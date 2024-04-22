Dalai Lama’s sister honored for educating Tibetans-in-exile

This year’s Pearl S. Buck Award has been conferred on Jetsun Pema, 84, the younger sister of Tibetan Buddhism’s supreme leader the Dalai Lama, for her work in educating the Tibetan children who live in exile.

Pema is the first Tibetan to receive the award which includes a medallion and a cash prize of US$25,000, from Randolph College in Lynchburg, the United States on April 18, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on April 19.

The Pearl S. Buck Award is given to women who exemplify the ideals, values, and commitments of Buck, a member of the Class of 1914 and the first American woman to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature and a rights champion.

Randolph College president Sue Ott Rowlands said that Pema was chosen from among some other “amazing nominations,” for the award.

Previous award winners include former Irish President Mary Robinson, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former First Lady of Egypt Jehan Sadat, former Philippines President Corazon Aquino, US architect, designer and sculptor Maya Lin, and American author Maxine Hong Kingston.

Pema said she would donate her award money to the Tibetan Children's Villages (TCV), RFA reported.

Known fondly among Tibetans as “Amala,” or “Respected Mother,” Pema’s role has been pivotal in building TCV, one of the most successful Tibetan educational institutions abroad.

With its headquarters located in Dharamsala in northern India, the TCV serves as a nonprofit organization that cares for and educates orphaned, destitute, and refugee children from Tibet, RFA reported.

Pema served as the president of the TCV from 1964 to 2006. She was pivotal in expanding the services of TCV after succeeding Tsering Dolma Takla, the organization’s founder and the now-deceased elder sister of the Dalai Lama.

“This award acknowledges the efforts of not only myself but everyone who has contributed to this cause, starting from my late elder sister along with many others who have dedicated their lives to the education of Tibetan children,” Pema said.

Reportedly, the TCV schools across India care for and educate more than 53,000 Tibetan children who had escaped Tibet and were separated from their families, or who were orphaned or are from underprivileged families, RFA reported.

Pema pointed out during the award ceremony that she was only fulfilling the mandate she received from the Dalai Lama to ensure Tibetan children received a good education and care.

Pema is also the first woman to be elected to a ministerial post in the Tibetan parliament-in-exile. She served as the minister of education.

The Tibetan parliament has recognized her as the “Mother of Tibet,” RFA reported.

Pema has received several global honors, including the World’s Children’s Prize for the Rights of the Child in Sweden in 2006, the Maria Montessori Award in Italy in 2010, and a UNESCO Medal in 1999.

She also received the esteemed Nari Shakti Puraskar (women's power award) in 2018 from the Indian government, which recognizes women or institutions dedicated to advancing women’s empowerment.