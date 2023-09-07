News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Court acquits Filipino priests of sedition charges

Flavie Villanueva and Albert Alejo were strong critics of the deadly anti-drug war by former President Duterte

Father Albert Alejo (left) and Father Flavie Villanueva (center) celebrate Mass for the victims of deadly anti-drug crackdown during the rule of former President Rodrigo Duterte

Father Albert Alejo (left) and Father Flavie Villanueva (center) celebrate Mass for the victims of deadly anti-drug crackdown during the rule of former President Rodrigo Duterte. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 07, 2023 12:10 PM GMT

Updated: September 08, 2023 06:51 AM GMT

A court in the Philippines has acquitted two Catholic priests together with a former lawmaker and several others, from the criminal charge of conspiring to commit sedition.

Human rights activists, Jesuit Father Albert Alejo and Society of Divine Word Father Flavie Villanueva and others were acquitted due to insufficiency of evidence, the Metropolitan Trial Court in Quezon City in the national capital Manila said in its ruling on Sept. 6.

Alejo and Villanueva were fierce critics of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly war on illegal drugs.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Rights groups say Duterte's presidency between 2016-2022 claimed the lives of more than 30,000 suspected drug dealers and users in extra-judicial killings.

The priests were slapped with the charge of “conspiracy to commit sedition” for their alleged role in the production and dissemination of a video implicating Duterte and his family in a drug cartel.

In their defense, the priests said there was no evidence to prove their participation in the alleged distribution and production of the video.

The court said the prosecution "fell short of proving that the accused were guilty in the instant case."

"The prosecution failed to prove the commission of the crime of conspiracy to commit sedition as alleged,” it added. 

Those convicted of conspiracy to commit sedition face a minimum of six years to a maximum of 12 years in prison and a fine.

Villanueva said their acquittal proved that many fabricated charges were filed against those who dissented from the Duterte regime.

Villanueva told UCA News that he saw the case "as the price to pay when we defend the voiceless, side with the truth and stand for justice.”

He said knowing that his co-accused were fellow human rights defenders and a fellow clergyman gave him courage.

Villanueva said his acquittal encouraged him to fight for the causes of the poor and the defenseless in Philippine society.

Alejo, on the other hand, wished for the release of former lawmaker Leila De Lima, who is also a  Duterte critic and human rights defender and is still in jail.

“I am glad that our justice system still has spaces for sanity… But I shall be happier when I see Senator Leila De Lima released and all the rest of those unfairly treated enjoy justice,” Alejo told UCA News.

Alejo said the fight for human rights should continue even though Duterte is no longer the president.

“We must continue to fight and stop the impunity of those individuals and families who, without qualms of conscience, cause so much pain and suffering to so many of our people,” Alejo said.

“I salute faith-based groups, in particular, those who refuse to be bystanders in this mission. The fight is not yet over” he added.

The case against the two priests and others was filed in February 2020. The defendants secured bail before the trial started in March that year.

The two were not the only priests to face criminal charges under the Duterte regime.

In 2019, the Justice Department filed sedition charges against four bishops and a priest. The charges were dropped in 2020 for want of evidence.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Can Haiti Rise Again? Can Haiti Rise Again?
Hermit Indian priest complains of threat to life Hermit Indian priest complains of threat to life
‘Red study trips’ from Hong Kong to China on the rise ‘Red study trips’ from Hong Kong to China on the rise
Asian Christians live amid diversity without losing faith identity Asian Christians live amid diversity without losing faith identity
Church seeks foreign probe into Sri Lanka’s Easter bombings Church seeks foreign probe into Sri Lanka’s Easter bombings
Myanmar observes Marian feast in the midst of airstrikes Myanmar observes Marian feast in the midst of airstrikes
newlettersign
roundtable
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Tagum

Diocese of Tagum

In a land area of 8,129.8 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire civil Provinces of Davao del

Read more
Diocese of Enshi

Diocese of Enshi

Located towards the southwest of Hubei province, Enshi Prefecture is Hubei's southwestern "panhandle". The prefecture

Read more
Diocese of Bayombong

Diocese of Bayombong

In a land area of 6,961 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil provinces of Nueva Vizcaya and

Read more
Diocese of Berhampur

Diocese of Berhampur

The diocese covers 51,289 square kilometers, comprising the Orissa state districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.