X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Asia

Corruption, lack of freedoms holding back Asia-Pacific

Singapore near the top, Cambodia near the bottom while India is worrying in Transparency's 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index

UCA News reporter, Singapore

UCA News reporter, Singapore

Published: January 25, 2022 09:58 AM GMT

Updated: January 25, 2022 10:06 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'

Jan 22, 2022
2

Dismay as hymn dropped from India's Republic Day ceremony

Jan 24, 2022
3

Scared of a solemn hymn?

Jan 25, 2022
4

The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh

Jan 24, 2022
5

Indian nuns question Church's silence in rape case

Jan 24, 2022
6

Thousands of ethnic Chin cross Myanmar border into India

Jan 24, 2022
7

Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century

Jan 25, 2022
8

India remains a work in progress at 75

Jan 24, 2022
9

Timor-Leste records spike in dengue fever cases

Jan 22, 2022
10

Grand theft mango case sparks outcry in Philippines

Jan 24, 2022
Support UCA News
Corruption, lack of freedoms holding back Asia-Pacific

A rickshaw driver waits for passengers in the old quarters of India's capital New Delhi. Transparency International says some of the mechanisms that could help rein in corruption are weakening in India. (Photo: AFP)

Perceptions of corruption among Asia-Pacific countries remained almost unchanged in 2021, with New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong among the world’s best performers but Cambodia, Afghanistan and North Korea again ranked with the worst.

Transparency International (TI) said “grand corruption” and a lack of freedoms were holding back progress in the Asia-Pacific region.

While Asia-Pacific countries have made great strides in controlling bribery for public services, an average score of 45 out of 100 on the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index shows much more needs to be done to solve the region’s corruption problems.

“Some higher-scoring countries are even experiencing a decline as governments fail to address grand corruption, uphold rights and consult citizens,” TI said in its annual report.

Of the 180 countries ranked by TI, it said weak scores were recorded among the world’s most populous nations, with China and India ranked 66 and 85 respectively and Indonesia, Pakistan and Bangladesh coming in at 96, 140 and 147.

“A concerning trend across some of these nations is a weakening of anti-corruption institutions or, in some cases, absence of an agency to coordinate action against corruption,” it said.

Hong Kong was ranked 12, ahead of Australia and many European countries, despite the problems and government crackdowns experienced there in recent years

TI said only a few of these countries had managed to make progress in controlling corruption and these gains remained fragile. “Furthermore, in most countries, corruption is spreading through severe restrictions on the very civil liberties — like freedom of association and speech — which allowed people to take to the streets and call for action.”

It said the case of India is particularly worrying. “While the country’s score has remained stagnant over the past decade, some of the mechanisms that could help rein in corruption are weakening.”

It said the inertia experienced among the Mekong River countries — Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia — had continued, while Afghanistan and North Korea remained fragile and challenged by a lack of basic institutional infrastructure.

Cambodia improved by two places and was ranked at 157, equal with Iraq, while New Zealand was equal first with Denmark and Finland. Singapore was fourth alongside Norway.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Perhaps surprising was Myanmar, which has teetered on civil war since the military ousted an elected government in February last year. Its rank was unchanged at 140.

Additionally, Hong Kong was ranked 12, ahead of Australia and many European countries, despite the problems and government crackdowns experienced there in recent years.

TI said that despite the fact that whistleblowers, journalists and a vigilant public could help safeguard funds from corruption, Covid-19 had also been used as an excuse to suppress criticism.

It singled out Bangladesh, Pakistan, Cambodia and Singapore as “just a few countries” that have increased digital surveillance to silence those trying to hold governments accountable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Alongside a massive public health mobilization, Asian governments responded to the pandemic by rolling out some of the world’s biggest economic recovery plans,” TI said. “But such large-scale responses, conducted without adequate checks and balances, inevitably lead to corruption.”

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Ex-priest aims to lead Timor-Leste
Ex-priest aims to lead Timor-Leste
Covid-19 pandemic fuels rise in sexual abuse
Covid-19 pandemic fuels rise in sexual abuse
Dust off your Bible
Dust off your Bible
Christians pick up the pieces in war-torn Syria
Christians pick up the pieces in war-torn Syria
Church gives shelter to Myanmar refugees
Church gives shelter to Myanmar refugees
Support Us

Latest News

Islamic reforms in Pakistan schools worry education activists
Jan 25, 2022
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Jan 25, 2022
Indian nun arrested after suicide of minor girl
Jan 25, 2022
Corruption, lack of freedoms holding back Asia-Pacific
Jan 25, 2022
Sanctions urged to cut Myanmar junta's natural gas revenue
Jan 25, 2022
'Corrupt' Indonesian district chief faces slavery rap
Jan 25, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Scared of a solemn hymn?
Jan 25, 2022
The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh
Jan 24, 2022
India remains a work in progress at 75
Jan 24, 2022
Letter from Rome: Pope wants a Bible in every Catholic's hand
Jan 24, 2022
Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'
Jan 22, 2022

Features

Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Jan 25, 2022
Vietnam Catholics rush to feed poor during Tet festival
Jan 21, 2022
Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
Jan 20, 2022
Pakistan's economic woes put PM Khan's future in doubt
Jan 19, 2022
Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo
Jan 19, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Benedict XVI backtracks admits attending meeting cited in abuse report

Benedict XVI backtracks, admits attending meeting cited in abuse report
Pope links listening with dialogue in Communications Day message

Pope links listening with dialogue in Communications Day message
Queer Church employees out themselves in Germany

Queer Church employees out themselves in Germany
African Catholic leader says Church needs to better tap into the qualities of women

African Catholic leader says Church needs to better tap into the qualities of women
Peruvian bishops plead for swift action to contain oil spill disaster

Peruvian bishops plead for swift action to contain oil spill disaster
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.