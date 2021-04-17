X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Congo bishops worried about forced Islamization in eastern provinces

Extremist group Allied Democratic Forces is among hundreds of militias behind the deadly cycle of violence

Fredrick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

Fredrick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

Published: April 16, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 17, 2021 05:45 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino child admonishes Duterte for foul language

Apr 14, 2021
2

Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord

Apr 14, 2021
3

The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan

Apr 14, 2021
4

India's Covid-19 crisis worsens as deaths spiral out of control

Apr 14, 2021
5

Japanese archbishop urges strict rules as Covid-19 soars

Apr 15, 2021
6

The Philippines' throwaway street children

Apr 15, 2021
7

Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy

Apr 15, 2021
8

Covid-19 dampens Bangla New Year, Ramadan in Bangladesh

Apr 14, 2021
9

Indian court stops police arresting nuns accused of homicide

Apr 15, 2021
10

Indian bishop appeals for cremation of Covid-19 victims

Apr 14, 2021
Support UCA News
Congo bishops worried about forced Islamization in eastern provinces

Archbishop Marcel Utembi Tapa of Kisangani is president of the National Episcopal Conference of Congo. (Photo: aciafrica)

When an attack occurs in eastern Congo, the main causes are believed to be the illegal exploitation of mineral resources, competition for land and politics. But forced Islamization -- linked to extremists with ties to the Islamic State group -- is emerging as a new twist in violence in the mineral-rich provinces, said the country's Catholic bishops.

The extremist group is Allied Democratic Forces and is originally from western Uganda. It is among hundreds of militias behind the deadly cycle of violence in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

Insecurity in eastern Congo "has many actors and so many goals. Islamization is one of them. Economic interest is another. Islamization through ADF actions ... is a major issue of concern for the Catholic Church," Archbishop Marcel Utembi Tapa, president of Congolese bishops' conference, told Catholic News Service. "ADF's strategy is to kidnap and force victims to join the Islamic faith."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The bishops say that, in the region, militia groups are exploiting the weak points of the regular army to achieve their religious and political goals, including Islamization, occupation of land and the illegal exploitation of natural resources. The violence has left thousands of people dead, millions of others displaced and the general population in untold misery for more than two decades.

The Catholic Church has been raising its voice against the runway insecurity, but it is also working to ensure the followers are not victims of the Islamization, the archbishop said.

The escapees from ADF kidnap claimed to have been forced to convert to Islam

"We are inviting Christians to be strong in their faith," said Archbishop Utembi.

His comments followed the findings of a standing committee of the bishops on the insecurity and massacres in eastern Congo. The committee's report said Islamization was a kind of profound strategy that would have a negative influence on the general policy of the country in the long term.

"The escapees from ADF kidnap claimed to have been forced to convert to Islam," the committee added in news statement April 8.

In the past two years, at least 7,500 people have been kidnapped in Congo. Catholic priests have become victims of attacks and abductions; six priests were captives of the militia groups in 2018. Since their kidnapping in 2012, Assumptionist Fathers Pierre Ndulani, Edmond Kisughi and Anselme Wasukundi have never been found. Militia groups have used the abductions to extort money from families and organizations.

The bishops' committee said about 6,000 people had died in Beni since 2013 and 2,000 in Bunia in 2020 alone. At least 3 million people in the region have been displaced. The armed groups and militiamen have been burning villages, destroying schools and health centers, looting government offices, raiding animals and destroying crops.

Related News

"The population feels abandoned. The promises of the central government for the rapid restoration of peace are numerous, but several have gone unheeded," said the committee.

The bishops' committee called for the completion of the disarmament and demobilization process and support for demobilized fighters, who sometimes join armed groups or become bandits.

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Latest News

Thailand's road toll comes at too high a price
Apr 17, 2021
Hong Kong's freedom fighters pay the price of bravery
Apr 17, 2021
Vatican's Ramadan message says Christians, Muslims must spread hope
Apr 17, 2021
Haitian bishops' Mass for freedom turns violent
Apr 17, 2021
As pandemic worsens in Brazil, pope tells bishops to give hope
Apr 17, 2021
US withdrawal from Afghanistan risks civil war, says Kabul priest
Apr 17, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Thailand's road toll comes at too high a price
Apr 17, 2021
Hong Kong's freedom fighters pay the price of bravery
Apr 17, 2021
The Philippines' throwaway street children
Apr 15, 2021
On reconciling differences
Apr 15, 2021
Finding hope through a cloud of despair
Apr 14, 2021

Features

The island where the West met Japan
Apr 16, 2021
The night a calamity came calling
Apr 16, 2021
Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy
Apr 15, 2021
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
Apr 15, 2021
The rise of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan
Apr 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Who walks with you

Who walks with you?
Climate crisis displacement and solidarity

Climate crisis, displacement and solidarity
Discovering the presence of God in the time of trial

Discovering the presence of God in the time of trial
Peace be with you Go in peace

Peace be with you! Go in peace!
Understanding Not Ultimatums

Understanding, Not Ultimatums
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 18 April 2021 - Fr Provincial Quyen Vu SJ

Mass on Demand – Sunday 18 April 2021 - Fr Provincial Quyen Vu SJ
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Third Sunday of Easter

Readings of the Day: Third Sunday of Easter
Lord Jesus, we thank You for the gift of the Eucharist

Lord Jesus, we thank You for the gift of the Eucharist
Help us heavenly Father to take the road least travelled

Help us heavenly Father to take the road least travelled

Blessed James Oldo | Saint of the Day

Blessed James Oldo | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.