X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Court pushes to end India's religion-based personal laws

Christian and Muslim leaders say a uniform civil code would destroy religious diversity in the country

Nirendra Dev 

Nirendra Dev 

Published: July 12, 2021 04:39 AM GMT

Updated: July 12, 2021 04:58 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Covid-19 fuels trafficking of Lao women to China

Jul 9, 2021
2

Is Stan Swamy's death a turning point for Indian Church?

Jul 9, 2021
3

Hindu activists threaten Christian pastors in India

Jul 9, 2021
4

Covid-19 claims 60 pastors as cases spike in Myanmar

Jul 9, 2021
5

Land of the Rising Sun faces solar energy woes

Jul 11, 2021
6

Death toll in Bangladesh factory fire rises to 52: police

Jul 9, 2021
7

Tribal Catholic gets post in India's new cabinet

Jul 9, 2021
8

Remembering two Filipino priests who disappeared without trace

Jul 11, 2021
9

Caritas helps Nepal's hospitals in battling pandemic

Jul 9, 2021
10

Indian PM's firing of health minister reflects pandemic failure

Jul 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Court pushes to end India's religion-based personal laws

An Indian Muslim groom, seen covered with garlands, looks on as he participates in a mass marriage in Ahmedabad on Dec. 3, 2018. Some 65 Muslim couples were wedded in the ceremony. (Photo: Sam Panthaky)

Delhi High Court has asked the Indian government to legislate a uniform personal law to govern all citizens regardless of their religion — a move Christians and Muslims have been opposing for decades. 

Justice Prathiba M. Singh said on July 9 that the constitution promulgated in 1950 expressed a hope that the state should secure for its citizens a uniform civil code. It “ought not to remain a mere hope," she said.

India currently has religion-based personal laws to govern marriage, divorce and succession respecting the customs and practices of various religions.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Those who oppose a common civil code, which includes Christian and Muslim religious leaders, say a unified personal code would threaten religious diversity in a country of 1.3 billion people following various religions. 

But Justice Singh said India’s Supreme Court, the top court in the country, in 1985 had directed the federal government to take steps toward a uniform personal law.

More than three decades later, “it is unclear as to what steps have been taken in this regard till date,” she said.

I think what Delhi High Court is trying to tell the government is to deal with laws that are discriminatory

Her observations came while hearing a petition questioning the applicability of the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955 in respect to a couple belonging to the Meenas caste group, who are dominant in Rajasthan and some northern states.

The applicant's husband argued that the law does not apply to them as they are members of a government-notified tribe in Rajasthan.  

Justice Singh said Indian courts have been repeatedly confronted with conflicts arising out of personal laws. Persons of various communities, castes and religions who forge marital bonds struggle with such conflicts, she noted. 

A uniform civil code can safeguard and protect personal rights and end citizens’ struggles that arise out of “conflicts and contradictions in various personal laws,” the judge said.

Related News

However, a uniform civil code has been a political hot potato for decades, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pushing for it against the opposition of Congress and other opposition parties. 

The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said the move for a uniform civil code shows the "communal politics practiced by the Hindutva platform and insecurity among minorities, particularly the Muslim community.” Such a code would have the reverse effect and would not help national integration, it said.

India’s Law Commission in 2018, in response to a reference made by the Ministry of Law and Justice in June 2016, said a uniform civil code is neither necessary nor desirable, according to Christian leader A.C. Michael. 

“I think what Delhi High Court is trying to tell the government is to deal with laws that are discriminatory rather than the imposition of rules that would be averse to fundamental rights," he said.

Congress party leaders like M. VeerappaMoily, a former federal minister and chief minister of Karnataka state, believe that a uniform civil code “is next to impossible in a vast a country like India with so many communities and tribal groups, each one following their own social norms." 

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said the uniform civil code should not be seen as a Hindu-Muslim communal divide. 

"Until 1955, even Hindu men were allowed to have multiple wives, and only when the Hindu Code came did polygamy among Hindus stop. This was a reform among Hindus by law,” he said. 

Patra was indirectly saying that the code aims to stop polygamy among Muslims, which leads to oppression and victimization of women

The uniform civil code also aims to stop "gender discrimination" so that dignity and confidence are instilled among women, especially Muslims.

Patra was indirectly saying that the code aims to stop polygamy among Muslims, which leads to oppression and victimization of women.

BJP leaders point out that while Hindu and Christian women cannot marry before the age of 18, the Shariat law gives space to Muslim women to get married even at the age of 15. 

The uniform civil code aims to replace existing religion-based laws such as the Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act,  Indian Christian Marriages Act, Indian Divorce Act, and the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act.

Sharia (Islamic) laws) are not codified and solely based on religious scriptures.

The Supreme Court first recommended a uniform civil code in India in 1985. 

The proposals would enforce monogamy, equal rights for sons and daughters over the inheritance of paternal property, and gender and religion-neutral laws.

Also Read

Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers
Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers
Indian Christians suffer 154 acts of violence this year
Indian Christians suffer 154 acts of violence this year
Priests, nuns oppose environmental destruction in Sri Lanka
Priests, nuns oppose environmental destruction in Sri Lanka
India hands over martyred queen's relics to Georgia
India hands over martyred queen's relics to Georgia
India claims arrest of two al-Qaeda-linked terrorists
India claims arrest of two al-Qaeda-linked terrorists
Six years a slave: Indian farm workers exploited in Italy
Six years a slave: Indian farm workers exploited in Italy

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Vatican honors Abu Dhabi prince for services to education, charity
Jul 12, 2021
Persecution worsens for Christians in post-coup Myanmar
Jul 12, 2021
Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers
Jul 12, 2021
Christian group calls for free election amid protests in Cuba
Jul 12, 2021
Thais tell prime minister 'enough is enough'
Jul 12, 2021
Indian Christians suffer 154 acts of violence this year
Jul 12, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Thais tell prime minister 'enough is enough'
Jul 12, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's planned Sunday night surgery
Jul 12, 2021
Remembering two Filipino priests who disappeared without trace
Jul 11, 2021
Land of the Rising Sun faces solar energy woes
Jul 11, 2021
Is Stan Swamy's death a turning point for Indian Church?
Jul 9, 2021

Features

Six years a slave: Indian farm workers exploited in Italy
Jul 12, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics get creative to help Covid-19 victims
Jul 12, 2021
Lao farmers abandon rural areas in droves
Jul 9, 2021
Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?
Jul 8, 2021
Vietnamese sisters join the Covid front line
Jul 7, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Cardinal Monsengwo original member of popes privy council dies

Cardinal Monsengwo, original member of pope’s privy council, dies

Pope in hospital urges healthcare for all

Pope in hospital urges healthcare for all

Bishops in Venezuela decry use of COVID19 vaccines not recognized by WHO

Bishops in Venezuela decry use of COVID-19 vaccines not recognized by WHO
Collective responsibility

Collective responsibility
Cardinal Parolin says Vatican reform document is ready

Cardinal Parolin says Vatican reform document is ready
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 12 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 12 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to remember that I am Yours

Lord, help me to remember that I am Yours
O God protect all the infants under threat

O God protect all the infants under threat
St. Henry II | Saint of the Day

St. Henry II | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.