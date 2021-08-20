X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Court relief for interfaith couples in India's Gujarat state

Top court grants protection from unnecessary harassment under a recently amended anti-conversion law

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: August 20, 2021 11:38 AM GMT

Updated: August 20, 2021 11:44 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholics praise auditor behind report on Philippine Covid funds

Aug 18, 2021
2

Two nuns killed in South Sudan after vehicle ambush

Aug 18, 2021
3

Myanmar military 'can be punished for atrocities'

Aug 19, 2021
4

Cambodia rebukes US envoy's statement on jailed unionist

Aug 19, 2021
5

India seeks to curtail privileges of minority schools

Aug 18, 2021
6

Christians fight forced conversions in Pakistan

Aug 18, 2021
7

Archbishop spells out 'drama' of China's Catholics, communists

Aug 19, 2021
8

Taliban takeover: Afghanistan's neighbors react

Aug 18, 2021
9

Indonesian police seize terror-financing charity boxes

Aug 18, 2021
10

Philippine bishop pledges to fight for justice in new mission

Aug 20, 2021
Support UCA News
Court relief for interfaith couples in India's Gujarat state

A bride with her hands decorated with traditional henna dye at a mass marriage event in Mumbai, India, on Feb. 14. (Photo: AFP)

A court in the western Indian state of Gujarat has granted protection to interfaith couples from unnecessary harassment under the state’s recently amended anti-conversion law.

The Gujarat High Court in an interim order on Aug. 19 stayed certain amendments or changes made to the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021, stating they “will not apply to interfaith marriages which take place without force, allurement or fraudulent means.”

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, an organization of Islamic scholars belonging to the Deobandi school of thought in India, had challenged the constitutional validity of the amendments passed in April 2021.

The changes, which penalized forcible or fraudulent religious conversion through marriage, were notified by the state government on June 15. The law itself criminalizes interfaith marriages and seeks to restrain the conversion of Hindu girls to Islam or Christianity after marriages.

The high court, listing seven rigorous sections of the amended law, said that they shall not operate pending further hearing because not all interfaith marriages are solemnized “for the purpose of unlawful conversion.”

Gujarat is ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that wants to curtail the alleged cases of “love jihad” involving Muslim men luring Hindu girls to marry them and convert them to Islam.

A state cannot dictate whom to marry or which religion to profess

The amended law has a provision of imprisonment for up to 10 years and a fine of 500,000 rupees (US$6,800) for those convicted of forcing or cheating someone into an interfaith marriage.

The state government’s attorney tried arguing that the government was not against interfaith marriages but does not want anyone to use it as a tool for religious conversion.

The petitioner, however, argued that “the amended law had gone against basic principles of marriage and the right to propagate, profess and practice religion as enshrined in Article 25 of the constitution.”

The high court’s interim order, according to activists and lawyers, will serve as an “eye-opener” for other states in India where similar laws have been passed or are being thought about.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Jesuit Father Cedric Prakash, a human rights activist based in Gujarat, told UCA News that the court had done the right thing but it was not enough. “We want that the entire anti-conversion law should be struck down as anti-constitutional,” he said.

An adult should be free to marry a person of choice irrespective of the religion one belongs to. Similarly, anybody should be able to change religion at will. There should be no restriction, he said.

“A state cannot dictate whom to marry or which religion to profess,” the Jesuit priest underlined.

BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh in northern India was the first to come up with an ordinance against “love jihad” followed by other states. Even Karnataka in southern India has announced the enactment of a similar law to curtail conversions through marriage.

Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), a human rights movement, has challenged the controversial anti-conversion laws in the name of love jihad in the Supreme Court of India.

“We are hopeful of a positive outcome,” said Father Prakash, who is one of the CJP trustees.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Demand to shut down Sri Lanka gains momentum
Demand to shut down Sri Lanka gains momentum
Church wants southern Indian state to restore pensions
Church wants southern Indian state to restore pensions
Activists seek prevention of hate speech in India
Activists seek prevention of hate speech in India
Caritas Pakistan on alert for Afghan refugees
Caritas Pakistan on alert for Afghan refugees
Sri Lankan govt urged to give visas to fleeing Afghans
Sri Lankan govt urged to give visas to fleeing Afghans
Rohingya refugees anxious over Bangladesh vaccination drive
Rohingya refugees anxious over Bangladesh vaccination drive

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Vandals snatch iron cross from Israel church: official
Aug 21, 2021
Vatican sanctions Polish archbishop for paedophile cover-up
Aug 21, 2021
Philippines reports record virus infections as lockdown eased
Aug 20, 2021
Myanmar shadow government launches guerrilla radio
Aug 20, 2021
Taliban takeover sparks fear among Asian Christians
Aug 20, 2021
Court relief for interfaith couples in India's Gujarat state
Aug 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Enjoying a summer of love in Vietnam
Aug 20, 2021
Finding common ground for religion, politics and culture
Aug 20, 2021
Standing up for the rights of indigenous people
Aug 19, 2021
Can creationism save us from Covid-19? 
Aug 19, 2021
Nepal's battle against leprosy is far from over
Aug 18, 2021

Features

Christians fight forced conversions in Pakistan
Aug 18, 2021
China's youth react to gaming curbs with cunning
Aug 18, 2021
Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism
Aug 17, 2021
Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Aug 16, 2021
Korean apostles of the sea aim to serve seafarers better
Aug 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Synod of Bishops is not a Vatican office

The Synod of Bishops is not a Vatican office
Praying in the midst of the oppression of tedium

Praying in the midst of the oppression of tedium
The meal of memories common action ecclesial worship

The meal of memories: common action, ecclesial worship
Brother Roger of Taiz

Brother Roger of Taizé
As climate change intensifies how might Laudato si guide community responses

As climate change intensifies, how might Laudato si' guide community responses?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 22 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 22 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Twenty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Twenty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time
Dear Lord, open our minds and hearts to Your loving voice

Dear Lord, open our minds and hearts to Your loving voice
Enlighten us Holy Spirit not to walk away from God

Enlighten us Holy Spirit not to walk away from God
Queenship of Mary | Saint of the Day

Queenship of Mary | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.