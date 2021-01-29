X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Coup fears in Myanmar after military questions poll result

Army chief claims November's general election was affected by widespread voter fraud

John Zaw

John Zaw, Mandalay

Updated: January 29, 2021 06:26 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Philippine bishops to end priest stipends for services

Jan 29, 2021
2

Hindu activists 'terrorize' Indian Christians in Catholic media center

Jan 27, 2021
3

China bans citizens from gambling in Cambodia

Jan 29, 2021
4

Fierce anti-Christian campaign targets India's indigenous people

Jan 29, 2021
5

Police arrest Indonesian politician over racist slurs

Jan 27, 2021
6

Anger over 'disgraceful' burial of activist in Pakistan

Jan 27, 2021
7

How long will India celebrate its secular constitution?

Jan 27, 2021
8

Catholic nun leads mission of mercy for Vietnam's rural poor

Jan 28, 2021
9

Couple receive 77 lashes for gay sex in Indonesia

Jan 29, 2021
10

Cambodia expands monitoring of 'fake news'

Jan 28, 2021
Support UCA News
Coup fears in Myanmar after military questions poll result

General Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the Myanmar armed forces, has raised the prospect of scrapping the constitution as fears swirl about a possible coup by the military over alleged electoral fraud. (Photo: AFP)

Tensions are running high between Myanmar's civilian-led government and the military over alleged electoral irregularities.

In a press conference on Jan. 26, Myanmar’s military spokesperson refused to rule out the possibility of a coup to deal with what he called “a political crisis.”

The army alleges there were 8.6 million cases of voter fraud nationwide during the November general election.

The army and its affiliated Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) have ramped up pressure on the election commission over alleged widespread voter fraud.

However, neither the military nor the USDP has presented any evidence of voter irregularities.

Catholicism in China

Catholicism in 21st Century China

Read the Catholicism in China Essays
Get it Now

On Jan. 28, the Union Election Commission (UEC) defended its position that it was obliged to respect the outcome of the election regardless of the military’s objections.

“According to the constitution, the citizens’ will cannot be negotiated or compromised by any individual or organization,” it said.

Observers are concerned that the political tension might lead to a political crisis in a fragile democracy that emerged from harsh military rule a decade ago.

The military's press conference came a day after Myanmar’s Catholic leader Cardinal Charles Bo joined other religious leaders in an urgent appeal for peace and national reconciliation in the conflict-torn nation.

Religious leaders have stressed the duty of every national leader, whether civilian or military, to commit to unity, peace and reconciliation.

Related News

“Renew your commitment to face the truths of our past history. Acknowledging these realities, seek justice with courage and determination through dialogue and negotiation,” the religious leaders said in a letter on Jan. 25.

It added that the call for those with the responsibility of leadership is “to be artisans of peace — uniting and not dividing, extinguishing hatred and not harboring or inflaming it,” always opening “paths of dialogue that will reconcile, heal, unite and build anew our beautiful Myanmar.”

Revoking the constitution

In the final days of campaigning for the Nov. 8 election, military chief General Min Aung Hlaing complained about mishandling of voter lists by the UEC and warned that deficiencies could have an adverse impact on the image of the election.

While fears swirl over a possible coup, Min Aung Hlaing has signaled another warning of scrapping the constitution if the law is not followed.

The army chief said on Jan. 28 that the 2008 constitution is the mother of all laws and should be respected, according to the army-run Myawaddy newspaper. He warned that in certain circumstances it could be necessary to revoke the constitution.

His remarks have raised more fears among the public that the military may once again use force to nullify the results of an election won by the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) as it did in 1990.

The latest tension highlights the fragility of the power-sharing agreement among the Aung San Suu Kyi-led civilian government and the military who have been at odds on numerous issues, including amending the 2008 constitution that was drafted by the military.

The 2008 charter mandates that a quarter of all parliamentary seats must be reserved for the military. It also gives them control of key portfolios like interior, defense and border security.

There is also a provision that grants military MPs the power to veto any proposed charter changes, especially any amendments that would curb their political power.

The constitution also bars Suu Kyi from becoming president because she married a foreigner. However, she has led the country via the specially created role of state counselor and is also foreign minister.

Retaining significant control

The rhetoric of the military, which still retains significant control over the country’s politics, comes as a new parliament session will be convened in Naypyitaw on Feb. 1.

The NLD won a second landslide victory in the Nov. 8 election by securing more than 82 percent of all 1,117 contested seats and will establish its second five-year-term in late March.

The USDP, composed of several former military officials, won only 71 seats nationwide and it has refused to accept the results of the vote.

Suu Kyi has not publicly commented on the election dispute and irregularities.

Military chief Min Aung Hlaing also raised the issue of electoral fraud during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Jan. 12.

The visit was aimed at demonstrating China’s participation and support for the successful formation of Myanmar’s new government.

It was not known how the visiting Chinese official responded to Min Aung Hlaing’s complaint.

Some netizens have quickly responded via Facebook that the army chief complained to a foreigner from a country where voting is non-existent.

Myanmar’s military has faced mounting pressure from the international community over alleged atrocities against the Rohingya and other ethnic groups.

A UN fact-finding mission has called for senior military officials to be prosecuted for genocide and war crimes against the Rohingya.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Vietnam gets tough to contain new Covid-19 wave
Vietnam gets tough to contain new Covid-19 wave
Philippine bishops to end priest stipends for services
Philippine bishops to end priest stipends for services
Couple receive 77 lashes for gay sex in Indonesia
Couple receive 77 lashes for gay sex in Indonesia
China bans citizens from gambling in Cambodia
China bans citizens from gambling in Cambodia
Cambodia expands monitoring of 'fake news'
Cambodia expands monitoring of 'fake news'
Catholic students in Philippines appeal for help
Catholic students in Philippines appeal for help
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse
Jan 31, 2021
New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Jan 31, 2021
Christians don't form cliques, pope says in Mission Sunday message
Jan 30, 2021
Pope says money at root of opposition to marriage annulment reform
Jan 30, 2021
US Archbishop criticizes Biden, hopes for change from courts
Jan 30, 2021
Poland must support mothers of disabled, bishop says after abortion ban
Jan 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Jan 31, 2021
How long will India celebrate its secular constitution?
Jan 27, 2021
Unusual Japanese weddings may show new way for Church
Jan 26, 2021
An urgent appeal for peace and reconciliation in Myanmar
Jan 26, 2021
Letter from Rome: A charade of unity
Jan 25, 2021

Features

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Jan 30, 2021
Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim
Jan 30, 2021
No hiding place: UN seeks sanctions against Sri Lanka's war accused
Jan 29, 2021
Pakistani school kicks up a stink over 'environmental attack'
Jan 29, 2021
Catholic nun leads mission of mercy for Vietnam's rural poor
Jan 28, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them

Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them?
With authority Jesus teaches and liberates

With authority, Jesus teaches and liberates
Masks save lives

Masks save lives
A dangerous confusion

A dangerous confusion
An open door

An open door?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 31 January 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 31 January 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Lord, Prince of Peace, grant us, we pray, the grace of humility to confess our sins

Lord, Prince of Peace, grant us, we pray, the grace of humility to confess our sins
May John Bosco’s vision of education spread

May John Bosco’s vision of education spread
St. John Bosco

St. John Bosco
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.