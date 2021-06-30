X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Congolese bishops focus on protecting Congo Basin

Communities' livelihoods are being destroyed by unsustainable use of 'the second lung of the planet'

Fredrick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

Fredrick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

Published: June 30, 2021 04:59 AM GMT

Updated: June 30, 2021 05:09 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Newspaper's 'murder' marks death of press freedom in Hong Kong

Jun 28, 2021
2

Philippine prelate slams Duterte at Aquino funeral

Jun 28, 2021
3

Cambodia's human traffickers alter their business model

Jun 29, 2021
4

Myanmar journalists seek refuge in Thailand

Jun 28, 2021
5

Singapore Church joins tech giants to tackle online radicalism

Jun 28, 2021
6

Vietnam's seminarians start new life on Cassock Day

Jun 27, 2021
7

UN alarmed over Myanmar military's sexual violence

Jun 28, 2021
8

Myanmar receives six new Salesian priests amid turmoil

Jun 28, 2021
9

Pandemic blamed for rise in child pornography in Thailand

Jun 29, 2021
10

Hindus seek to block conversions in northern India

Jun 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Congolese bishops focus on protecting Congo Basin

The Ituri Rainforest in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. (Photo: Wikipedia)

In the Congo Basin, unsustainable use of the environment and natural resources is diminishing people's resilience to climate change and destroying communities' livelihoods, say Catholic bishops and environmental experts.

But Congo's bishops are moving to save the basin, which environmental experts describe as "the second lung of the planet," after the Amazon. Some of the bishops' actions were amplified at their meeting on the environment and natural resources in Kinshasa, Congo, June 21–24.

The meeting's focus was the Congo Basin, and it was coordinated by the bishops' commission for natural resources. Its key objective was to get the local churches to commit to protect the basin.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Archbishop Marcel Utembi Tapa, chairman of the Congolese bishops' conference, appealed for increased care of the basin.

"Our concern is to promote an education of our people to respect the environment for the protection of the Congo Basin. DRC is responsible for 60% of (the) forest in the basin. Thus, we have a mission to lead a plea for taking into account the dignity of the people and the living conditions of populations who live in this environment," Archbishop Utembi told the gathering attended by senior church and government officials, environmental experts and members of the civil society.

Congo is currently facing key challenges related to the environment and natural resources, including insecurity related to mineral exploitation in eastern areas. In May, a humanitarian crisis ignited in Goma following the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo. Part of South Kivu province is also facing floods due to the rising waters of Lake Tanganyika.

It means leaving the pretense of power, of being like God. Leaving the pride of power, even of knowledge

"We cannot reflect on the challenges of environmental protection and the exploitation of natural resources without considering their relation to human integral development," said Archbishop Utembi.

Recently, the country has struggled with Ebola and is tackling the coronavirus pandemic, amid other diseases such measles and cholera.

These diseases "show our failure to manage human ecology," said Archbishop Utembi. "It's time that our behavior helps combat the multifaceted pollution in a consciousness that all human beings are created in the image and likeness of God."

Bishop Sébastien Muyengo, president of the bishops' commission for natural resources, said with COVID-19, many world leaders are calling for the new world order, the good of which is to find new ways of inhabiting the world.

Related News

"It means leaving the pretense of power, of being like God. Leaving the pride of power, even of knowledge," said Bishop Muyengo.

Archbishop Utembi said questions about protecting the Congo Basin include how to protect the forest without disrupting lives of communities settled there, what solidarity can be exercised with regard to countries where water sources are drying up, and how the dividends from mining of minerals such as cobalt and lithium could benefit the local populations.

Congo is rich in copper, cobalt, coltan and lithium, among other minerals. It has 50% of the world's cobalt reserves. Cobalt, a key material in car batteries, is expected to come under increased demand, alongside copper, as the world continues to switch to electric motor vehicles.

"So it would make sense that at one point or another our country benefits from this demand in the face of insufficient supply," said Albert Yuma-Mulimbi, president of the Federation of Businesses in Congo.

In a range of observations at the end of the conference, the bishops noted the Congo Basin's rich natural resources were irresponsibly overexploited, leaving the land fragile following deforestation, air and water pollution and dumping of toxic waste.

A key driver of social inequalities in the country is climate injustice, the bishops' statement said.

It also highlighted the Congolese government's weakness and inability to control or evolve a strategic vision for its mining, forestry, hydraulic, energy, land and agricultural resources. The statement also noted the absence of basic infrastructure that would ensure sustainable exploitation of natural resources, thus contributing to the national budget.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Malaysian palm oil giant accused of mistreating workers
Jun 30, 2021
Religious tolerance central to Indians' identity, says new survey
Jun 30, 2021
Hong Kong security law creates 'human rights emergency': Amnesty
Jun 30, 2021
Twitter accused of hosting child pornography in India
Jun 30, 2021
Hong Kong chapel launches St. Joseph exhibition
Jun 30, 2021
Pope touches Philippine hearts with Aquino message
Jun 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Cynical internet providers complicit in child abuse through inaction
Jun 28, 2021
Newspaper's 'murder' marks death of press freedom in Hong Kong
Jun 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: The hierarchical Church has lost the people
Jun 28, 2021
Torture is a scourge that refuses to go away
Jun 27, 2021
USCCB – The US Conference of Crocodilian Bishops
Jun 25, 2021

Features

Patriot and pioneer: Seo Sang-don, a hero of Korean Church
Jun 30, 2021
Recalling a Vietnamese Carmelite nun devoted to her vocation
Jun 29, 2021
Cambodia's human traffickers alter their business model
Jun 29, 2021
Vietnam's seminarians start new life on Cassock Day
Jun 27, 2021
Disabled Korean Catholic lives faith, feeds the hungry
Jun 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Chorus for papal apology gets louder over graves in Canadian residential schools

Chorus for papal apology gets louder over graves in Canadian residential schools
A chat with the cyber friar known as the Vatican geek

A chat with the cyber friar known as the “Vatican geek”
US priests association looks toward a synodal future

US priests’ association looks toward a synodal future
Salesians set up centers in Benin to get kids off the street

Salesians set up centers in Benin to get kids off the street
Pope Francis demanding program for new archbishops

Pope Francis' demanding program for new archbishops
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 30 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 30 June 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Thirteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Thirteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, deepen my trust in You

Lord, deepen my trust in You
May people of California understand Saint Junipero

May people of California understand Saint Junipero
Saint Junipero Serra | Saint of the Day

Saint Junipero Serra | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.