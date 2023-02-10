Crusading Indonesian priest is accused of defamation

Father Chrisanctus Paschalis Saturnus may face prosecution after official claims priest linked him to human trafficking

Indonesian Catholic priest Father Chrisanctus Paschalis Saturnus (second from left) is seen with undocumented migrant workers from East Nusa Tenggara province in this 2016 file image. (Photo supplied)

An Indonesian government official has filed a police complaint against a Catholic priest, accusing him of spreading fake news that links the official with the smuggling of migrant workers.

Father Chrisanctus Paschalis Saturnus, head of the Migrant and Overseas Pastoral Peace Justice Commission of Pangkalpinang diocese told UCA News on Feb. 9 he was aware of the complaint filed by Bambang Panji Prianggodo, deputy head of the State Intelligence Agency in Riau Island Province.

The priest spread fake news “through a letter, which was distributed to various agencies until finally, our client received information about the letter," the official's lawyer Ade Darmawan told reporters on Feb. 8.

Father Saturnus, an activist who works for the rights of migrant workers, sent a letter to advocacy organizations for the rights of migrant workers, including those in the capital Jakarta, informing them of the smuggling of workers through ports and transport hubs close to the borders of Malaysia and Singapore, a Church source told UCA News on condition of anonymity.

Riau Islands Province, where Prianggodo is based, borders Singapore and Malaysia, the reported hotbed destinations of illegal migrants from Indonesia.

The priest’s letter “alleged the involvement of a number of parties, including government officials. One of them was the deputy head of the intelligence service, who is suspected of backing” the smuggling activities, the source said.

The letter was leaked and “it was used as evidence by the complainant," the source added.

Prianggodo’s lawyer said they filed the police complaint after their subpoena was not responded to.

However, he declined to disclose details of the complaint or the nature of the accusations against the priest.

Father Saturnus told UCA News on Feb. 9 that although he was “aware of the complaint” he had chosen not to respond. He wanted the media to contact his lawyer "to avoid any misunderstandings."

The priest’s lawyer Muhammad Ilyas said they were "ready to face this case" but were "still waiting for an official summons from the police."

The police complaint against the priest came after he made headlines recently when he alleged “a mafia” was smuggling migrant workers through Batam, the largest city in Riau Islands Province.

He recounted how he and his team at the diocesan commission tracked down migrant workers smuggled onto ships, generally with the knowledge of police and immigration officers.

Father Saturnus is known for speaking out against the problem of trafficking illegal migrant workers.

In 2019, he received the Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK) Award in recognition of his significant role and active support in protecting victims of human trafficking.

The complaint against the priest should be “seen as a terror tactic to force him to quit his cause," said Gabriel Goa Sola of the Zero Human Trafficking Network.

"What should be prioritized is proving the complaint from Father Paschalis [Saturnus], by conducting an investigation, instead of attacking him by reporting him to the police," he told UCA News.

Sola said that Batam continues to be a transit hub of illegal migrant workers, with an estimated three boats every week taking them to other countries, such as Malaysia.

The priest reported what he found. It is for the government to investigate his letter and take action against the culprits, rather than “accusing him of spreading fake news," Sola said.

In the most recent case reported by local media on Feb. 7, police arrested the captain of a ship carrying illegal migrant workers with a syndicate reportedly paying him 600,000 rupiah (US$40) per person he transported to Malaysia.

