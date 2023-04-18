News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Court forces Indian archdiocese to part with endogamy

To maintain 'purity of blood,' the Knanaya Catholics in Kerala did not accept marriage outside the community

Court forces Indian archdiocese to part with endogamy

Justin John became the first person from the Kottayam Knanaya archdiocese to break the endogamy practice. He is posing for a photo session with his would-be wife Vijimol Shaji during his engagement at St. Francis Xavier’s Church under the Archdiocese of Tellicherry on April 17. (Photo – supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 18, 2023 11:51 AM GMT

Updated: April 18, 2023 12:00 PM GMT

The endogamous Knanaya Catholics in the southern Indian state of Kerala have marked the end of its centuries-old practice of not marrying outside the close-knit community when one of their parishes allowed a parishioner to marry a woman outside their archdiocese.

On April 15, a priest in the Kottayam Archdiocese allowed parishioner Justin John to have his engagement with Vijimol Shaji of Tellicherry Archdiocese without having to lose membership in his community.

The 31-year-old John from St. Anne's Parish in the northern Kasargod district had his engagement ceremony at St. Francis Xavier’s Church in Kottody village on April 17.

The Kottayam Archdiocese, established for the Knanaya Catholic community within the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church, practiced strict endogamy by expelling its members who married outside the diocesan community.  

The permission John received is "a major victory for all those who were discriminated," said Biju Uthup, a retired aeronautical scientist, who pioneered the struggle to end his community's endogamy practice.

Uthup said he began the campaign in 1989 to end the discriminatory practice, which was aimed at maintaining the community's “purity of blood."

"My purpose was to ensure that our children and grandchildren should not become victims of such barbaric practice,” Uthup told UCA News on April 17

A jubilant John told UCA News on April 18, a day after his engagement: "I am happy that now I will not lose my membership" in the Kottayam archdiocese. 

He said he'd been searching for a suitable match from within the Knanaya community for five years, but could not find one.

"Finally, I decided to seek alliance from other Catholic dioceses,” he said adding it is an arranged marriage, as per Indian tradition, with consent from both families. 

“We are planning to solemnize the marriage mid-May and are permitted to choose any Church,” John added.

Their marriage will be a turning point in the history of Knanaya Catholics.

The endogamy practice among Catholics in  Kottyan Archdiocese, a diocese until 2005, is at least 17 centuries old, according to Church officials.

It was struck down by a civil court in Kerala on April 30, 2021, after a protracted legal battle by Biju Uthup and others.

The lower court ordered the archdiocese not to discriminate against its members who married from outside the archdiocese.

The court also directed the archdiocese to issue mandatory church certificates to solemnize marriages of those willing to get married from other Catholic dioceses.

The archdiocese appealed against the order before the Kerala High Court in March 2022. But the top court in the state ordered the archdiocese to comply with the lower court order during the pendency of the appeal.

Father George Karukaparambil, public relations officer, Kottayam Archdiocese, told UCA News on April 18 that "permission was given as per the direction of the court.”

He, however, refused to elaborate.

People like John say ending the age-old practice will help the Church to grow.

"Throwing the endogamy practice into the dustbin will only help the archdiocese to grow and become more vibrant.”

“Now, most of our parishes are on the verge of elimination as we don’t have enough members,” he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The rise of Asia is fraught with challenges The rise of Asia is fraught with challenges
Malaysians pay homage to pioneering Catholic conservationist Malaysians pay homage to pioneering Catholic conservationist
Court forces Indian archdiocese to part with endogamy Court forces Indian archdiocese to part with endogamy
Neo-Christian Church attacked in Pakistan’s capital Neo-Christian Church attacked in Pakistan’s capital
Korean diocese excommunicates exorcist Korean diocese excommunicates exorcist
Catholic teacher in Indonesia held for abusing students Catholic teacher in Indonesia held for abusing students
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.