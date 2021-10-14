X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Covid hits 'Day of the Dead' in Philippines again

Legaspi Diocese joins Manila in closing cemeteries on All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day for the second consecutive year

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: October 14, 2021 06:04 AM GMT

Updated: October 14, 2021 08:27 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hong Kong now under total control of Xi Jinping's regime

Oct 11, 2021
2

Cambodian PM orders search for 'violent' Facebook poster

Oct 11, 2021
3

Philippine bishop renews battle cry against dam project

Oct 12, 2021
4

Rise of Christianity is a blessing for Nepal

Oct 12, 2021
5

Philippine clerical child abusers must face civil courts

Oct 11, 2021
6

Protests in Malaysia against hate-mongering Muslim cleric

Oct 11, 2021
7

Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition

Oct 11, 2021
8

Cambodia cancels Water Festival due to pandemic

Oct 12, 2021
9

Thailand urged to vaccinate migrant workers

Oct 11, 2021
10

Philippine priest takes jibes at Duterte's retirement plan

Oct 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Covid hits 'Day of the Dead' in Philippines again

People light candles and pray for their relatives at a cemetery during the annual observance of All Saints' Day in Manila on Nov 1, 2019. The cemeteries were closed to visitors last year and will be again this year. (Photo: AFP)

A Philippine diocese has decided to close all its cemeteries on All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day for the second consecutive year due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Legaspi Diocese in southern Luzon announced the decision a week after it was announced that Manila Archdiocese would close its cemeteries.

Millions of Filipinos visit the graves of their loved ones during the annual celebration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day from Nov. 1-2 to show respect to departed family members and friends.

Activities usually begin a week earlier when families clean and paint graves for their visit. Families also pray novenas and bring food to the cemetery as part of a tradition honoring the dead.

Bishop Joel Baylon of Legaspi told Radyo Veritas on Oct. 13 that the decision to cancel events for a second year was made after consultations with health officials and clergymen in his diocese.

“The decision … was difficult because many parishioners like to visit the graves of their loved ones. But we need to balance our faith with the reality this pandemic brings,” Bishop Baylon said.

Since Covid-19 case numbers in our province are still alarming, I deemed it prudent to implement the closure of all the Catholic cemeteries

The diocese said it has asked local authorities to post policemen at cemetery gates from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3.

Last year cemeteries and columbaries in the entire country were declared off limits for the two special days by the national government.

This year Bishop Baylon said he took the unilateral decision to close cemeteries in his jurisdiction.

“Since Covid-19 case numbers in our province are still alarming, I deemed it prudent to implement the closure of all the Catholic cemeteries in the diocese from Oct. 30 until Nov. 3, except of course for burials,” he said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

As of Oct. 13, there were 44,097 active Covid cases in the Bicol region where Legaspi Diocese is located. The death toll stood at 693 deaths, according to the latest government figures.

Despite stricter containment measures imposed by authorities, the virus has continued to spread.

Bishop Baylon also urged Catholics not to visit cemeteries at all if possible to avoid mass transmission of the virus.

“We will have online Masses for our dearly departed. We will also broadcast these Masses via our radio and local TV networks. So, let’s use technology for the moment because we should not take the virus lightly,” he said.

Manila Archdiocese said the decision to close Catholic cemeteries in the capital came from city mayor Isko Moreno, who is also a candidate in next year’s presidential election.

Moreno ordered the Oct. 29 to Nov. 3 closure of all cemeteries in Manila, including Muslim ones, on Oct. 6.

“There is a compelling need to avoid an influx of people in memorial parks, cemeteries and columbaries immediately before, during and immediately after All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day celebrations,” the order read.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vietnam Catholics urged to live out faith during pandemic
Vietnam Catholics urged to live out faith during pandemic
Timor-Leste launches religious tourism association
Timor-Leste launches religious tourism association
Myanmar military sets church ablaze in battle-ravaged Chin state
Myanmar military sets church ablaze in battle-ravaged Chin state
Death toll in Philippine storm rises to 19
Death toll in Philippine storm rises to 19
Indonesia tackles backlash over noisy calls to prayer
Indonesia tackles backlash over noisy calls to prayer
Vietnam nuns inspired to serve others by French missionary
Vietnam nuns inspired to serve others by French missionary
Support Us

Latest News

Deadly violence in Bangladesh over Quran 'desecration'
Oct 14, 2021
Taiwan building inferno kills 46, dozens injured
Oct 14, 2021
Pakistan refuses to criminalize forced conversions
Oct 14, 2021
Vietnam Catholics urged to live out faith during pandemic
Oct 14, 2021
Timor-Leste launches religious tourism association
Oct 14, 2021
Pakistan opens first transgender protection center
Oct 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The road to Glasgow must not be a dead end
Oct 13, 2021
Rise of Christianity is a blessing for Nepal
Oct 12, 2021
Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Oct 11, 2021
Hong Kong now under total control of Xi Jinping's regime
Oct 11, 2021
Philippine clerical child abusers must face civil courts
Oct 11, 2021

Features

The 'complicated' case of transgender people in Pakistan
Oct 14, 2021
Vietnam nuns inspired to serve others by French missionary
Oct 14, 2021
Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch
Oct 13, 2021
Down and out in Bangkok
Oct 13, 2021
Vietnamese priest takes God's love to remote Hmong villages
Oct 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Radicalism Without Revolution

Radicalism Without Revolution
Are Basic Christian Communities the way to achieving synodality

Are Basic Christian Communities the way to achieving synodality?
Gods Household a guide for wouldbe builders

God’s Household: a guide for would-be builders
Frances leading bishop meets countrys interior minister clarifies seal of confession comments

France’s leading bishop meets country’s interior minister, clarifies “seal of confession” comments

Synodality and the still too clerical Catholic Church

Synodality and the still “too clerical” Catholic Church
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.