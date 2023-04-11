News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Dalai Lama regrets asking boy to 'suck his tongue'

A statement released on Twitter says the leader often teases people he meets ‘in an innocent and playful way’

Dalai Lama regrets asking boy to 'suck his tongue'

In this file photo taken on Dec. 29, 2022, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama waves during his first day of teaching session at the Kalachakra Ground in Bodhgaya. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, New Delhi

By AFP, New Delhi

Published: April 11, 2023 05:50 AM GMT

Updated: April 11, 2023 06:50 AM GMT

The Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized on Monday after a video that showed him asking a boy to suck his tongue triggered a backlash on social media.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the Dalai Lama, 87, planting a kiss on the boy's lips as he leaned in to pay his respects.

The Buddhist monk is then seen sticking his tongue out as he asked the child to suck it. "Can you suck my tongue," he is heard asking the young boy in the video.

The video is from an event in McLeod Ganj, a suburb of Dharamshala city in northern India, on February 28.

"His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," said a statement posted on his verified Twitter account.

"His Holiness often teases the people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras," it added. "He regrets the incident."

Twitter users slammed the video, calling it "disgusting" and "absolutely sick" after it started trending on Sunday.

"Utterly shocked to see this display by the #DalaiLama. In the past too, he's had to apologize for his sexist comments. But saying - Now suck my tongue to a small boy is disgusting," wrote user Sangita.

Another poster, Rakhi Tripathi, said: "What did I just see? What that child must be feeling? Disgusting."

The Dalai Lama remains the universally recognized face of the movement for Tibetan autonomy.

But the global spotlight he enjoyed after winning the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize has dimmed and the deluge of invitations to hobnob with world leaders and Hollywood stars have slowed, partly because the aging leader has cut back on his punishing travel schedule, but also due to China's growing economic and political clout.

Beijing accuses him of wanting to split China, and has referred to him as a "wolf in a monk's robe".

In 2019, the Dalai Lama apologized for saying that if his successor were to be a woman, she would have to be "attractive".

The comments, which were criticized around the world, were made in an interview with the BBC.

