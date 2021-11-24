X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Cyprus churches get ready for papal visit

The visit of Pope Francis is expected to bring a message of peace to the region

Doreen Abi Raad, Catholic News Service

Doreen Abi Raad, Catholic News Service

Published: November 24, 2021 06:51 AM GMT

Updated: November 24, 2021 09:56 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics

Nov 22, 2021
2

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism

Nov 22, 2021
3

Pope Francis revokes priesthood of Timor-Leste priest

Nov 22, 2021
4

Filipino clergy 'can speak out against sinful politics'

Nov 22, 2021
5

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters final stage

Nov 24, 2021
6

Cambodian opposition activist hacked to death

Nov 22, 2021
7

Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?

Nov 23, 2021
8

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state

Nov 23, 2021
9

Anger as Thailand deports third Cambodian refugee

Nov 23, 2021
10

On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan

Nov 24, 2021
Support UCA News
Cyprus churches get ready for papal visit

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience at Paul VI hall. (Photo:AFP)

Momentum is building in Cyprus for the visit of Pope Francis Dec. 2-4.

"We are very excited, awaiting this historical event," said Maronite Father Ibrahim Khita of St. Charbel Church in Limassol, Cyprus' second-largest city, about 40 minutes from Nicosia.

His parish consists of approximately 1,800 families, divided between Cypriot Maronites and Lebanese Maronites, most of whom migrated to Cyprus during Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war.

Father Khita is in charge of the liturgical committee for Pope Francis' Mass of the Pope at GSP Stadium in Nicosia Dec. 3.

"We are working hard, day and night, to finish everything" for the pope's visit, Father Khita told Catholic News Service. With committees and subcommittees and teams of volunteers, in all, more than 200 people, about half of whom are young adults, are helping to prepare for the Mass.

There will be a combined choir of about 110 people from all the Catholic parishes of Cyprus: 10 Maronite and four Latin rite, Father Khita said.

"What's most important is that we are preparing a spiritual, religious atmosphere for Pope Francis," Father Khita said.

To be spiritually ready, Father Khita said, parishes have arranged activities, include prayers and eucharistic adoration.

"Hopefully, the pope will bring a message of peace for the region. The youth really need a message of hope, especially the youth of Lebanon

Maronite Archbishop Selim Sfeir of Cyprus has prepared a booklet of prayers and meditations, which have been distributed to the parishes. The Latin Catholic community is doing the same, said Father Khita.

"We are hoping that after the visit of the pope, we stay in this (prayerful) atmosphere," he said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The visit of Pope Francis is also "creating a positive atmosphere" among all the people of Cyprus, Catholic and Orthodox, said Father Khita. He described the relationship between the two churches as "quite good."

The Maronite Eparchy of Cyprus also invited a delegation of 18 people from Caritas Lebanon, including the organization's president, Father Michel Abboud, and 13 Caritas Youth members.

Peter Mahfouz, head of Caritas Youth, told Catholic News the young people are "super excited." They hope to meet Pope Francis "in a small meeting, face-to-face," Mahfouz said.

"Hopefully the pope will bring a message of peace for the region. The youth really need a message of hope, especially the youth of Lebanon," Mahfouz said, noting that "huge numbers" of young adults are leaving crisis-stricken Lebanon for a better future abroad.

"We are also hoping Pope Francis will visit Lebanon soon," he added. The Holy Father has several times expressed his wishes to visit the crisis-stricken country.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Support Us

Latest News

Cambodian rights group among winners of international award
Nov 24, 2021
Redemptorists must stay passionate about social justice
Nov 24, 2021
Korean bishops support closure of zinc factory to save environment
Nov 24, 2021
Indian bishop’s rape trial enters final stage
Nov 24, 2021
Philippine bishop attacks early election vote buying
Nov 24, 2021
Indonesian lawyers defend under fire Catholic priest
Nov 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Redemptorists must stay passionate about social justice
Nov 24, 2021
Building peace from our inner life
Nov 24, 2021
Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?
Nov 23, 2021
India repeals farm laws to prevent Sikh alienation
Nov 23, 2021
Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
Nov 22, 2021

Features

In Pakistan, poverty drives forced conversions
Nov 24, 2021
Traditions mark Christ the King feast in Bangladesh
Nov 24, 2021
On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan
Nov 24, 2021
Philippine presidential hopeful Pacquiao was 'naive' drug user
Nov 23, 2021
Muslim mason sculpts shrines for Bangladesh's Hindu dead
Nov 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Nuba Mountains Sudans religious exception

The Nuba Mountains, Sudan's religious exception
The legacy of Tibhirine lives on even after death of last monk

The legacy of Tibhirine lives on, even after death of last monk
Pope challenges Churchs pastors with Beatitudes for Bishops

Pope challenges Church’s pastors with "Beatitudes for Bishops”
Astoundingly candid bishop says Catholic Church is a shattered remains of its former self

Astoundingly candid bishop says Catholic Church is a shattered remains of its former self
Not Quite Silenced

Not Quite Silenced
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.