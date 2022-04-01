Dalit Christians demand fairness in India

A Catholic activist in Pakistan who was assassinated for advocating against child labor has been awarded one of the highest civilian awards, the Sitara-e-Shujaat.

President Arif Alvi honored Iqbal Masih for his bravery in capital Islamabad on March 23. Iqbal Masih was shot dead on Easter Sunday in April 1995 at age of 12.

Patras Masih (left) receives the Sitara-e-Shujaat award on behalf of his brother Iqbal Masih from Pakistani President Arif Alvi at President House in Islamabad on March 23. (Photo supplied)

A carpet maker, Masih was sold by his father to a factory for a loan for the family. At that time, the family debt was less than 4 US dollars. Masih escaped slavery at the age of 10 and raised his voice against child exploitation in the carpet industry. He promoted awareness about child slavery and secured the release of about 3,000 child laborers.

In 1994, he became the youngest child to win the Reebok Human Rights Award for Youth in Action. According to UNICEF, Pakistan has about 3.3 million child laborers.

Family members and activists have called for a probe and justice after two tribal farmers committed suicide over discrimination against ethnic minorities in northern Bangladesh.

Ethnic Santal cousins Obhinath Marnady, 36, and Robi Marandy, 26, consumed poison together last week at their village in the Godagari area of Rajshahi district. Family members said they resorted to suicide after their maturing paddy crop on a tiny farm began to dry up after a well operator from a state-run agency refused to release water for irrigation without a hefty bribe.

Community leaders visit family members of two ethnic farmers who committed suicide after they were denied water for irrigation. (Photo supplied)

Activists said such discrimination against tribal people is common in many areas and termed it a “disgrace for the nation.”

Obhinath’s wife Rozina Hembrom filed a case against well operator Sakhawat Hossain, accusing him of inciting suicide. She also demanded justice and compensation for her two children.

Taiwan’s government has honored two Belgian Catholic priests with citizenship for their years of dedicated service to poor families and disadvantaged students.

Father Olivier Lardinois and Father Corneille Hermans received national ID cards and national health insurance cards from Hsinchu County Commissioner Yang Wen-ke last Friday. Both priests are 58 years old. The honor came after the government approved their applications for naturalization earlier this year.

Father Corneille Hermans (left) and Father Olivier Lardinois (right) after receiving their Taiwanese ID cards on March 25. (Photo courtesy of Hsinchu County government)

Commissioner Yang thanked the priests for playing a vital role in supporting indigenous communities, especially supporting poor schoolchildren in the mountainous region by driving them to and from school for over three decades.

Father Lardinois and Father Hermans have learned local languages to help them serve the communities and they find their life in Taiwan full of happiness. About 2 percent of Taiwan’s estimated 24 million population are ethnic aboriginals and about 4 percent of Taiwanese are Christians.

Philippine authorities have appealed to the Catholic Church for help in finding shelters for more than 4,000 people evacuated due to the eruption of Taal volcano in Batangas province.

The government has evacuated hundreds of families as the active volcano has been spewing ashes since last Saturday. Police spokesman Lieutenant Jeffrey Geruner said on Tuesday that 20 government-run evacuation centers have run out of space, so they requested Catholic parishes to allow accommodation in empty areas of churches.

Families living near Taal volcano eruptions evacuated to a public school in Laurel, Batangas, on March 26. (Photo: AFP)

Caritas Philippines has begun distribution of groceries and food packs in evacuation centers. Due to lack of resources, Caritas was able to assist some 2,000 people, just half of the total number of evacuees.

Officials said the eruption has affected fishermen and farmers living in eight villages of the danger zone as they have nowhere to go. The government deployed police and military personnel to evacuate residents to safety.

South Korea’s Gwangju Archdiocese has opened a museum to preserve, promote and study the history and heritage of the Korean Church including valuable records, artifacts and sacred relics.