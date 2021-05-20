X
India

Cyclone kills 50, damages thousands of homes in India

Church institutions among buildings damaged by Cyclone Tauktae's devastating winds

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas

Published: May 20, 2021 10:49 AM GMT

Updated: May 20, 2021 10:53 AM GMT

Cyclone kills 50, damages thousands of homes in India

Villagers try to cross fallen down electricity cables on a bridge near Diu on May 18 after Cyclone Tauktae blasted ashore in western India with fierce winds and drenching rains that turned streets into rivers. (Photo: AFP)

Cyclone Tauktae has killed more than 50 people in India’s western coastal state of Gujarat and left a trail of destruction, damaging several buildings including several church institutions.

High winds of up to 100kph battered 12 districts of the state on May 18, uprooting trees, electrical and telecommunication polls and blowing roofs off several houses.

Officials said at least 50 people are dead and some 40 are missing. Most people died of electrocution or when the walls of their homes collapsed.

“We have suffered huge damage to our institutions, but there is no report of any casualty among Christians,” said Bishop Jose Chittooparambil of Rajkot, which covers the worst-affected Amreli and Bhavnagar districts.

The bishop said he unable to connect with many priests and nuns because of disruption to communications.

Bishop Chittooparambil deputed his vicar general to visit and assess the situation in the affected areas. But he “is unable to reach out to many areas as roads are blocked,” the bishop said on May 20, two days after the cyclone struck.

We will wait until roads are cleared to see the real picture of losses and damages

The natural disaster hit a region reeling under the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Gujarat hospitals were already reporting a lack of beds and essential medicines.

Initial reports said the winds damaged 31,505 private houses and killed 635 livestock. More than 30,000 of the damaged houses were village mud houses, officials said.

Bishop Chittooparambil said the storm had blown away the roofs of several schools, hostels, social work centers and garages.

“Luckily, the hostels had no students. They have gone home as schools are closed because of Covid-19,” he said.

“We will wait until roads are cleared to see the real picture of losses and damages.”

A convent of Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration in Bhavnagar district was damaged after uprooted coconut trees hit it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a native of Gujarat, conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas on May 19 and announced a relief package of US$133 million for immediate relief. He also announced compensation for the families of those killed and injured.

The federal government announced a plan to deploy an inter-ministerial team to take stock of the damage the cyclone has inflected on the state.

Preliminary estimates suggested that the power sector suffered worst with nearly 70,000 electric poles flattened and power substations damaged.

The power supply to more than 9,600 villages was disrupted and the government claimed to have restored supply in over 5,400.

VIDEO: Cyclone Tauktae batters western India

