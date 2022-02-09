X
Philippines

Covid warning sounds as Philippine poll campaign starts

Election candidates told to make sure health protocols are observed to stop rallies turning into mass virus clusters

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: February 09, 2022 09:21 AM GMT

Updated: February 09, 2022 09:28 AM GMT

Covid warning sounds as Philippine poll campaign starts

Leni Robredo (right, in a vehicle) Philippines' Vice-President and opposition presidential candidate greets supporters during a motorcade in Iriga city, Camarines Sur province, south of Manila on Febr 8. (Photo: AFP)

Philippine health authorities have warned candidates standing in upcoming national elections to avoid mass political gatherings during campaigning to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Campaigning for presidential and legislative elections due to take place in May began on Feb. 8.

The Department of Health said political campaigns and rallies were no excuse to let down one’s guard against the pandemic.

“We know candidates have only ninety days to go around the country and be received by their supporters. But let us be reminded that there is still a pandemic and although the number of infections has gone down, thousands are still being infected every day,” department spokeswoman, Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire, said on Feb. 8.

Vergeire’s warning followed reports that thousands attend campaign rallies being held by presidential candidates around the country.

An estimated 15,000 people attended the opening rally of Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo in her hometown in Naga City, south of Manila.

Boxing champion Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao likewise held one in his hometown in General Santos in Mindanao, while former senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. gathered thousands of his supporters in Bulacan province, north of Manila.

Vergeire said social distancing, as well as the wearing of face masks, must be observed at all times and candidates should refrain from shaking the hands of their supporters.

“Pandemic protocols are still in place. This election is special because candidates want to be near their supporters. But we need to be strict in following protocols otherwise the virus will spread … many Filipinos remain unvaccinated,” Vergeire added.

Only 54 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated in the country, according to government figures.

“Millions can still get infected and die from Covid-19,” Manila physician Israel Paul Dacanay told UCA News.

He said many Filipinos were afraid to be vaccinated because of false information circulating in social media.

“In cities like Metro Manila, it’s not a problem. But for those who live in far-flung areas, they still believe getting vaccinated reduces a person’s lifespan by years,” Dacanay added.

Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano reminded local officials who issue rally permits not to be complacent in giving them.

“There is no politics involved here. Just follow health protocols plain and simple. If a candidate cannot ensure protocols will be followed, then the mayor of the locality must not issue a permit,” he said.

Father Gasper de Belen of the Libmanan prelature said candidates should also explore other avenues to gather votes and not put people at risk.

“The pandemic should bring campaigning to a new level. From pulpits, we now have social media as a way to reach out to people he said, he said.

