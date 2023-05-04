Cultivating a culture of transparency in South Asian Church

Church hides too much behind the 'white cassocks' which affects its credibility and trustworthiness

Catholic priests, nuns and faithful take part in the concelebration of a Pontifical High Mass at Saint Mary's school grounds in Secunderabad, in India, on Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

The Supreme Court of India recently refused to accept the federal government's sealed cover note about its views on the payment of One Rank One Pension (OROP) arrears to ex-service personnel. Sealed envelopes can only be read by the judges and not be made public.

"We need to put an end to this sealed cover practice in the Supreme Court. This is fundamentally contrary to the basic process of fair justice," a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said.

"l am personally averse to sealed covers. There has to be transparency in court. This is about implementing orders. What can be secret here," the CJI said.

Transparently ethical

Transparency is a corporate culture quality that emerges from the actions of an organization's top executives, staff members, and stakeholders. It is the relaxed way in which values are exhibited and expressed. It is seen in the company's transparency of meetings, activities, and relationships.

Healthy interpersonal relationships are facilitated by transparent workplaces. Open communication, honesty, regular feedback, respect, owning up to mistakes and wrongdoing, and giving compliments are all essential to developing healthy partnerships. Most people automatically consider releasing salaries as well as the company's expenses and financial outcomes when we talk about transparency.

Although that may be a topic of discussion, transparency is more comprehensive and includes the reasons behind the decisions that the organization's executives make. The broad range of transparency in moral organizations contrasts sharply with the fraud issues at, among others, the Boeing Company, Wells Fargo, and Volkswagen.

Organizational ethics depend on transparency, which should be clear in all communications, procedures, rules, meetings, and other dealings. Cultural change involves conscious effort and purposeful action to overcome the earlier opaque culture.

Increasing Trust

According to the 2019 Edelman Trust Barometer, 25 percent of respondents don't trust their workplace. To overcome employees' lack of confidence, organizations must work towards more effective communications characterized by increasing transparency.

Employees should establish stronger, more trustworthy professional ties in order to create cultures that are more transparent. Transparency is a value that has been developed and it increases the likelihood of healthy two-way communication between managers and staff. Businesses that encourage an open culture frequently outperform their colleagues and rivals.

The stakeholder model exhorts decision-makers to take into account all viable options. For this, we need to focus on smaller groups or conduct surveys of clients, supporters, and partners, which will help us as leaders to strengthen ties with various stakeholders. We need to focus on honing our listening abilities as we elicit feedback from employees to ensure lasting connections with them and offer qualitative feedback to attain a greater level of transparency.

Deepening Engagement

Do staff members comprehend their position within your company's strategic plan? Employees that work in an open culture are aware of the company's mission and how their contributions further those objectives. This is about how each person fits into your organization's overall picture, but it's also about the little things.

Employees shouldn't be made to question why they are acting the way they are. We need to ensure that employees understand new policies, and explain their justifications. Definitely, we need to work to gain the support and buy-in of the staff so that they will be more likely to explain the justifications for changes to others.

Transparency is not simply "nice to have;" it is a best practice that businesses should pursue. The Great Place to Work Institute claims that businesses with a high trust culture exhibit higher levels of innovation, stock market returns that are two to three times higher than the market average, and turnover rates that are roughly half as low as those of their competitors in the same sector.

Creating a Culture of Transparency

Making a commitment is the first step in creating an open culture. It will take time. We need to make a strategy and spend money on tools that promote open communication. Further, we need to designate people to lead the initiative, make suggestions to the leadership, and guarantee that every employee keeps their half of the bargain.

Second, be transparent about the justifications for the choices you and the other company executives make. We need to explain your important decisions to everyone in the firm. Share information on the budget, hiring trends, growth trajectory, strategic priorities, and tactical plans.

Say so if you ever find yourself unsure of how to handle a certain condition or situation or you are awaiting information that will soon be available. It's not a good idea to keep quiet hoping that the staff would forget about the setting or predicament. They would value an update on the situation and any explanation of the thinking that goes into leaders' decisions. This openness in sharing information demonstrates respect for workers and comprehension of their desire for information to feel invested in the mission of the organization.

Third, we need to provide and request truthful criticism. For this, we need to encourage candor and openness in all interactions. We may send out surveys with no-identifying information to gauge staff engagement, leadership potential, mission alignment, and professional growth. Share the findings of those surveys with the rest of your company.

We may need to discuss goals and performance with staff during one-on-one meetings, casual check-ins, and formal reviews on a regular basis. We don’t need to be scared to engage in difficult conversations. Strive to make employees and others aware of how the company's strategic performance will improve the organization and affect them.

When leaders avoid giving direct feedback on performance, it will likely result in the loss of confidence in employees and stakeholders and create frustration, confusion, and insecurity. Some business executives could be reluctant to explain price policies, client acceptance standards, or the selection criteria for promotions. But when a company's leadership withholds basic information about how decisions and plans that affect them will affect people, communications are poor and unacceptable.

Creating a transparent workplace culture takes time and effort, but the results include better relationships among highly engaged people and a strong ethical foundation for business. Be truthful and provide an explanation if we don't have reliable information. The employees will value our honest criticism.

Towards a Transparent Church

When it comes to the Church in South Asia, it can learn from the corporate world and be transparent. There is a general suspicion that the Church hides too much behind the “white cassocks” and its bureaucratic and hierarchical structures. A spiritual organization like the Church can ill afford to be transparent. Otherwise, it will affect its credibility and trustworthiness.

*Jesuit Father Kuruvilla Pandikattu is a theologian and Chair Professor of JRD Tata Foundation for Business Ethics at XLRI-Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur, India. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

