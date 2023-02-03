Corruption, freedom suppression plague Asian nations

Afghanistan, Cambodia, Myanmar, and North Korea are worst Asian countries, says Transparency International

Students rally in India to denounce corruption in this file image. Asian nations were among the worst in tackling corruption and curbing basic freedoms, says a new report from Transparency International. (Photo: AFP)

Governments in multiple countries in the Asia-Pacific region suppressed basic freedoms and civic space amid rising authoritarianism and high level of corruption, says a new report from Transparency International (TI).

Afghanistan, Cambodia, Myanmar, and North Korea are ranked among the worst Asian nations to curb civic space and basic freedoms, according to the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2022 report published on Jan. 31.

The Berlin-based global anti-graft watchdog said that “grand corruption remains common, and the overall situation has barely improved” among Asia-Pacific nations.

While the report pointed out some Asian countries making headway in their fight against corruption, the region scored an average of 45 points out of 100 for the fourth year in a row.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Among the Asian nations, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan scoring 83, 76, and 73 points each were ranked in the top three spots.

“Asian leaders persisted in allowing anti-corruption commitments to fall on the back burner"

Among the tail-enders were Afghanistan, Cambodia, Myanmar, and North Korea scoring 24, 24, 23, and 17 points respectively.

Despite the Asian sub-continent seeing multiple diplomatic summits to ease international tension and reduce corruption, the results were widely varying, TI said.

“Asian leaders persisted in allowing anti-corruption commitments to fall on the back burner, while Pacific governments refocused and recentered their efforts to combat it,” the annual report read.

It specifically pointed out Malaysia’s (47 points) 1MDB scandal terming it as a “grand corruption” that implicated banks, celebrities, and institutions across six countries.

In 2022, former prime minister, Najib Razak, was jailed for his involvement in the scandal.

The report pointed out the appointment of Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the president of the United Malay National Organization (UMNO) who faces 47 charges of bribery, money laundering, and criminal breach of trust as the deputy prime minister.

The appointment could potentially invite new “corruption risks,” the TI report warned.

Mongolia recorded an all-time low of 33 points in the CPI index owing to “a lack of regulation of the raw materials industry” and government officials “working for their… gains above the public interest, prompting protests in the capital.”

“Regimes are consolidating power by curtailing space for dissent with more draconian laws"

TI pointed out that “democracy has been declining” in India (40 points), the Philippines (33 points), and Bangladesh (25 points) which are among the most populous nations in the region.

“Regimes are consolidating power by curtailing space for dissent with more draconian laws that restrict free speech or criticisms of the government — and face no accountability for jailing those who allegedly defy them,” the report read.

The Indian government “continues to consolidate power and limit the public’s ability to respond,” the report stated.

the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has engaged in the widespread use of the repressive Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to detain rights activists and protesters.

In October 2020, octogenarian Father Stan Swamy who fought for the rights of tribal people in Jharkhand was arrested and incarcerated without trial or bail under the UAPA.

Father Stan’s efforts to defend tribals who stood to lose their lands to major corporates abetted by the government made him the ideal target. A report from the US-based Arsenal Consulting revealed the priest was arrested based on false evidence planted into his computer by hacking.

Journalist Mohammed Zubair who spotlighted controversial comments against the Prophet Muhammed by a former BJP leader faces court cases and harassment from government agencies.

The report also noted that Bangladesh and Cambodia in 2022 “have allowed hundreds to be jailed for exercising free speech and expressing dissent” through draconian laws that curtail the basic rights and liberties of citizens.

Myanmar’s five-point drop to 23 points was highlighted as a “worrying sign” as the military continues its rule since the 2021 coup.

“As elsewhere in the region, the governing powers are holding onto power by closely monitoring activists and dissenters with laws they implemented criminalizing any actions seen as countering the government,” the report read.

In the CPI index, Pakistan scored a record low of 27 points marking its worst-ever performance since 2012.

The political turmoil following former prime minister Imran Khan’s ousting from power through a no-confidence vote, and a legal tug-of-war over the profits he made by selling gifts that he received while in office as the premier is ongoing in court.

The report recommended that the new government after Imran Khan should “not allow such political scandals to derail comprehensive anti-corruption efforts.”

The report also highlighted nations that showed significant improvement in resisting and reducing corruption.

South Korea (63 points), China (45), Vietnam (42), Maldives (40), Nepal (34), and Laos (31) showed significant improvement in their performance and resulting rankings.

