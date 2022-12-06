News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Congolese Catholics protest increasing violence

The call was given by the bishops' conference to express anger at the recurring crisis lasting nearly three decades

Catholics receive the Holy Communion during the service at the Notre Dame du Congo cathedral in Kinshasa on Aug. 16, 2020

Catholics receive the Holy Communion during the service at the Notre Dame du Congo cathedral in Kinshasa on Aug. 16, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Ngala Killian Chimtom, Catholic News Service

By Ngala Killian Chimtom, Catholic News Service

Published: December 06, 2022 04:44 AM GMT

Updated: December 06, 2022 04:50 AM GMT

Catholics and other Christians in Congo took to the streets Dec. 4 to protest increasing violence, often caused when neighboring countries seek the nation's valuable minerals.

"No to the Balkanization of the DRC," read one banner. "No to the hypocrisy and complicity of the international community," read another. And a third read "The Congo is not for sale."

The protest was called by the Congolese bishops' conference and, in some areas, only the 6:30 a.m. Mass was offered so people could participate in the nationwide protests.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, who was in Rome for a meeting of cardinals, voiced his support for the demonstrations.

"The purpose (of the march) is to express our anger with this recurring crisis that has lasted in the Congo for nearly three decades, and we do not see any solution in sight," he said via a video.

"Every Congolese citizen who loves his country and is touched by the suffering of his people must rise up to oppose the project of balkanization of the DRC," Cardinal Ambongo Besungu said.

He specified that the march had no political overtones, but was "to show the whole world that we are one people united for the national cause, united for the unity and sovereignty of our country but also for the dignity of our people."

For nearly three decades, the country been shackled by violence, and the Catholic Church believes that the violence is imposed from outside, with the complicity of the international community.

In a message read by Father Paul Mateta of St. Mark Parish in Kinshasa, the bishops accused Rwanda, and to some extent Uganda, of perpetrating the violence in the East through the M23 terrorist organization.

"We want to denounce through our march some salient facts that are of great concern to us, notably the war of aggression imposed on the Democratic Republic of Congo by Rwanda and Uganda under the cover of the terrorist movement called M23," said the message drafted by the bishops. Rwandan President Paul Kagame has always denied that accusation.

The M23 has been a permanent fixture in the East of the country and has been accused of targeting civilians. The most recent massacre targeted 50 civilians in Rutshuru, about 60 miles from Goma.

The current crisis erupted in November 2021. The M23 militants overran several military posts of the Congolese army and conquered large swathes of territory, particularly in North Kivu province, just west of the Ugandan and Rwandan borders.

At the same time, Ugandan troops were deployed to the province to fight the Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan rebel group that also operates in North Kivu and Ituri.

Congo has blamed Rwanda and Uganda for sponsoring these rebel movements and using them as cover to steal minerals so abundant in eastern Congo.

"The international community displays a hypocritical and complacent attitude that borders on complicity; the responsibility of the international community is clearly engaged by its complacency toward the multinationals and the predatory countries of our natural wealth that seek the balkanization of our country," the bishops' letter said.

The letter also denounced international organizations such as the United Nations and its peacekeepers in Congo, MONUSCO; the European Union; Central African nations and others for standing by as massacres are carried out in eastern Congo.

"The horrors of war suffered by our compatriots in the eastern part of our country oblige us to send them a message of compassion and solidarity on this occasion; the sacrifices made by our valiant soldiers of the FARDC at the front push us to encourage them," the bishops said.

But while Congo's neighbors may certainly share in the blame, Bishop Sébastien-Joseph Muyengo of Uvira said he believes his nation needs be "resurrected or reborn from its ashes."

"Everything that is happening in the East of our country is a sign of the absence of the state," he told Catholic News Service.

He blamed the country's politicians" who do not always play fair by betraying the country for money and power."

"All we want is peace. All we want is to sleep soundly at night, and not be afraid of the sound of a gun," said one protester.

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Congo Jan. 31-Feb. 3, after postponing his July trip because of limited mobility. He originally was scheduled to visit eastern Congo and meet with victims of violence, but he will remain in Kinshasa and meeting with victims Feb. 1 in the residence of the Vatican ambassador.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vatican appointee given police protection in India Vatican appointee given police protection in India
Vietnam islanders welcome first resident priest Vietnam islanders welcome first resident priest
Christmas fundraiser in Malaysia for animal welfare Christmas fundraiser in Malaysia for animal welfare
Myanmar junta arrests prominent Baptist leader Myanmar junta arrests prominent Baptist leader
Filipinos warned against Christmas fraudsters Filipinos warned against Christmas fraudsters
Cambodia launches social security payments for poor Cambodia launches social security payments for poor
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kandy

Diocese of Kandy

Kandy is a hilly area in the Central province of Sri Lanka, spanning a land area of about 5,620.1 square kilometers.

Read more
Diocese of Bhagalpur

Diocese of Bhagalpur

In 1939, the Third Order Regular Franciscan Missionaries of the Province from their Most Sacred Heart of Jesus province

Read more
Diocese of Naval

Diocese of Naval

In a land area of 1,170.8 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the new province of Biliran and Five (5)

Read more
Archdiocese of Raipur

Archdiocese of Raipur

Raipur archdiocese covers 60,814 square kilometers and has a population of 17,783,000 as of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.