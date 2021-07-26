X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Dalit Christians accuse Indian Church of discrimination

Protesters demand Dalit prelates be appointed to vacancies in Tamil Nadu state

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: July 26, 2021 07:22 AM GMT

Updated: July 26, 2021 09:32 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia's Covid-19 cases ease but economy crumbles

Jul 23, 2021
2

Airport echoes with sobs and farewells in Hong Kong exodus

Jul 23, 2021
3

Ethiopian bishops pray for end to violence in Tigray

Jul 23, 2021
4

Pope must not allow himself to be propaganda tool for North Korea

Jul 26, 2021
5

Court refuses police security for expelled Indian nun

Jul 23, 2021
6

Religions unite to fight Covid as Myanmar crisis worsens

Jul 23, 2021
7

Covid-ravaged Indonesia bars entry to foreigners

Jul 23, 2021
8

Timor-Leste archbishop in plea over ex-priest's sex abuse case

Jul 24, 2021
9

Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka

Jul 24, 2021
10

Kindness shines amid floods and pandemic in Vietnam

Jul 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Dalit Christians accuse Indian Church of discrimination

Dalit Christians protest in Salem on July 23 against what they say is discrimination faced by people of Dalit origin in the Catholic Church. (Photo supplied)

A group of Dalit Christians in India's Tamil Nadu state have staged a protest ahead of the consecration of Bishop Arulselvam Rayappan in Salem.

The July 23 protest, organized by the Dalit Christian Liberation Movement (DCLM) in front of the District Collector’s Office in Salem, condemned the "untouchability" practiced in the country, particularly in Tamil Nadu.

More than 100 protesters also met the district collector and presented a memorandum complaining about the caste discrimination against Dalits in the Catholic Church.

They urged the government of Tamil Nadu and the federal government to take action to end discrimination against Dalit Christians.

“We have taken to the streets as our repeated demand to appoint bishops of Dalit origin in Tamil Nadu have failed. Our plight remains unheard and ignored by the hierarchy of the Catholic Church,” Mary John, president of the DCLM, told UCA News.

“We want the consecration of the new bishop, Arulselvam Rayappan, in Salem scheduled for Aug. 4 to be stopped until a Dalit archbishop and bishops are appointed in the remaining vacancies in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. The protesters demand Bishop Peter Abir of Sultanpet, the apostolic administrator of Pondicherry-Cuddalore Archdiocese, go back to his diocese.

We took to public protests to show our agony and anger, hoping to raise the consciousness of the Church over caste injustice

“Nepotism and discrimination are happening, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry, where only non-Dalit bishops and archbishops have been appointed during the past 15 years.

“There is only one Dalit bishop in the 18 Catholic dioceses in the region even though Dalits comprise about 75 percent of the Catholics here, making their representation negligible. This situation has continued for decades.”

The protesters also appealed to Pope Francis to intervene to end caste discrimination in the Indian Church.

The DCLM has been raising this issue for the past three decades with numerous letters and appeals to the Indian Catholic hierarchy and apostolic nuncios.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We have been also constantly making representations to the Vatican. We took to public protests to show our agony and anger, hoping to raise the consciousness of the Church over caste injustice,” John said.

“During the past one year especially, we have staged more concerted public protests and street rallies because we realized that our silence, pious hope and prayerful appeals for decades have only been defeated. With all this we hoped that at least now our demand would be met with sensitivity and sensibility."

Bishop Sebastianappan Singaroyan of Salem told UCA News that “we came to know through the local newspaper that there was a small group protesting at the district collector’s office but more than that we have no other information.”

Father L. Sahayaraj, deputy secretary of the Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council, told UCA News that he was not aware of any protest. Regarding the Dalit Christian issue, he said: “I have nothing to say on that subject.”

Dalits, or untouchables, are the lowest caste in Hindu society. Huge numbers of Dalits have converted to Christianity and Islam over the decades, though in reality the religions offer limited protection from societal prejudice.

The word "Dalit" means "trampled upon" in Sanskrit and refers to all groups once considered untouchable and outside the four-tier Hindu caste system. Government data shows 201 million of India’s 1.2 billion people belong to this marginalized community. Some 60 percent of India's 25 million Christians are of Dalit and tribal origin.

Also Read

The long shadow of coronavirus hangs over India
The long shadow of coronavirus hangs over India
Bangladeshi Catholics honor elderly on World Grandparents Day
Bangladeshi Catholics honor elderly on World Grandparents Day
Indian court withdraws laudatory comments about late Jesuit
Indian court withdraws laudatory comments about late Jesuit
Death toll rises in Indian floods
Death toll rises in Indian floods
Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
India rescuers hunt for survivors as monsoon toll hits 115
India rescuers hunt for survivors as monsoon toll hits 115

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

The long shadow of coronavirus hangs over India
Jul 26, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics honor elderly on World Grandparents Day
Jul 26, 2021
Church offers care as Covid-19 crisis deepens in Myanmar
Jul 26, 2021
Vietnam bans travel to contain Covid-19 surge
Jul 26, 2021
Dead Filipino priest tests Covid positive despite two jabs
Jul 26, 2021
UNESCO urged to postpone Thai bid to list forest
Jul 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The long shadow of coronavirus hangs over India
Jul 26, 2021
Asian Church must walk with the poor
Jul 26, 2021
Pope must not allow himself to be propaganda tool for North Korea
Jul 26, 2021
Letter from Rome: It's not about Latin
Jul 26, 2021
Time for Asian churches to help flood-hit Germans
Jul 22, 2021

Features

Praying for a Papuan prelate
Jul 26, 2021
Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Jul 24, 2021
No resting in peace for Philippines' drug war victims
Jul 23, 2021
Thai regime ramps up efforts to silence critics
Jul 23, 2021
India's lunchbox men battle food delivery start-ups in pandemic
Jul 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Holy Sees finances in 2020 were not as bad as expected

Holy See’s finances in 2020 were not as bad as expected
Preparations for Synod assembly 2023 picking up pace

Preparations for Synod assembly 2023 picking up pace

Nuns vow to dismantle human trafficking networks

Nuns vow to dismantle human trafficking networks
My deep concerns over the PillarBurrill incident

My deep concerns over the "Pillar"-Burrill incident
Pope asks God to bless the Tokyo Games

Pope asks God to bless the Tokyo Games
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 26 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 26 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to be God’s witnesses of love wherever we are

Lord, help us to be God’s witnesses of love wherever we are
Lord, make our heart a tent of meeting with you

Lord, make our heart a tent of meeting with you
Blessed Antonio Lucci | Saint of the Day

Blessed Antonio Lucci | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.