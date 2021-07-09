X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Covid-19 claims 60 pastors as cases spike in Myanmar

The highly contagious Delta variant is spreading quickly in the conflict-torn nation

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: July 09, 2021 08:16 AM GMT

Updated: July 09, 2021 09:05 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Why Father Stan Swamy had to die

Jul 6, 2021
2

Father Stan Swamy's tragic death challenges Church's silence

Jul 8, 2021
3

Pandemic surges across Cambodia's countryside

Jul 6, 2021
4

Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy

Jul 7, 2021
5

Indian Jesuit's body cremated under prison rules

Jul 7, 2021
6

Outrage as elderly Indian Jesuit dies in detention

Jul 6, 2021
7

Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?

Jul 8, 2021
8

Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?

Jul 7, 2021
9

Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character

Jul 7, 2021
10

Malaysian Methodists at odds with UK Church over same-sex marriage

Jul 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Covid-19 claims 60 pastors as cases spike in Myanmar

Volunteers carry the coffin of a Covid-19 victim before a cremation in Taungoo, Bago, on July 8. (Photo: AFP)

At least 60 pastors from various Christian denominations have died of Covid-19 in the past six months in Myanmar's Chin region, where cases of the highly contagious Delta variant are surging rapidly.

From January to July 6, at least 60 pastors from Kalay township, Sagaing Division and northern Chin state, which borders India, died of the coronavirus, according to records from the International Chin Christian Minister Fellowship.

The records show 48 pastors died in June alone, with nine dying from July 1-6.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Three priests from Kalay Diocese died within a week last month and several priests have also suffered from symptoms of the virus.

The pandemic’s third wave, which arrived from India, has spread to other townships in Chin state and Kalay township after Myanmar’s health authorities announced that new variants including the Delta variant had been found.

At least 500 people died of Covid-19 in Myanmar in June amid a lack of oxygen tanks, a proper healthcare service and a crackdown on health workers and volunteers by the military, according to aid groups.

We pray for the end of the pandemic, the end of violence and wars, poverty and hunger

The spike in cases has prompted the suspension of public Masses and other liturgical celebrations in the dioceses of Hakah, Kalay, Mandalay and Taungngu.

The healthcare commission of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Myanmar (CBCM) has issued guidelines on how priests should celebrate religious rituals, Masses, confession, anointing of the sick, funerals, baptism and confirmations.

Bishop Isaac Danu of Taungngu has warned that the third wave of Covid-19 is more severe and has claimed more lives.

He urged priests, religious and the faithful to strictly obey guidelines from health authorities and the CBCM’s healthcare commission.

Related News

They should conduct prayers and say the rosary at home and take care of people in dire need of healthcare, livelihood and social support, Bishop Danu said.

Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon has appealed for prayers for an end to the pandemic and for peace.

“We pray for the end of the pandemic, the end of violence and wars, poverty and hunger,” he said during a rosary.

Local authorities have announced stay-at-home orders in Chin, Kalay township, Yangon and Mandalay and the closure of all schools effective from July 9.

Thousands of doctors, volunteers and civil servants have joined a mass civil disobedience campaign to oppose the military regime

Myanmar’s health system had struggled to contain the deadly virus even before the Feb. 1 coup, which toppled civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Thousands of doctors, volunteers and civil servants have joined a mass civil disobedience campaign to oppose the military regime.

Access to medical services is even more challenged in remote border regions where civil resistance groups have actively engaged in fierce fighting with the military.

The country’s inoculation drive has ground to a halt because of a vaccine shortage following the military seizure of power five months ago.

On July 9, Myanmar reported 4,132 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 51 deaths, bringing total infections to 180,055 and deaths to 3,621.

Also Read

Vietnam jails dissident writer on anti-state charge
Vietnam jails dissident writer on anti-state charge
Family of slain Cambodian activist Kem Ley mark five-year anniversary
Family of slain Cambodian activist Kem Ley mark five-year anniversary
Lao farmers abandon rural areas in droves
Lao farmers abandon rural areas in droves
Bishop urges Filipinos to fight oppression, uphold truth
Bishop urges Filipinos to fight oppression, uphold truth
Indonesian police arrest 3 for attacking Protestant church
Indonesian police arrest 3 for attacking Protestant church
Covid-19 fuels trafficking of Lao women to China
Covid-19 fuels trafficking of Lao women to China

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Vietnam jails dissident writer on anti-state charge
Jul 10, 2021
Communist Party emerges from shadows in Hong Kong
Jul 10, 2021
Taliban claims to control 85 percent of Afghanistan
Jul 10, 2021
Belarusian president warns against singing decades-old hymn
Jul 10, 2021
Pope will lead Angelus prayer from hospital, says Vatican
Jul 10, 2021
India's poor can't afford to beat the heat
Jul 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is Stan Swamy's death a turning point for Indian Church?
Jul 9, 2021
Indian PM's firing of health minister reflects pandemic failure
Jul 9, 2021
Father Stan Swamy's tragic death challenges Church's silence
Jul 8, 2021
Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character
Jul 7, 2021
Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?
Jul 7, 2021

Features

Lao farmers abandon rural areas in droves
Jul 9, 2021
Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?
Jul 8, 2021
Vietnamese sisters join the Covid front line
Jul 7, 2021
Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy
Jul 7, 2021
Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Jul 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
In Haiti the Catholic Church faces chaos

In Haiti, the Catholic Church faces chaos
A country submerged

A country submerged
Church leaders chip in with social schemes in strifetorn Nigeria

Church leaders chip in with social schemes in strife-torn Nigeria
Pushing higher the bar of human endeavor

Pushing higher the bar of human endeavor
More needs to be done for South Sudan say Christian leaders

More needs to be done for South Sudan, say Christian leaders
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 10 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 10 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Saturday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Saturday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, give me courage and boldness

Lord, give me courage and boldness
Give us grace Lord not to fear those who malign us

Give us grace Lord not to fear those who malign us
Saint Veronica Giuliani | Saint of the Day

Saint Veronica Giuliani | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.