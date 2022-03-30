News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Bangladesh

Crimes against indigenous women go unpunished in Bangladesh

More than 450 women and girls from ethnic groups fell victims to violence in the South Asian nation from 2009-20

Crimes against indigenous women go unpunished in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi activists and students protest physical and sexual violence against women in Dhaka in May 2015. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

Stephan Uttom, Dhaka

Stephan Uttom, Dhaka

Published: March 30, 2022 10:23 AM GMT

Updated: March 30, 2022 10:53 AM GMT

Powerful perpetrators unleash physical and sexual violence, then pressurize female victims from indigenous communities into silence, says a new report released by rights groups in Bangladesh.

The study titled "Violence against indigenous women and girls: the case study of Bangladesh" by rights groups Manusher Jonno Foundation, Kapaeeng Foundation and Indigenous Women Network was released in Dhaka on March 29.

More than 450 indigenous women and girls from 39 of 64 districts fell victim to violence in the South Asian nation from 2009-20, revealed the study.

The perpetrators in 96 percent of the 460 reported cases of violence, including physical attacks, rapes and gang rapes, were from the majority community. Complaints were registered in only 128 cases while fewer trials took place as victims were forced to withdraw their complaints, it added.

“Perpetrators exert pressure and even give bribes to doctors for negative medical reports. The police and administration also play a biased role to save the perpetrators,” the study said.

Sabittre Hembrom, an indigenous rights activist and vice president of Adivasi (Indigenous) Students Council, said the study only dealt with incidents that were reported in newspapers, so one can imagine the extent of atrocities and crimes committed against indigenous women and girls.

“The state refuses to acknowledge we are indigenous peoples. If injustice continues in this way, there will be no indigenous people left in this country in the future” 

“The perpetrators gather courage because the state fails to take action against them. Victims rarely report the crime to police fearing further victimization by society,” Hembrom, who belongs to the Santal tribe, told UCA News.

“The state refuses to acknowledge we are indigenous peoples. If injustice continues in this way, there will be no indigenous people left in this country in the future.” 

An overwhelming majority of Bangladesh’s 160 million people are Bengalis who follow Islam. The 45 ethnic indigenous groups make up about three million while the rest are Buddhists, Christians and other minority religious groups.

“Indigenous women are more vulnerable to violence and exploitation because they are not aware of their rights. The Catholic Church and Caritas Bangladesh are working to build awareness among them while also helping the victims legally or otherwise in some cases,” said Rita Roselin Costa, head of the women’s desk of the Catholic bishops' Laity Commission.

The government has always neglected indigenous people, who are being exploited by those who are in majority, she said.

