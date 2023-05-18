News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Cyclone hits Myanmar churches, shelter camps hard

Shadow National Unity government now puts death toll at 455, while junta says figure is only 21

Cyclone hits Myanmar churches, shelter camps hard

A girl walks past destroyed houses at Basara refugee camp in Sittwe on May 16, 2023, after Cyclone Mocha made landfall. (Photo: AFP)

UCAN News reporter

By UCAN News reporter

Published: May 18, 2023 08:02 AM GMT

Updated: May 18, 2023 08:07 AM GMT

Churches and shelter camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been destroyed in large numbers in a predominantly Christian region in civil war-affected Myanmar after deadly cyclone Mocha struck on May 14, aid and civil groups say.

Father Nereus Tun Min, director of Catholic Karuna Pyay that covers worst-hit Rakhine state and Paletwa township in northwestern Chin state, said the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the port city of Sittwe in Rakhine state was badly damaged, along with churches in other townships.

The priest added that the Catholic Church has mobilized a team of workers from Karuna (Caritas) who will reach Sittwe this week.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

“As communications remain difficult, it the exact details of the destruction of buildings, including churches are yet to be known,” noted Father Min.

Nearly 29 religious buildings, including churches, were damaged along with hundreds of residences, and stores in six townships in Chin state, according to the Interim Chin National Consultative Council which looks after administration in the predominantly Christian region.

“We appeal to people inside and abroad to help in the recovery of the damaged buildings in Chin state,” it said in a statement on May 17.

The council said it was trying to collect more information amid disruption to internet and mobile phone networks.

Packing winds of up to 248 kilometers per hour and copious amounts of rainfall, Cyclone Mocha hit many areas along Myanmar's coast. Northwestern Chin state and the Bamar-heartland of the Sagaing and Magwe regions are strongholds of rebels fighting against the military since the coup ousted the elected government in February 2021.

Myanmar’s shadow National Unity government put the death toll across the country at 455 while the ruling junta said the figure stood at 21 as of May 17.

In Chin state, an estimated 710 houses were destroyed: 153 in Hakha township, 74 houses in Falam, 93 in Thanglang, and 305 in Matupi, according to the latest report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

In northernmost Kachin state, at least 42 Church-run shelter homes of the Internally Displaced Persons in Tanai township were affected, according to the UNOCHA.

The military government declared four townships of Chin state — Tedim, Paletwa, Matupi and Hakha as a natural disaster-affected area on May 16 along with 17 townships in Rakhine, the state on the western coast  and the hardest-hit.

Nearly 1,000 people were affected by floods in the central Magway region, the second largest of Myanmar's seven divisions, while the houses of 15,000 people were damaged in the rebel fiefdom in the Sagaing region.

In refugee camps in Rakhine's capital, Sittwe, where thousands of Rohingya Muslims have been living in camps with restrictions on their freedom of movement, at least 400 people were feared dead, according to media reports, citing local residents and activists, while the ruling junta denied any deaths in the camps. 

Normal life is completely thrown out of gear in Sittwe, which houses a deepwater port on the Bay of Bengal. However, the UN and other international aid agencies are awaiting the green light from the junta to undertake rehabilitation work.

No humanitarian aid “has reached the affected Rohingya people. The International community needs to act urgently, otherwise “many more will die,” Tun Khin, president of the UK-based Burmese Rohingya Organisation said in a May 17 statement.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cyclone hits Myanmar churches, shelter camps hard Cyclone hits Myanmar churches, shelter camps hard
World's oldest Hebrew Bible sells for $38m World's oldest Hebrew Bible sells for $38m
Abuse survivors cycle to Rome, ask for action Abuse survivors cycle to Rome, ask for action
Join the young in fighting for the planet, pope says Join the young in fighting for the planet, pope says
Conference shunned over views on antisemitism, papacy Conference shunned over views on antisemitism, papacy
Indian Catholic leader underscores rise in Christian persecution Indian Catholic leader underscores rise in Christian persecution
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Thamarassery

Diocese of Thamarassery

Thamarassery is situated on the south west coast of India. In a land area of 5,893 square kilometers, the diocesan

Read more
Diocese of Ilagan

Diocese of Ilagan

In a land area of 10,664 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire civil province of Isabela. Isabela

Read more
Diocese of Sanggau

Diocese of Sanggau

Sanggau is a regency in province of West Kalimantan. It is situated in the middle and in the northern part of the

Read more
Diocese of Ipil

Diocese of Ipil

The diocese of Ipil is a Roman Catholic diocese located in the city of Ipil in the Ecclesiastical province of Zamboanga

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.