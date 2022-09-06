News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Congregation marks St.Teresa's 25th death anniversary

Nuns at the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata commemorated the day with Eucharistic celebrations and prayers at her tomb

Nuns from Missionaries of Charity attend a special prayer on the occasion of “Peace Day“ to mark the 25th death anniversary of Mother Teresa at the Mother House in Kolkata on Sept. 5

Nuns from Missionaries of Charity attend a special prayer on the occasion of “Peace Day“ to mark the 25th death anniversary of Mother Teresa at the Mother House in Kolkata on Sept. 5. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 06, 2022 10:11 AM GMT

Updated: September 06, 2022 10:29 AM GMT

The 25th death anniversary of St. Mother Teresa, the founder of Missionaries of Charity (MC), was commemorated with special Eucharistic celebrations and prayers at her tomb and the distribution of food packets among the poor in different parts of India.

“Besides continuing with our regular apostolate our sisters went on the streets of Kolkata and distributed food packets to the poor and the needy on Sept. 5,” said Sister Christy MC. 

Mother Teresa died of cardiac arrest on Sept. 5, 1997.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Speaking from the Mother House, the headquarters of the congregation in Kolkata, the capital city of eastern West Bengal state, Sister Christy told UCA News on Sept. 6: “We opened a new daycare center for school dropouts and other children who roam around Park Street in the state capital, as part of our jubilee celebration.”

The center will provide nutritious food, clothes and other basic requirements for the children and also arrange drawing classes and vocational courses depending on their abilities and affinity, she added.

“Other convents and institutions run by the congregation across India commemorated her death anniversary with special Eucharistic celebrations and prayers,” Sister Christy said.

Archbishop Thomas D'Souza of Kolkata, the main celebrant of the special Mass, told UCA News that “though Mother left this world 25 years ago I still feel she is very much alive. Her legacy continues to live on through the work she had started for the poor and the abandoned.”

The prelate said that the missionary works she started continue with the same zeal, fervor and spirit even 25 years after her death.

Recalling his association with the Mother, Archbishop D'Souza said: “Mother was very respectful and caring to priests. She always attended them despite her busy schedule and never kept them waiting.”

The Catholic Association of Bengal organized a public gathering in front of the bust of Mother at Allen Park, which is close to the Mother House, to pay floral tributes to her. Many eminent personalities including political leaders attended the event.

“People from all walks of life kept visiting her tomb and paid homage to her throughout the day,” Sister Christy said.

Mother Teresa was born in Skopje, now the capital of Macedonia. She came to India in 1929 at the age of 19 as a novice with the Loreto Sisters. She left the congregation in the late 1940s and started the Missionaries of Charity in 1950 in Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) to serve the poorest of the poor, the homeless sick, the dying and the destitute.

Her canonization process began two years after her passing. Pope John Paul II beatified her in October 2003. Her tomb at the Missionaries of Charity's headquarters has become a pilgrimage site. Pope Francis declared Mother Teresa a saint at a ceremony in the Vatican on Sept. 4, 2016.

The congregation she founded in 1950 now has some 4,500 sisters and has 700 homes in 136 countries around the world.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

A brief return to wounded Hong Kong A brief return to wounded Hong Kong
Bishops join Indian fishermen’s anti-port protests Bishops join Indian fishermen’s anti-port protests
Islamist attacks on Bangladeshi mystics condemned Islamist attacks on Bangladeshi mystics condemned
Doctors' gathering to reflect on ‘Christian humanism’ Doctors' gathering to reflect on ‘Christian humanism’
Congregation marks St.Teresa's 25th death anniversary Congregation marks St.Teresa's 25th death anniversary
Suicides spur Church support for S. Korea’s poor Suicides spur Church support for S. Korea’s poor
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

The war in Ukraine looms over major ecumenical meeting

The war in Ukraine looms over major ecumenical meeting

The World Council of Churches, which concludes its 11th Assembly on Thursday, has focused on "reconciliation" as war continues between two Christian nations in Eastern Europe

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.