Court grants bail to Indian bishop's aide in land case

Prem Masih along with dismissed Protestant bishop P C Singh is accused of an illegal land deal in Madhya Pradesh state
Dismissed Protestant bishop, P C Singh, pictured, along with his aide Prem Masih are accused of transferring Church land illegally. (Photo: File)
The top court in a central Indian state has granted bail to the aide of a dismissed Protestant bishop accused of illegally transferring church properties.
The High Court in Madhya Pradesh granted conditional bail to Prem Masih, a member of the Church of North India (CNI), on health grounds.
Masih, as an office-bearer of the United Church of Northern India Trust Association, is accused of conspiring with its president, dismissed Bishop P C Singh of CNI's Jabalpur diocese, to transfer church land worth 15 million Indian rupees (US$1,79,902.49).
The court allowed Masih bail on Dec. 8, saying, “It is undisputed that the applicant is a 72-year-old man and is suffering from Parkinson’s disease.”
Masih was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Madhya Pradesh police as he was boarding a flight from Jabalpur airport on Oct. 12.
The EOW opposed his bail, arguing he was involved in seven other criminal cases.
The CNI, formed in 1970 by Protestant denominations in northern India, owns extensive land plots and properties, inherited from the UK’s Anglican Church.
Masih and Singh prepared forged documents to possess land in Jabalpur diocese which was given to it on a lease, according to the EOW.
The EOW raided the office and residence of Singh in Jabalpur on Sept. 8, 2022, following a complaint and seized cash worth 16 million Indian rupees and foreign currencies worth US$250. The prelate was arrested four days later.
Soon after the arrest, Singh was dismissed as Jabalpur's bishop by the CNI.
In April this year, the federal agencies arrested the bishop in a money laundering case.
In September, the EOW registered another case against him and Massih with charges ranging from criminal breach of trust, cheating, forging documents, and criminal conspiracy while transferring government land given on lease to the CNI.
Due to his involvement in many cases, the court directed Masih to report to the EOW office every second Saturday.
He was also directed to put up a bond of 50,000 Indian rupees for bail.
Christians make up a mere 0.29 percent of Madhya Pradesh's more than 72 million people, and 80 percent of them are Hindus. The CNI is a member of the World Methodist Council.
Share your comments
In a land area of approximately 10,700 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of
Taipei archdiocese is situated at the northern part of Taiwan, which includes Taipei City, Keelung City, Taipei and
Da Nang diocese was founded on Jan. 18, 1963. It has a land area of 11,348.46 square kilometers and covers Da Nang City
Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...
The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...
Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...