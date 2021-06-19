X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism

While Christianity is declining in the West, it is exploding in Africa, Asia and Latin America

Thomas P. Rausch, SJ

Thomas P. Rausch, SJ

Published: June 19, 2021 05:18 AM GMT

Updated: June 19, 2021 05:20 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

EU urged to press Laos over human rights violations

Jun 16, 2021
2

Hundreds evicted from Cambodian floating villages

Jun 16, 2021
3

Religiously sensitive cow hits India's vaccine drive

Jun 17, 2021
4

Jailed Indian Jesuit's health critical in hospital

Jun 18, 2021
5

Cambodian environmentalists charged with terrorism

Jun 18, 2021
6

Philippine bishop admonishes Duterte over ICC probe

Jun 17, 2021
7

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Chin state

Jun 17, 2021
8

ICC seeks probe into Philippine drug war killings

Jun 16, 2021
9

Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education

Jun 18, 2021
10

Churches become refuges for fleeing civilians in Myanmar

Jun 16, 2021
Support UCA News
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism

Jesuit Father Karl Rahner was one of the first to recognize that the Second Vatican Council had transformed the western Catholic Church into a world church: “For the first time a worldwide Council with a worldwide episcopate came into existence and functioned independently.”

Bishops from non-western countries were certainly present at Vatican I, but they were largely missionary bishops of European and North American origin. At Vatican II, the bishops came from 116 countries, most of them native born: 36 percent from Europe, 23 percent from Latin America, 12 percent from North America, 20 percent from Asia and Oceania, and 10 percent from Africa. By the time of the 1985 Extraordinary Synod of Bishops in Rome, 74 percent of the bishops came from countries other than Europe or North America, as do more than 70 percent of the world’s Catholics today.

The world’s oldest institution, the Catholic Church, is truly a global church. With 1.3 billion members, it represents more than 50 percent of the world’s 2.5 billion Christians. Its enormous numbers and international organizations make it a transnational actor. Recent estimates put Protestant numbers at roughly 37 percent, with another 12 percent belonging to the various Orthodox churches. Other communities, less mainstream, include Christian Scientists, Mormons and Jehovah’s Witnesses, representing about 1 percent. Today the Pentecostal, Charismatic or Renewalist communities, with over 682 million members, are rapidly growing.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Yet the face of world Christianity is changing today. The main churches of Europe and North America continue to lose members, and Catholic losses are significant. While Latin America is the home of some 425 million Catholics, with the growth of evangelical and Pentecostal Christianity, the Catholic Church began losing tens of millions of members.

However, while Christianity is declining in the West, it is exploding in Africa, Asia and Latin America, usually referred to as the Global South. According to the Pew Forum, more than 1.3 billion Christians (61 percent) live in the Global South, compared with about 860 million in Europe and North America (39 percent).

This is an excerpt from an article published in La Civilta Cattolica. Click here to read this free article in full.

Related News

Also Read

North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kong media executives denied bail under security law
Jun 19, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Bishops criticize EU report for stance on abortion
Jun 19, 2021
Irish bishops choose woman to guide route to national synod
Jun 19, 2021
Bishop says US worship sites often unaware of Catholic migrants
Jun 19, 2021
Hope, resilience continue amid calamities in Asia
Jun 18, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021
Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia
Jun 17, 2021
Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021
Use the Philippine constitution to protect people's rights
Jun 16, 2021

Features

Covid-19 spurs unemployment and poverty in Bangladesh
Jun 18, 2021
Catholics help Vietnam farmers reap the fruits of their labor
Jun 17, 2021
The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Agnes Chow: Catholic girl to jailed Hong Kong democracy leader
Jun 12, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Monastic Mystery

The Monastic Mystery
Europe says yes to vaccines no to refugees

Europe says “yes” to vaccines, “no” to refugees!
Calming the storm

Calming the storm
Centenary of an Assassination

Centenary of an Assassination
Refugees matter because each is a human being

Refugees matter because each is a human being
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday June 19 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday June 19 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Twelfth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Twelfth Sunday in Ordinary Time
Lord, may I never doubt Your presence

Lord, may I never doubt Your presence
As we row the boat of our life, be with us Jesus

As we row the boat of our life, be with us Jesus
St. Alban | Saint of the Day

St. Alban | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.