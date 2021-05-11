Court date set for deposed Myanmar leader Suu Kyi

A protester holds up a poster calling for Aung San Suu Kyi's freedom during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Feb. 15. (Photo: AFP)

Deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi is due to make her first in-person appearance in a special courtroom in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw on May 24.

The 75-year-old former state counselor and Nobel laureate, who has been detained since the Feb. 1 military coup, faces six charges.

She has been accused of violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, bribery, incitement and sedition, violation of telecommunication laws, possession of unlicensed walkie-talkie radios, and violating coronavirus protocols.

Her legal team and supporters say the charges are groundless and politically motivated.

If found guilty of violating the Official Secrets Act, Suu Kyi faces a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

Previous court hearings have been held via video conference, with court officials refusing to let her meet her lawyers face to face.

“We are not sure whether we will be able to see her privately or not,” her chief lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told Radio Free Asia on May 10.

Junta spokesman Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun told Russia’s RIA news agency in April that Suu Kyi was not allowed to see her lawyers for national security reasons, saying that the regime believed protest leaders wanted to communicate with her through her legal team.

Khin Maung Zaw said accused persons have an undeniable right to meet with their defense lawyers.

Detained President Win Myint and Naypyidaw Council chairman Myo Aung will be tried at the special court along with Suu Kyi.