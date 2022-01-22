X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Court upholds ruling against Vatican bank ex-managers

An Italian tribunal in Rome had found the two former managers guilty of violating norms against money laundering

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: January 22, 2022 06:28 AM GMT

Updated: January 22, 2022 06:37 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo

Jan 19, 2022
2

Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia

Jan 20, 2022
3

Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'

Jan 22, 2022
4

Toothless ICC hits dead end over Philippine war on drugs

Jan 19, 2022
5

Covid-19 pandemic fuels rise in sexual abuse

Jan 20, 2022
6

US human rights lawyer banned from entering Cambodia

Jan 21, 2022
7

Cambodian monk defrocked, charged after upsetting tycoon

Jan 19, 2022
8

Protest against abduction of Christian girls in Pakistan

Jan 19, 2022
9

Indonesian security forces blasted over Papua abuses

Jan 19, 2022
10

Tonga eruption may damage environment for years

Jan 19, 2022
Support UCA News
Court upholds ruling against Vatican bank ex-managers

The headquarters of the Vatican Bank. (Photo: Vatican Media)

A Vatican appellate court rejected the appeal of two former top managers of the Vatican bank who were found liable for mismanagement.

In a statement released Jan. 21, the Institute for the Works of Religion, the formal name of the bank, said the court upheld its 2018 ruling against Paolo Cipriani, the former bank director, and Massimo Tulli, the former deputy director, and ordered them to pay more than 40.5 million euro ($45.9 million) in damages.

While no specific information was released regarding the exact instances of mismanagement committed by Cipriani and Tulli, the Institute for the Works of Religion said the court's 2018 judgment centered on investments made "between 2010 and 2013, and which immediately proved to be harmful as they were problematic and, in several cases, also illegitimate and the subject of criminal proceedings."

In February 2017, an Italian tribunal in Rome also found Cipriani and Tulli guilty of violating norms against money laundering; both men were given four-month prison sentences.

The Institute for the Works of Religion praised the court's decision to uphold a conviction that "was the first of its kind within Vatican City State" and "served as a forerunner to other similar cases that are currently ongoing."

"The judgment follows a profound work of renewal and transformation of the institute in its implementation of important reforms of the Vatican and the Holy See's financial sector, thanks to which the institute has been able to identify abuses committed against it and defend its assets, which are assets of the church," the statement said.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

St. Irenaeus is officially declared a doctor of the church
St. Irenaeus is officially declared a doctor of the church
Ensuring dignity of workers 'means guaranteeing their safety'
Ensuring dignity of workers 'means guaranteeing their safety'
Pope Francis sends aid to super typhoon victims in Philippines
Pope Francis sends aid to super typhoon victims in Philippines
Pope approves 'Pilgrims of Hope' as motto for Holy Year 2025
Pope approves 'Pilgrims of Hope' as motto for Holy Year 2025
Letter from Rome: Can Pope Francis ever reform Roman Curia?
Letter from Rome: Can Pope Francis ever reform Roman Curia?
Pope hails as heroes parents who risk everything for their children
Pope hails as heroes parents who risk everything for their children
Support Us

Latest News

Buddhist master of mindfulness dies in Vietnam
Jan 22, 2022
St. Irenaeus is officially declared a doctor of the church
Jan 22, 2022
Court upholds ruling against Vatican bank ex-managers
Jan 22, 2022
Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse
Jan 22, 2022
Timor-Leste records spike in dengue fever cases
Jan 22, 2022
Jailed Vietnam journalist wins top human rights award
Jan 22, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'
Jan 22, 2022
Timor-Leste's dependence on oil is a ticking time bomb
Jan 21, 2022
Caste politics means Indian democracy has yet to mature
Jan 21, 2022
Covid-19 pandemic fuels rise in sexual abuse
Jan 20, 2022
Dust off your Bible
Jan 20, 2022

Features

Vietnam Catholics rush to feed poor during Tet festival
Jan 21, 2022
Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
Jan 20, 2022
Pakistan's economic woes put PM Khan's future in doubt
Jan 19, 2022
Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo
Jan 19, 2022
Christians pick up the pieces in war-torn Syria
Jan 18, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The makings of a saint

The makings of a saint
The Limits of Dialogue

The Limits of Dialogue
I was hungry

I was hungry….
All dialogue is a process of conversion

"All dialogue is a process of conversion"
Today this text is being fulfilled

Today this text is being fulfilled
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.