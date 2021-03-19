X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Controversial euthanasia law approved by Spanish parliament

Spain is the fourth European country to legalize physician-assisted suicide after Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 19, 2021 05:22 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Gay Filipino couples speak out against blessings ban

Mar 16, 2021
2

Pope 'kneels on Myanmar streets' begging for end to violence

Mar 18, 2021
3

Indian court stops police arresting nun accused of conversion

Mar 17, 2021
4

Hundreds of Kachins flee fighting in northern Myanmar

Mar 17, 2021
5

Migrants infected with Covid-19 at Thai detention centers

Mar 19, 2021
6

India's Christian-dominated states feel the dead hand of corruption

Mar 18, 2021
7

Islamic radicals accused of attacking Hindu village in Bangladesh

Mar 18, 2021
8

South Korean bishops denounce bloodshed in Myanmar

Mar 17, 2021
9

Christians asked to vote for secularism in eastern India

Mar 16, 2021
10

Malaysian police investigate anti-Christian threats

Mar 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Controversial euthanasia law approved by Spanish parliament

A protester dressed as Death demonstrates in Madrid on March 18 as Spain's parliament gave final approval to a bill decriminalizing euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide. (Photo: AFP)

Spain's parliament passed a law that legalizes euthanasia in the country.

The controversial law was passed March 18 with 198 votes in favor, 142 against and two abstentions. According to COPE, the radio network owned by the Spanish bishops' conference, the law will be effective in three months.

The legislation makes Spain the fourth European country to legalize physician-assisted suicide after Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Other European countries, such as Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Finland and Norway, allow for what is known as "passive euthanasia," in which patients, under strict circumstances, can elect to not receive treatments, such as nutrition or hydration, that would prolong their lives.

A similar bill that would decriminalize euthanasia was introduced by neighboring Portugal's parliament, where the country's Socialist party hold a majority.

However, the country's constitutional court struck it down March 15, citing "excessively undefined concepts" included in the bill, Reuters reported.

In a tweet posted minutes after the law's passing, Cardinal Juan José Omella of Barcelona, president of the Spanish bishops' conference, said the law is a way to coerce those who are terminally ill to see death as their only option.

"We cannot consider ourselves an advanced society by approving a law that encourages the sick to throw the towel and end their existence," Cardinal Omella tweeted.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his party, the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, as well as the populist left-wing Podemos party, were major proponents of the legislation.

Prior to the law's passage, assisted suicide was punishable in Spain by up to five years in prison. A person found to have been directly involved in someone's death would have faced homicide charges and up to 10 years in prison.

Related News

El Pais, the Spanish newspaper, said the bill would allow adults with a terminal illness and those with serious and chronic disabilities to request help for assisted death from the public health care system.

Lawmakers from Spain's conservative parties -- People's Party (known by the Spanish acronym PP) and VOX -- said they would file a challenge to the law with the country's constitutional tribunal.

Addressing journalists outside the Spanish parliament March 17, José Ignacio Echániz, a member of PP and parliamentary representative, said the legislation was a "political whim" of the current government and was carried out without considering the will of the Spanish people.

COPE reported that VOX representative Lourdes Méndez vowed to introduce a palliative care law to counter the euthanasia law, which she called "dictatorial and authoritarian."

Also Read

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations

Latest News

'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Muslims in fear over Sri Lanka's proposed burqa ban
Mar 19, 2021
Hundreds homeless as fire ravages Indian Christian village
Mar 19, 2021
Lenten youth retreat fosters Christian unity in Bangladesh
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021
Timor-Leste Church boosts efforts to stem Covid-19
Mar 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021
Bangladesh still far from achieving founding father's dreams
Mar 18, 2021
India's Christian-dominated states feel the dead hand of corruption
Mar 18, 2021
That passed, this can too
Mar 17, 2021

Features

Muslims in fear over Sri Lanka's proposed burqa ban
Mar 19, 2021
The unheard Ahmadis of Pakistan
Mar 19, 2021
Beijing snuffs out promises made to Hong Kong
Mar 19, 2021
Buddhist monks divided over Myanmar resistance movement
Mar 18, 2021
Christians remember Bangladesh's founding father
Mar 17, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Blessings and curses

Blessings and curses
Two German bishops resign over abuse report in Cologne

Two German bishops resign over abuse report in Cologne
The slow reception of Amoris laetitia

The slow reception of “Amoris laetitia”
The experience of life

The experience of life
Rediscovering Amoris laetitia during the Family Year

Rediscovering "Amoris laetitia" during the Family Year
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 19 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 19 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent
Lord, help me to listen to Your words with an open heart

Lord, help me to listen to Your words with an open heart
Teach us Lord to communicate your powerful words

Teach us Lord to communicate your powerful words
St. Cuthbert | Saint of the Day

St. Cuthbert | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.