News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Cyclone Mocha-affected people remain homeless in Myanmar

Church, aid agencies stress need for providing shelters as rainy season approaches

Cyclone Mocha-affected people remain homeless in Myanmar

A girl cooks under a makeshift tent used as shelter at Basara refugee camp in Sittwe on May 16. Cyclone Mocha has impacted 7.9 million people, rending many of them homeless. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 05, 2023 10:49 AM GMT

Updated: July 05, 2023 11:37 AM GMT

Nearly two months after Cyclone Mocha hit Myanmar, thousands are still waiting for shelters in western Rakhine state, Church officials and aid workers say.

The Church workers are helping to repair damaged homes and dig wells under a rehabilitation program with the help of Caritas International for villages in Kyauktaw township, says Father Nereus Tun Min, director of Catholic Karuan Pyay.

The villages were devastated by the May 14 cyclone.

The Never Ending Korean War

“Local churches are trying to respond by providing cash assistance and rehabilitation programs in some villages. People are still in need of proper shelters as the cyclone damaged thousands of houses,” Tun Min told UCA News.

Cash assistance was provided to 500 families in Sittwe, Rakhine state’s capital, where the priest accompanied Bishop Alexander Pyone Cho of Pyay.

They also visited Kyauktaw township to assess the damage to local churches.

Of the 7.9 million people affected by the cyclone, some 1.6 million are in need of urgent aid across five states, namely Rakhine, Chin, Sagaing, Magway and Kachin, according to the United Nations (UN).

The UN has appealed for US$333 million to assist the 1.6 million people, many of whom have lost their homes.

A Church social worker from Sittwe said people living on the outskirts of the town are in urgent need of proper shelter.

“Affected communities can now access water and electricity but most of them are desperately in need of shelters as the rainy season starts,” Albert, who uses just one name, told UCA News.

Myanmar’s military regime on June 8 suspended transportation used by international agencies and local humanitarian groups to access and aid victims of the cyclone.

“Access to humanitarian response to the affected areas remains challenging, as the approval of travel authorization for the movement of staff and supplies across Rakhine is still being determined,” the UN’s children agency UNICEF said in a July 3 report.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani, slammed the junta for compounding the already dire situation on the ground by imposing restrictions on aid.

The restrictions had brought “further suffering and misery to wide swathes of the population in the west and northwest of the country,” Shamdasani said in a July 1 statement.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

HK defends press freedom after barring Japanese journalist HK defends press freedom after barring Japanese journalist
Prayers sought for four arrested Chinese Christians Prayers sought for four arrested Chinese Christians
Indian police arrest political worker for peeing on tribal man Indian police arrest political worker for peeing on tribal man
Cyclone Mocha-affected people remain homeless in Myanmar Cyclone Mocha-affected people remain homeless in Myanmar
Nonviolence and the Just War Tradition: Toward the Future Nonviolence and the Just War Tradition: Toward the Future
India's headhunter warriors sever past, fret about the future India's headhunter warriors sever past, fret about the future
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Shangqiu

Diocese of Shangqiu

Shangqiu Diocese administers 6 counties (Xiayi, Yucheng, Zhecheng, Ningling, Suixian, Minquan); 2 districts (Liangyuan,

Read more
Diocese of Yibin

Diocese of Yibin

In a land area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Diocese of Haimen

Diocese of Haimen

Haimen, in eastern China Jiangsu province, is located 1,012 kilometers southeast of Beijing, at the opposite side of

Read more
Diocese of Kanjirapally

Diocese of Kanjirapally

In a land area of 1, 980 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers rural and mountainous regions in the civil

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.