The priest had earlier promised not to contact group leader Teresa Nguyen Thi Thuong and to give up exorcism.
Father Dominic Nguyen Chu Truyen in Thanh Mau Parish in Da Lat in 2018. (Photo supplied)
In 2020, Bishop Manh suspended 74-year-old Father Truyen from administering sacraments and pastoral care. He had also asked the priest to return to a monastery to live a life of contemplation and prayer and to rectify his acts.
The priest is the former pastor of a local parish and he moved to the monastery in September 2020 following the bishop’s order. He later left the monastery and moved to a house owned by exorcist leader Thuong, who was banned from church services and receiving sacraments in 2020.
Thailand’s repressive government has moved to further curtail the country’s extremely limited press freedom. Last week police brought sedition and royal defamation charges against two citizen journalists for broadcasting from a pro-democracy protest near a royal palace in February.
The journalists run a Facebook page and a YouTube channel anonymously. The arrested journalists were granted bail but have been banned from repeating their offense. In addition, they have been forced to wear electronic bracelets.
A woman holds a placard outside the Criminal Court during a protest against Article 112, Thailand's royal defamation law, in Bangkok on Dec. 22, 2021. (Photo: Jack Taylor/AFP)
Democracy and press freedom have significantly eroded under Thailand’s pro-royalist government led by former military chief Prayut Chan-o-cha. The government has intensified a crackdown on opposition parties and the student-led pro-democracy movement.
More than 180 Thais, mostly student activists, have been charged with royal defamation and sedition for calling for democracy and reform of the monarchy.
Pro-independence separatists have killed two Indonesian marines including a Christian in restive Christian-majority Papua province. The killing came after the rebels mudered eight civilian technicians last month.
Indonesian Navy spokesman Julius Widjojono said the rebels attacked the navy post with grenade launchers last Saturday, leaving two marines dead and eight injured. The bodies of the slain marines were flown back home and buried two days later.
Police and medical personnel receive the remains of a telecommunications worker, one of eight killed by separatists on March 2 in a remote area of Indonesia’s Papua province while repairing a mast. (Photo: AFP)
The West Papua National Liberation Army and the Free Papua Movement claimed responsibility for the attack. Its spokesperson Sebby Sambom said the attack coincided with the armed group’s 51st anniversary.
The latest violence comes amid an escalation in fighting between the military and rebels in a region that has endured an armed insurgency since the 1960s with the loss of thousands of lives. Rights activists say an end to violence in not possible without dialogue between security forces and the rebels.
A court in China’s Shandong province has charged Christian rights activist Li Qiaochu with subversion more than two years she was arrested and imprisoned. State prosecutors in Linai City have listed a series of criminal evidence against the 31-year-old activist.
She is accused of having a romantic relationship with constitutional scholar, human rights lawyer and democracy campaigner Dr. Xu Zhiyong, who is in jail for his legal activism against corruption and for democracy.
Li Qiaochu has been charged with subversion of state power for voicing concerns over the ill-treatment of prisoners in a Chinese prison. (Photo: Facebook)
Li is also accused of running a blogsite on behalf of Xu that seeks to overthrow China’s socialist system and inciting subversion of state power. Li’s attorney said all charges against her are fabricated.
Li is known for her activism and research on the rights of women, laborers and migrants. She was arrested and jailed after revealing and condemning the inhuman treatment of inmates in a Chinese prison following a visit to her boyfriend Xu in jail in February last year.
Police in Cambodia have arrested 130 people on charges of illegal fishing following a crackdown ordered by Prime Minister Hun Sen over concerns of depleting fish stocks in the Mekong River.
The action came after the Royal Academy of Cambodia warned that unchecked illegal fishing had triggered a decline in national resources. Concerns have been rising as about 65 million people living in the Lower Mekong Basin rely on fishing for protein and have complained bitterly about the gradual depletion of fish stocks.
A fisherman throws his fishing net into the Mekong River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: AFP)
However, some observers see the police actions stemming from a political point of view. The long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party is gearing up for election in 1,652 communes in June. Illegal fishing and land grabbing are among key issues in various provinces of the country.
