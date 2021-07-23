X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Court refuses police security for expelled Indian nun

Lucy Kalapura cannot expect protection so long as she refuses to leave her former congregation's convent

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: July 23, 2021 09:48 AM GMT

Updated: July 23, 2021 11:08 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cut junta's lifelines to prevent Myanmar's total collapse

Jul 22, 2021
2

Slave labor shames India's claims of progressive development

Jul 21, 2021
3

Myanmar bishop dedicated to spiritual nourishment dies of Covid

Jul 22, 2021
4

Indian Jesuits brace for fallout of US pullout in Afghanistan

Jul 21, 2021
5

Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges

Jul 21, 2021
6

Gunmen shoot radio commentator dead in Philippines

Jul 22, 2021
7

Vietnamese trapped in no man's land in Cambodia

Jul 21, 2021
8

Ethiopian bishops pray for end to violence in Tigray

Jul 23, 2021
9

Arrested Chinese bishop, priests untraced two months on

Jul 20, 2021
10

Catholic nun attacked over man's death in India

Jul 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Court refuses police security for expelled Indian nun

Lucy Kalapura, who was dismissed from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation in Kerala in 2019, is honored at a cultural function in Kannur town on Feb. 23, 2020. She has refused to move out of her convent. (Photo: Facebook) 

Kerala High Court has refused police protection for a dismissed Indian Catholic nun but allowed her to stay in a convent despite her former congregation’s plea that she be evicted.

The top court in the southern Indian state further ordered an expeditious trial in a case Lucy Kalapura had initiated in a trial court challenging her dismissal from the Kerala-based Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) in August 2019 and subsequent attempts to evict her from the convent.

“As things stand now, the petitioner is not a member of the congregation. This fact, however, is disputed by the petitioner,” observed Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V. of the high court.

The top court order on July 22 came in response to a petition by the former nun seeking police protection after her expulsion on charges of disobedience and breaking religious vows.

Kalapura refused to move out, pleading that she had no place to go. But the court directed police to give her protection provided “the petitioner is residing elsewhere than at the FCC convent at Karakkamala.”

The court also directed the police to ascertain the truthfulness of the allegations in her complaint. “The continued presence of the petitioner in the convent would only trigger a dispute and there will be continued disharmony,” it noted.

Both appeals were dismissed, leaving her with no other option than to vacate the convent

The court agreed to her demand to seek justice in a lower court and issued directions that her case “shall be heard and disposed of within a further period of three weeks.”

Neither Kalapura nor the FCC has reacted to the order yet.

When her petition came up for hearing in the high court on July 14, Kalapura herself argued her case. She appealed to the court to grant her police protection as she faced threats from her local mother superior and others.

The FCC, however, informed the court that she was expelled from the congregation and was not a rightful member of the convent where nuns live. It also placed on record the dismissal of her appeals by Vatican authorities.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Kalapura had earlier challenged her expulsion in a local court, which restrained the attempts to evict her from the Karakkamala convent in Kerala’s Wayanad district.

Meanwhile, the nun also appealed against her dismissal before the grievance redressal forum of Oriental Churches and Signatura Apostolica, the highest appellate authority in the Vatican.

Both appeals were dismissed, leaving her with no other option than to vacate the convent.

Kalapura maintained that she was dismissed from the congregation, where she had lived for four decades, for supporting public protests demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal in September 2018

Bishop Mulakkal of Jalandhar is accused of raping a nun from the Missionaries of Jesus, a diocesan congregation under his patronage.

Public protests led to his arrest and subsequent release on bail. The prelate now faces a trial in a court in Kerala.

He, however, continues to be a bishop without any administrative powers after the Vatican appointed an administrator for his diocese.

Also Read

Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
India rescuers hunt for survivors as landslide toll hits 45
India rescuers hunt for survivors as landslide toll hits 45
India's lunchbox men battle food delivery start-ups in pandemic
India's lunchbox men battle food delivery start-ups in pandemic
Pakistani Christian helps homeless at Eid
Pakistani Christian helps homeless at Eid
Pakistani Christian brings joy to the poor and destitute at Eid
Pakistani Christian brings joy to the poor and destitute at Eid
Dalit, tribal students face struggle in Indian schools
Dalit, tribal students face struggle in Indian schools

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Jul 24, 2021
India rescuers hunt for survivors as landslide toll hits 45
Jul 24, 2021
Role reversal: Developing nations show compassion for flood-hit Germany
Jul 24, 2021
Report that led to US priest's resignation prompts ethics questions
Jul 24, 2021
Pope will lead Angelus on world day for elderly
Jul 24, 2021
Venezuelan president hits back at Vatican official's 'letter full of poison'
Jul 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Time for Asian churches to help flood-hit Germans
Jul 22, 2021
Cut junta's lifelines to prevent Myanmar's total collapse
Jul 22, 2021
Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Jul 21, 2021
Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges
Jul 21, 2021
Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021

Features

Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Jul 24, 2021
No resting in peace for Philippines' drug war victims
Jul 23, 2021
Thai regime ramps up efforts to silence critics
Jul 23, 2021
India's lunchbox men battle food delivery start-ups in pandemic
Jul 23, 2021
Kindness shines amid floods and pandemic in Vietnam
Jul 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Summer Olympics the party will have to wait

The Summer Olympics: the party will have to wait
Olympic Games amid Tokyo Archdioceses Covidrelated ban on visitors to churches

Olympic Games amid Tokyo Archdiocese's Covid-related ban on visitors to churches
Calls in France for independent commission of women in the Church

Calls in France for independent commission of women in the Church
Monsengwo entombed in Our Lady of the Congo Cathedral

Monsengwo entombed in Our Lady of the Congo Cathedral
Allowing meaning to penetrate

Allowing “meaning” to penetrate

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 23 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 23 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to be a solid witness to Your love in this world

Lord, help me to be a solid witness to Your love in this world
Make us Jesus vigilant against the enemy

Make us Jesus vigilant against the enemy
Saint Charbel Makhluf | Saint of the Day

Saint Charbel Makhluf | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.