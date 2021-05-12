X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Cries of racism after Indonesia arrests Papuan leader

Detention of pro-separatist group spokesman threatens to make tense situation worse, church group says

UCA News reporter, Jakarta

UCA News reporter, Jakarta

Published: May 12, 2021 07:47 AM GMT

Updated: May 12, 2021 08:10 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

South Korean Church opposes legal recognition of 'cohabitation'

May 11, 2021
2

Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China

May 9, 2021
3

Malaysian Christians lose 'frivolous' lawsuit against Muslim politician

May 10, 2021
4

Repealing blasphemy laws impossible, Pakistani Christians told

May 10, 2021
5

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan

May 10, 2021
6

Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality

May 9, 2021
7

Vietnam Catholics suspend services to contain Covid-19

May 8, 2021
8

When secularism in India is on a roller coaster

May 11, 2021
9

Senior Indonesian ecumenical figure dies at 87

May 10, 2021
10

Cambodian farmers destroy their crops

May 10, 2021
Support UCA News
Cries of racism after Indonesia arrests Papuan leader

Victor Yeimo, the international spokesman for the West Papua National Committee, is questioned by police following his arrest on May 9. (Photo supplied)

The recent arrest of a Papuan pro-independence leader by Indonesian police for allegedly masterminding violent protests against racism two years ago only serves to reinforce a view that authorities are prejudicial against Papuans, a church group and other activists say.  

The arrest of Victor Yeimo, the international spokesman for the pro-separatist West Papua National Committee, in the provincial capital of Jayapura on May 9 will make an already tense situation in the country’s easternmost region worse, they said on May 11.

Papua police chief Mathius Fakhiri said Yeimo was arrested in connection with anti-racism riots in August 2019 in cities across Papua where more than 30 people were killed and many public buildings damaged.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The wave of violence followed the arrest of some Papuan students in Surabaya, East Java, who were racially abused by people who had accused them of desecrating an Indonesian flag.

Fakhiri said Yeimo faced treason charges for inciting violence and social unrest, insulting the national flag and anthem, and carrying a weapon without a permit.

He said charges could also be laid for spreading false information to Veronica Koman, a lawyer and pro-Papuan rights activist wanted by the Indonesian government for speaking out against alleged rights abuses committed by state officials and security forces against Papuans.

Recent events have made Papuans feel increasingly discriminated against and this arrest is making that clearer in their eyes

“He is still being interrogated and we are currently examining all complaints against him. Leave him in jail until he is old,” Fakhiri said.

Korneles Siep, from the Franciscan Secretariat for Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation, said he was worried the arrest would make an already tense situation worse.

"Recent events have made Papuans feel increasingly discriminated against and this arrest is making that clearer in their eyes," he said.

"I am worried that the situation will become more chaotic and may descend into sectarian conflicts.” 

Related News

He was referring to the Indonesian government labeling Papuans separatists and their supporters as terrorists after the killing of Papua’s intelligence chief by armed rebels in late April.

President Joko Widodo ordered security forces to arrest all rebels, while Bambang Soesatyo, the chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly, called for the separatists’ destruction first before discussing human rights issues later.

Last week the military said it was ready to deploy an additional 400 troops to Papua from a specialist battalion known as Satan's Force.

Meanwhile, Emanuel Gobay, director of the Papua Legal Aid Institute and one of Yeimo's legal advisers, condemned the arrest and claimed there was no solid evidence that Yeimo was the mastermind behind the 2019 protests.

“The riots were a spontaneous response to racism that hurt all Papuans,” he told UCA News. "He [Yeimo] took part in the protests but was not involved in any planning."

By arresting Yeimo, the wounds will get deeper as people will see it as an activist being prosecuted for opposing racism

He said Yeimo's arrest rubbed salt in wounds caused by endemic racism against Papuans.

The lawyer pointed to the fact that those prosecuted for the protests received longer sentences than those who made the slurs against the students that triggered the unrest.

"By arresting Yeimo, the wounds will get deeper as people will see it as an activist being prosecuted for opposing racism," Gobay said.

"The big question is, what is the purpose of this arrest? Does this country want to seek peace in Papua or does it want to perpetuate instability and conflict?” he asked.

Charging Yeimo with treason was another example of the tenuous state of freedom of expression in Papua and how authorities treat indigenous Papuans more harshly than migrants from other parts of Indonesia, he said.

Also Read

Terrorists kill four Christian farmers in Indonesia
Terrorists kill four Christian farmers in Indonesia
UN calls on ASEAN to show its teeth over Myanmar crisis
UN calls on ASEAN to show its teeth over Myanmar crisis
Thailand urged not to deport Myanmar asylum seekers
Thailand urged not to deport Myanmar asylum seekers
Fears grow of Covid-19 surge as Indonesians celebrate Eid al-Fitr
Fears grow of Covid-19 surge as Indonesians celebrate Eid al-Fitr
Court date set for deposed Myanmar leader Suu Kyi
Court date set for deposed Myanmar leader Suu Kyi
Manila church creates Covid memorial wall for victims
Manila church creates Covid memorial wall for victims

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Corpses float in India's holy river amid Covid-19 crisis
May 12, 2021
Indian Catholics back pope's new ministry for catechists
May 12, 2021
Terrorists kill four Christian farmers in Indonesia
May 12, 2021
UN calls on ASEAN to show its teeth over Myanmar crisis
May 12, 2021
Cries of racism after Indonesia arrests Papuan leader
May 12, 2021
China's repression sparks exodus from Hong Kong to Taiwan
May 12, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Fears grow of Covid-19 surge as Indonesians celebrate Eid al-Fitr
May 12, 2021
When secularism in India is on a roller coaster
May 11, 2021
Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality
May 9, 2021
Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China
May 9, 2021
Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
May 7, 2021

Features

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
Rome's traditional religious workshops struggle amid pandemic
May 9, 2021
Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore
May 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Antigonish Activist

Antigonish Activist
Pope Francis creates new ministry for Catholic lay people

Pope Francis creates new “ministry” for Catholic lay people
The lungs of evangelization

The lungs of evangelization
A year before Filipinos choose a new president the Church calls for action

A year before Filipinos choose a new president, the Church calls for action
Church leaders call for peace as violence escalates in Holy Land

Church leaders call for peace as violence escalates in Holy Land
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 12 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 12 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixth Week of Easter
Lord, help me listen to Your Spirit

Lord, help me listen to Your Spirit
May all people realize we live in God

May all people realize we live in God
Sts. Nereus and Achilleus; St. Pancras | Saint of the Day

Sts. Nereus and Achilleus; St. Pancras | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.