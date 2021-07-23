X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Covid-ravaged Indonesia bars entry to foreigners

Church, WHO say strengthening restrictions is necessary to curb infections despite protests over financial hardship

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari and Konradus Epa

Published: July 23, 2021 06:45 AM GMT

Updated: July 23, 2021 06:59 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cut junta's lifelines to prevent Myanmar's total collapse

Jul 22, 2021
2

Slave labor shames India's claims of progressive development

Jul 21, 2021
3

Myanmar bishop dedicated to spiritual nourishment dies of Covid

Jul 22, 2021
4

Indian Jesuits brace for fallout of US pullout in Afghanistan

Jul 21, 2021
5

Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges

Jul 21, 2021
6

Gunmen shoot radio commentator dead in Philippines

Jul 22, 2021
7

Vietnamese trapped in no man's land in Cambodia

Jul 21, 2021
8

Ethiopian bishops pray for end to violence in Tigray

Jul 23, 2021
9

Arrested Chinese bishop, priests untraced two months on

Jul 20, 2021
10

Catholic nun attacked over man's death in India

Jul 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Covid-ravaged Indonesia bars entry to foreigners

Students wait to be vaccinated for Covid-19 during a vaccination program for children aged 12-18 at a school in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, on July 19. (Photo: AFP)

Indonesia has stopped foreign visitors and workers from entering the country as part of measures to tighten emergency restrictions on public activities to suppress the spread of Covid-19.

The ban, issued by Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Hamonangan Laoly, took effect on July 23.

“Regarding this matter, I hope that we can handle the Covid-19 pandemic in a better way,” he told reporters.

Indonesia has become a major epicenter of the global pandemic in recent weeks with an average of 50,000 new infections and death tolls now exceeding 1,400 per day.

Only diplomats and people providing medical or humanitarian assistance, as well as crews of international air and sea transport, can enter Indonesia.

“This expansion of restrictions on foreigners entering Indonesia is carried out in order to suppress the spread of Covid-19,” Laoly said.

Suppressing the spread of Covid-19 is not only about implementing restrictions on public activities at home

Vincentius Hargo Mandirahardjo, chairman of the Jakarta-based Association of Indonesian Catholic Intellectuals and a member of the Catholic Network Against Covid-19 (JKMC-19), said the restriction was a long time coming.

“We must learn from other countries which implement temporary restrictions on foreigners entering their countries — Singapore, for example. We needed a similar policy, indeed, to suppress the spread of Covid-19,” he told UCA News.

“Suppressing the spread of Covid-19 is not only about implementing restrictions on public activities at home. Foreign arrivals must also get serious attention.”

The spiraling infection and death rates prompted President Joko Widodo to tighten social restrictions across Java and Bali earlier this month, which he extended this week to July 25.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The extension prompted thousands of people, who included street vendors and drivers, to stage protests over loss of income.

The Catholic Church, however, has backed the policy along with the World Health Organization (WHO), which urged the Indonesian government not to loosen restrictions for now. 

"Indonesia is currently facing a very high transmission level, and it is indicative of the utmost importance of implementing stringent public health and social measures, especially movement restrictions, throughout the country," the WHO said on July 22.

Father Paulus Christian Siswantoko, executive secretary of the Indonesian bishops' Commission for the Laity, said: "The emergency restrictions have caused many people difficulties but the government needs to defend the lives of its people. As citizens, we should comply to save our nation.” 

Jakarta Archdiocese also backs the move. "We support it if it slows down the spread of the virus," said Father Vincentius Adi Prasojo, the archdiocese secretary.

Indonesia has recorded 3,033,339 Covid-19 cases and 79,032 deaths with the addition of 1,449 new deaths on July 22.

Also Read

Timor-Leste archbishop in plea over ex-priest's sex abuse case
Timor-Leste archbishop in plea over ex-priest's sex abuse case
No resting in peace for Philippines' drug war victims
No resting in peace for Philippines' drug war victims
Cambodia's Covid-19 cases ease but economy crumbles
Cambodia's Covid-19 cases ease but economy crumbles
Vietnam religious volunteers set off to care for Covid victims
Vietnam religious volunteers set off to care for Covid victims
Philippine bishops pledge to follow pope's liturgy changes
Philippine bishops pledge to follow pope's liturgy changes
Religions unite to fight Covid as Myanmar crisis worsens
Religions unite to fight Covid as Myanmar crisis worsens

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Jul 24, 2021
India rescuers hunt for survivors as landslide toll hits 45
Jul 24, 2021
Role reversal: Developing nations show compassion for flood-hit Germany
Jul 24, 2021
Report that led to US priest's resignation prompts ethics questions
Jul 24, 2021
Pope will lead Angelus on world day for elderly
Jul 24, 2021
Venezuelan president hits back at Vatican official's 'letter full of poison'
Jul 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Time for Asian churches to help flood-hit Germans
Jul 22, 2021
Cut junta's lifelines to prevent Myanmar's total collapse
Jul 22, 2021
Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Jul 21, 2021
Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges
Jul 21, 2021
Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021

Features

Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Jul 24, 2021
No resting in peace for Philippines' drug war victims
Jul 23, 2021
Thai regime ramps up efforts to silence critics
Jul 23, 2021
India's lunchbox men battle food delivery start-ups in pandemic
Jul 23, 2021
Kindness shines amid floods and pandemic in Vietnam
Jul 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Summer Olympics the party will have to wait

The Summer Olympics: the party will have to wait
Olympic Games amid Tokyo Archdioceses Covidrelated ban on visitors to churches

Olympic Games amid Tokyo Archdiocese's Covid-related ban on visitors to churches
Calls in France for independent commission of women in the Church

Calls in France for independent commission of women in the Church
Monsengwo entombed in Our Lady of the Congo Cathedral

Monsengwo entombed in Our Lady of the Congo Cathedral
Allowing meaning to penetrate

Allowing “meaning” to penetrate

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 23 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 23 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to be a solid witness to Your love in this world

Lord, help me to be a solid witness to Your love in this world
Make us Jesus vigilant against the enemy

Make us Jesus vigilant against the enemy
Saint Charbel Makhluf | Saint of the Day

Saint Charbel Makhluf | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.