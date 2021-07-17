X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Cuba will never be the same again, says Catholic media specialist

Thousands of Cubans in Havana and elsewhere took to the streets to protest economic hardships, lack of basic freedoms

Tom Tracy, Catholic News Service

Tom Tracy, Catholic News Service

Published: July 17, 2021 06:15 AM GMT

Updated: July 17, 2021 06:22 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital

Jul 13, 2021
2

A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry

Jul 14, 2021
3

Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs

Jul 13, 2021
4

Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Jul 13, 2021
5

Is Catholic education in India on the right track?

Jul 13, 2021
6

Fed up, but still Catholic

Jul 14, 2021
7

Bishop appeals to Indian PM over church demolition

Jul 15, 2021
8

Hindu leader in Bangladesh under fire for 'Satanic Jesus' comments

Jul 15, 2021
9

Indian Dalits urge Vatican tribunal to end discrimination

Jul 14, 2021
10

Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat

Jul 14, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Cuba will never be the same again, says Catholic media specialist

Riot police walk the streets after a demonstration against the government of President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Arroyo Naranjo Municipality, Havana, on July 12. (Photo: AFP)

Cubans born in the past two decades are seeing first hand state repression and violence not witnessed in their lifetimes as economic woes and a coronavirus pandemic widen in their country, according to a Catholic communications specialist in Cuba.

Thousands of Cubans in Havana and elsewhere took to the streets July 11 to protest economic hardships, lack of basic freedoms and the Cuban government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, making for what some have described as the most significant unrest in decades.

The government reportedly has responded in the days since the protests with a raft of arrests as protesters, including some clergy, have been dragged away from the streets and at their homes -- and including a fatal police shooting of a man taking part in an anti-government protest.

"One thing is for sure: Cuba will not be the same after this, the history of Cuba will have to be rewritten after Sunday, the 11th of July, that is for sure," said Xavier Carbonell, president of the Cuba chapter of SIGNIS, the World Catholic Association for Communication with members in over 100 countries.

"Some people are beginning to write '11-J, the new day for national rebellion," he added.

Carbonell spoke to Catholic News Service in a July 15 phone call in which he described a domestic situation in Cuba that he believes the world media are soft-selling abroad in terms of severity and brutality.

Our prayers and our actions as communicators are and will be in solidarity with all of them and with their families and friends

He also talked about how some 50 or more SIGNIS-affiliated church media and other professionals in Cuba are working to keep the world informed of the crisis in the country at the same time the state media is twisting the narrative. Many SIGNIS associates in Cuba work in diocesan communications posts or for church-sponsored publications.

SIGNIS-Cuba put out a statement July 14 with an urgent call for reconciliation, dialogue and respect for freedom of expression in Cuba. The group also is calling for the immediate liberation of those individuals detained during the peaceful demonstrations in Cuba July 11.

"Our prayers and our actions as communicators are and will be in solidarity with all of them and with their families and friends, who live in the anguish and the uncertainty of not knowing the detainees current condition," the statement read.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

It added that a number of young members of SIGNIS-Cuba were arrested for participating in peaceful mobilizations "demanding civil liberties and effective resolution to the shortage of food and lack of health care in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Related News

The recent events were not purely political protests, Carbonell said in the phone interview, adding that there is disappointment in Cuba that the Catholic bishops and Pope Francis himself have not spoken more forcefully against the use of state violence to arrest, beat and detain civilians.

"Many people, myself included, put their hope in a declaration by Pope Francis that never took place, a declaration standing against the call for violence from the (Cuban) president," said Carbonell, a native of Santa Clara, Cuba, who works for a cultural magazine and as a correspondent for SIGNIS at the international level.

"That was painful for us, and even if he speaks now, the moment has passed according to the impressions of many," he said.

Some SIGNIS media professionals were detained in secret but subsequently released, Carbonell said, while other protesters not necessarily involved with SIGNIS remain missing, their families are unable to inquire as to their whereabouts due to the current tensions.

"Some of the members were not involved as SIGNIS members in this process, but they are our concern as well; we cannot remain in silence when members of our organization are imprisoned, and this is not the first time; one was threatened one month ago and another was imprisoned in Havana recently," Carbonell said.

Few of the protesters have expressed their views in a violent way, and SIGNIS has a formal policy of opposing violence and aggression from governments, from outside and from its members, he added.

The police and military, he said, are using social media and video footage of the protests to identify and round up dissident leaders sometimes during nighttime home invasions, which are then filmed and shared by other Cuban bystanders. SIGNIS has been sharing some of the videos and photos with affiliates abroad.

We have also seen that the way the (Cuban) president speaks (on TV) has changed a lot since the first day

"The terrible thing about this situation is that Cubans are a very peaceful people," Carbonell said.

"My generations has never witnessed something like this -- the last big protest was during the 'special period' of the 1990s, with police beating people and threatening people with losing jobs and careers -- that is something we have never seen before, at least my generation. And that is very painful."

"We have also seen that the way the (Cuban) president speaks (on TV) has changed a lot since the first day: We notice that they (government officials) are distracted and they don't seem to know what to do; they were not expecting this as this was completely spontaneous," he added.

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Carbonell said it was thought to have entered Cuba through the tourism industry and spread out further by hotel and resort workers who became infected and carried the virus to their respective neighborhoods.

And though Cuba claims to have developed vaccines, Carbonell said, he has not received a vaccination and that locals believe Cuba is exporting its stockpiles to several other countries while the situation at home worsens.

"During this context of a pandemic, you cannot order the things you need from a store and so people are forced to stand in endless lines with coins that are useless," he said.

"When people have to go out and work during the COVID pandemic that means the economic situation is worse than the virus, so that is really saying something," he added.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Cuba will never be the same again, says Catholic media specialist
Jul 17, 2021
Pope prays for victims of German floods as death toll rises
Jul 17, 2021
Priests help response to catastrophic flooding in Germany
Jul 17, 2021
Vatican releases text of pope's letter on celebration of Mass
Jul 17, 2021
US summit hears stark accounts of religious repression
Jul 17, 2021
Catholic schools join online teaching strike in Sri Lanka
Jul 17, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Jul 16, 2021
Young activists in firing line as Thailand's Covid strategy fails
Jul 16, 2021
Fed up, but still Catholic
Jul 14, 2021
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Jul 13, 2021
Faith needs shining amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 13, 2021

Features

Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Jul 16, 2021
Bowled over: Christian cricket brings harmony in Pakistan
Jul 15, 2021
A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Jul 14, 2021
Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand
Jul 13, 2021
Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs
Jul 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Financial watchdog gives Vatican high marks for 2020

Financial watchdog gives Vatican high marks for 2020
Brazilian bishops call for impartial probe into health scandals

Brazilian bishops call for impartial probe into health scandals
Pope Francis announces a requiem for the Old Latin Mass

Pope Francis announces a requiem for the Old Latin Mass
Prayer another form of love

Prayer, another form of love
Pope modifies norms regarding use of 1962 Roman Missal

Pope modifies norms regarding use of 1962 Roman Missal
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 17 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 17 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to remain faithful to You in every situation

Lord, help me to remain faithful to You in every situation
Lord, strengthen those who work among the indigenous

Lord, strengthen those who work among the indigenous
Servant of God Francis Garces and Companions | Saint of the Day

Servant of God Francis Garces and Companions | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.