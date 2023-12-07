News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Controversy-plagued Eastern Church’s cardinal steps down in India

Cardinal George Alencherry of India's Syro-Malabar Church has resigned citing health reason

Controversy-plagued Eastern Church's cardinal steps down in India

Indian cardinal George Alencherry arrives for talks ahead of a conclave to elect a new pope on March 4, 2013, at the Vatican in this file photo. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 07, 2023 02:48 AM GMT

Updated: December 07, 2023 03:12 PM GMT

Two senior leaders of India-based Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church, including its head and major archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry, resigned on Dec. 7 amid an ongoing crisis in the Church linked to a protracted liturgy dispute.

“Pope Francis accepted my request for stepping down considering my health condition and increasing requirements of pastoral care,” Cardinal Alencharry announced at a press conference at the headquarters of the Church based in Ernakulam district in the southern state of Kerala.

The cardinal also announced the resignation of Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, the apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese.

Thazhath was appointed the apostolic administrator on July 30, 2022, to find an amicable settlement to a five-decade-old liturgy dispute in the Church.

However, he faced a public boycott and the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese plunged into an unprecedented crisis over the liturgy dispute.

Alencherry also faces multiple police probes and civil cases based on allegations that he sold off Church lands, incurring a loss of about US$10 million to the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese.

Retired Bishop Bosco Puthur of Melbourne diocese of the Church has been appointed the administrator of the archdiocese until a new Major Archbishop is elected by the synod early next year, the cardinal told the press conference.

Alencherry said he was thankful to all who helped to “make his services easier in keeping with God’s plans.”

He had taken charge as head of the Syro-Malabar Church on May 29, 2011.

On the verge of a split

The liturgy crisis deepened in the Church after a large section of priests and lay people in the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly refused to follow the direction of the synod to implement a uniform mode of Mass.

The synod-approved liturgy required celebrants to face the altar during the Eucharistic prayer of the Mass. But priests of the archdiocese insisted on facing the people during the celebration of the Mass.

Thazhath issued “a series of orders in the name of Pope Francis and Vatican” offices in his attempt to force the priests to accept the Synod-approved Mass, a priest of the Church told UCA News requesting not to publish his name.

“Many of us doubt if he was misusing the name of Pope Francis,” the priest said.

Besides, the Vatican must be now convinced about "the total pastoral failure" of the leadership and "the misuse of their pastoral authority," he said.

He and other priests in the archdiocese also suspect the revival of liturgy controversy was a “tactic” to divert the “attention and energy” of the archdiocese from the land scam allegations against the cardinal.

The Church’s synod devised the uniform Mass formula in 1999 but it could not be implemented following opposition from the traditionalists within the Church.

But in August 2021, without any prior demand, it revived the controversial Mass formula and ordered all 35 dioceses to implement it with effect from November 2021.

“It is a great relief and matter of joy” that the two senior leaders have stepped down and “saved the Church from a split and shame,” said another priest, who also sought anonymity.

