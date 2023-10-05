Controversial drag performer held in Philippines

Amadeus Fernando Pagente depicted Christ reciting the Lord’s Prayer in a disco rendition

Amadeus Fernando Pagente, popularly known as Pura Luka Vega, a drag artist, is imprisoned after he was arrested in Manila on Oct. 4 after being accused of blasphemy and declared a 'persona non grata' by several city governments after a video of his July show was shared widely online. (Photo: JAM STA ROSA / AFP)

Police in the Philippines arrested a controversial drag performer on Oct. 4 following a Catholic group's complaint that he depicted Jesus Christ indecently in his performances.

Amadeus Fernando Pagente was arrested for allegedly violating the country's revised penal code, which bans among other things "obscene publications, exhibitions, and indecent shows.”

The 32-year-old Pagente was declared "persona non grata" in 11 provinces after a video of his show surfaced online in July. It showed him wearing the attire of the Black Nazarene, a popular image of Christ and genuflecting while carrying the cross.

The complaint was filed by the group named the Devotees of Black Nazarene.

Pagente is also seen dancing and singing with others to the Lord’s Prayer in Tagalog, the widely spoken language in the Southeast Asian nation.

According to Pagente, Black Nazarene's image inspired him to dance a disco rendition of the Lord’s Prayer.

Though bail has been set for Pagente, he claimed his inability to pay the money and continued to stay with the capital Manila police.

Judge Czarina Encarnacion Samonte-Villuena set the bail amount at the Philippines peso 72,000 (US$1,333).

Pagente told the media from jail that he had “done nothing wrong.”

Pagente, however, has maintained he would continue dressing as Black Nazerine to dance the Lord’s Prayer.

“My performances were not really for mockery but to inspire and to push the boundaries of art and religion. I already apologized if my performance caused a scandal and offended the religious beliefs of my fellow Filipinos,” he said in an interview inside his cell.

Lawyer Lina Jimenez, a drag fan, said that "drag is not a crime."

It is protected "under the law by freedom of speech. It is a form of art that is guaranteed by the free exercise clause,” the lawyer said.

Jimenez said Pagente’s arrest was done “maliciously” to make him suffer jail term and to “lose his honor” as a person.

Philippine drag artists decried the arrest as "harassment” against those who do not agree with the teachings of the Catholic Church.

“The arrest simply sends a chilling effect among artists that no one should dare touch or question any tradition of the Catholic Church,” drag artist Tomas Furiscal told UCA News.

“We are not threatened at all but inspired to challenge existing structures, particularly in art. Not all art is Catholic, you know?” Furiscal observed.

Same-sex marriages and abortion are outlawed in the country.

Members of the Filipino gay community called Ang Ladlad, sympathetic to Pagente, argued something was not right about the value system of Catholics, who wanted to punish Pagente but tolerated corruption.

“You want him to go to jail but you keep your mouth shut in the 125 million (US$2.3 million) confidential funds that go to the pocket of politicians in this nation,” the group’s secretary Rommel Jaredamo told UCA News.

“Your moral and Catholic values are corrupt when you are quick in condemning Pagente but accept corruption in government. Where is your following of Christ?” he asked.

