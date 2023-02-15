Conflict, fund shortages threaten Korean missionary clinic in Africa

St. Mary's Clinic has provided affordable medical services to people since 1995

Korean Sister Young-Hee Lee (far left) is seen with staff at St. Mary's Clinic in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic. (Photo: St. Mary's Clinic via Catholic Times)

A clinic run by Korean missionary nuns for the poor in the Central African Republic (CAR) is on the verge of closure due to ongoing civil unrest, a lack of trained personnel, and equipment and fund shortage, says a report.

St. Mary’s Clinic in the national capital Bangui is operated by the Congregation of the Sisters of Saint Paul of Chartres from Daegu, South Korea. The facility, founded in 1995, is a part of the Korean nuns’ education and medical mission in the country, Catholic Times reported on Feb. 15.

The clinic has been serving the poor residents from the slums by providing services in internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, vaccinations, and treatment for people infected with AIDS.

Sister Younghee Lee, a nun serving in the CAR for the last 30 years, said the clinic will continue to provide affordable medical support despite the lack of equipment, and trained personnel.

But the funding issue is pushing it to the verge of closure, she said.

"Despite the difficulties of not knowing when it will close, the clinic can never give up on medical support for the poor," said Sister Lee, the Catholic Times reported.

The number of patients arriving at the clinic for medical care has increased as violence by rebels and armed groups becomes increasingly serious, says Sister Lee.

Despite struggling to manage its operational expenses and being unable to pay its employees, the nuns still refuse to raise the testing charges and service fees.

The clinic offers free treatment to children and pregnant women. However, adults are charged 1,500 francs (US$2.46) as fees. A patient can avail of the facilities of weeklong medical treatment, tests, and medicines by paying only about US$2.34.

The central African country has been plagued by a civil war that started in 2012, affecting millions, especially the women and children in the land-locked nation.

The clinic served as a field hospital in cooperation with Doctors Without Borders and Red Cross organizations as violence between the rebels and armed groups engulfed the region.

The residents are also vulnerable to hunger, malnutrition, and contagious diseases such as malaria and parasitic infections.

The CAR ranks the lowest at 120 among 121 nations in the 2022 Global Hunger Index (GHI) published by Irish Concern Worldwide and German Welthungerhilfe NGOs.

The CAR has a score of 44 points placing the situation of hunger among its people at alarming. In 2000, CAR had a GHI score of 48.8 points, and it has shown a continuous decline since then.

With 50 percent of the population not eating enough, CAR has one of the highest proportions of critically food-insecure people in the world, according to 2023 data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

However, the war-torn central African nation faces difficulties to treat the locals due to an acute shortage of hospitals and clinics in the nation.

After appeals for more trained medical personnel, Catholic medical students in CAR were given tuition fee subsidies through Korean benefactors since 2005.

With the help of Mr. Lee Jong-myeong from Daegu, the CAR got its first and only nephrologist who trained in Senegal for 6 years and returned home, Catholic Times reported.

The first scholarship student who became a hemodialysis specialist for the first time in CAR is now training younger students at Bangui Medical University.

The nuns also pointed out that many of the children and youth in the country face psychological distress with very few psychologists or mental health doctors to attend to them. The high cost of treatment keeps many from obtaining consultations and other services.

Over the years, Korean nuns have supported education and vocational development for African youth, the report said.

The nuns have also secured scholarships for local students to allow them to study in South Korea.

As part of the centenary celebration project of the Archdiocese of Daegu, in 2012, three young people from the Central African Republic studied at the Catholic University of Daegu.

Among the students, Symphorien Yokidoncia received a doctorate in Information Technology Engineering and is now working for the Central African Republic and nurturing younger students at a university.

About 3.4 million of the 6.1 million people in CAR need humanitarian assistance, according to the UNOCHA.

