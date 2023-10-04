News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Court relief to India’s minority institutions

Madras High Court in southern Tamil Nadu bans government from imposing education quotas

Two girls pass by the gate of St. Columba's School established by Irish Christian Brothers in 1941 in India's national capital New Delhi. Under Indian constitution, religious minority groups are allowed to run education institutions of their choice without government interference. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 04, 2023 12:07 PM GMT

Updated: October 04, 2023 12:08 PM GMT

The top court in a southern Indian state has ruled that education institutions of minorities, including Christians, do not have to implement reservation quotas, which are part of the country's affirmative action program.

In its order,  the Madras High Court in Tamil Nadu said that the government cannot compel educational institutions run by religious and linguistic minorities to provide the reservation quotas.

The quota system, commonly called "reservation" in India, is a means of compensation to address the historic oppression, inequality, and discrimination faced by some communities like the Dalits or former untouchables and tribal people among others, as promised by the constitution.

India recognizes Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Zoroastrians (Parsis) as religious minority groups. They can run educational institutions of their choice with financial aid from the government but without interference under Article 30 of the constitution.

“We have no hesitation to hold that the concept of communal reservation or reservation for Scheduled Castes [Dalits], Scheduled Tribes [tribal people] and Other Backward Classes of citizens would not apply to minority institutions,” Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu said in their Sept. 29 order.

The court upheld the right of minority institutions to admit students from religious and linguistic minorities up to 50 percent of the sanctioned intake.

The judges ruled the government had no right to restrict the minority status of an institution to a particular period. 

The status, once granted, would continue until the state-run National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions cancels it, they said.

The order came in response to a petition by the Chennai-based Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women, belonging to the Muslim community.

The college challenged the government order, dismissing its plea for an extension of minority status.

The Church runs nearly 15,000 colleges and schools in India and has not officially responded to the court order.

According to Catholic educators, the order will protect minority institutions from unwarranted government harassment and interference.

The Church officials or bishops' forums have not officially responded to the verdict.  

