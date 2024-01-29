News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Critics slam Sri Lanka’s ‘draconian’ online content law

Church, civil society, and rights activists say it will suppress dissent and any opposition in an election year

A blindfolded activist with a rope tied around his wrists and covered with logos of different social media platforms takes part in a protest against the proposed 'Online Safety Bill', near the parliament building in Colombo on Jan. 24. Sri Lanka's parliament passed the social media regulation bill dubbed 'draconian' by the opposition, which could make companies criminally liable for posts authorities deem harmful.

A blindfolded activist with a rope tied around his wrists and covered with logos of different social media platforms takes part in a protest against the proposed 'Online Safety Bill', near the parliament building in Colombo on Jan. 24. Sri Lanka's parliament passed the social media regulation bill dubbed 'draconian' by the opposition, which could make companies criminally liable for posts authorities deem harmful. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 29, 2024 05:36 AM GMT

Updated: January 29, 2024 05:53 AM GMT

Church representatives, civil society and rights groups have criticized the passing of a bill to regulate online content by Sri Lanka’s lawmakers, saying it will muzzle free speech and suppress dissent.

The Online Safety Bill was passed in parliament on Jan. 24 despite strong objections from opposition politicians, activists, Church and civil society organizations.

The new law grants broad powers to an Online Safety Commission to decide what constitutes prohibited statements and make recommendations to internet service providers to remove such content and disable access for those deemed offenders.

The commission is also empowered to mete out punishments, including five-year jail terms and heavy fines for social media users.

Opposition legislators protested the passing of the bill claiming that the amendments made to it did not fully conform to a ruling by the Supreme Court, which held that some of its provisions were unconstitutional.

Father Reid Shelton Fernando, former chaplain of the Young Christian Workers Movement in Colombo archdiocese, described it as “a draconian law” and pointed to the “risk in allowing this commission to determine the truth.”

"People still lack a serious understanding of its effects"

“The president has the power to appoint all members of the commission, affecting its independence,” he said.

Fernando, a prominent rights activist, said that “not only was there no extensive discussion on the bill, but people still lack a serious understanding of its effects now that it has become law.”

President Ranil Wickremesinghe's government said the law is aimed at battling cybercrime including child abuse, data theft and online fraud.

“It is not to suppress the media or the opposition... Sri Lanka had 8,000 cybercrime complaints last year. We all agree that we need laws to address these issues,” Public Security Minister Tiran Alles said while introducing the bill in the House.

“Does the country need such an act? The government did not listen to the concerns of the people. It wants to subjugate social media space because it will be difficult for them to win the next election,” said Nuwan Thusarini, a university student and rights activist.

She said the new law will not only affect but also have an impact on mainstream media.

“Everybody urged the government not to pass the bill, but it had its political agenda,” Thusarini added.

Thyagi Ruwanpathirana, regional researcher for South Asia at Amnesty International said the passing of the Online Safety Act “is a major blow to human rights in Sri Lanka.”

"This legislation will be ripe for misuse by authorities"

“The act is the newest weapon in the government’s arsenal of tools that could be used to undermine freedom of expression and suppress dissent,” she said.

Ruwanpathirana said many parts of the law do not meet international human rights standards regarding freedom of expression and privacy online, and were vaguely worded.

“As people grapple with and voice their concerns amid hardships during Sri Lanka’s economic crisis and the impact of the government’s austerity measures, this legislation will be ripe for misuse by authorities. It will likely be used to further restrict civic space and crack down on critics and opposition,” she added.

Ruwanpathirana expressed concern about its misuse in a year of elections in a country with a long history of cracking down on protests.

“Sri Lankan authorities must demonstrate the political will to uphold their international human rights obligations and commitments by guaranteeing and ensuring respect for human rights before, during, and after elections,” she said.

The United States expressed concern over the controversial law to control online discourse.

US ambassador, Julie Chung in a statement posted on social media on Jan. 25, said: “The United States remains concerned about the potential impact of Sri Lanka’s Online Safety Bill, which passed without incorporating important input from key stakeholders, including civil society and tech companies. They argue that this legislation threatens freedom of expression, innovation, and privacy.”

Chung added that vague and overly restrictive legislation can hinder investment and the development of a digital economy, undermining the economic growth that Sri Lanka needs.

"The US urges Sri Lanka to prioritize transparency and ensure any legislation does not stifle the voices of its people," she added.

The UN Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights said the bill will have a chilling effect on freedom of expression.

The Asian Internet Alliance, the International Commission of Jurists, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, and the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka also have raised concerns about the problematic aspects of the new law.

A group of activists and opposition members protested against the legislation outside parliament on the day it was passed.

"This legislation is a threat to our democracy," said Harsha de Silva, a lawmaker of Sri Lanka's main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pope expresses closeness with Catholic community in Turkey Pope expresses closeness with Catholic community in Turkey
Israeli ministers join thousands at rally for Gaza settlements Israeli ministers join thousands at rally for Gaza settlements
One killed after shooting inside Catholic church in Turkey One killed after shooting inside Catholic church in Turkey
Critics slam Sri Lanka’s ‘draconian’ online content law Critics slam Sri Lanka’s ‘draconian’ online content law
Oppressors of minorities return to Bangladesh's parliament Oppressors of minorities return to Bangladesh's parliament
Religious sister beaten up and sexually assaulted in Colombia Religious sister beaten up and sexually assaulted in Colombia
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Jinan

Archdiocese of Jinan

Jinan Diocese covers 7 cities, 3 counties and manages 1 county city including: Shizhong District, Lixia District,

Read more
Diocese of Baoding

Diocese of Baoding

Baoding is situated in Hebei province, China, around 150 kilometres southwest to Beijing, the

Read more
Diocese of Suzhou

Diocese of Suzhou

In a land area of 8,488 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Suzhou city proper. Suzhou in Jiangsu province

Read more
Diocese of Sivagangai

Diocese of Sivagangai

The roots of Christianity in the diocese appear to go back to the times of St. Thomas and St. Francis Xavier. Tradition

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.