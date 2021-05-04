X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Conference to debate sexual abuse of young deaf Catholics

People with disabilities are sexually assaulted at nearly three times the rate of people without disabilities

Joyce Duriga, Catholic News Service

Joyce Duriga, Catholic News Service

Published: May 04, 2021 05:26 AM GMT

Updated: May 04, 2021 05:34 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan

May 3, 2021
2

Catholic student drowns after saving girls in Vietnam

May 3, 2021
3

Cambodian lockdowns to end despite record pandemic numbers

May 3, 2021
4

Pakistan minorities await implementation of 'historic' ruling

May 2, 2021
5

'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy

May 4, 2021
6

Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation

May 3, 2021
7

Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day

May 1, 2021
8

Christians in Myanmar's ethnic regions bear brunt of conflict

May 4, 2021
9

Vietnam imposes strong measures as Covid-19 surges

May 4, 2021
10

Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India

May 1, 2021
Support UCA News
Conference to debate sexual abuse of young deaf Catholics

The first international conference on sexual abuse of young deaf Catholics will take place May 7 and May 21 during webinars organized by the Deaf Catholic Youth Initiative for the Americas.

The first international conference on sexual abuse of young deaf Catholics will take place May 7 and May 21 during webinars organized by the Deaf Catholic Youth Initiative for the Americas.

Father Joe Mulcrone, director of the Archdiocese of Chicago's Office of the Deaf, and one of the founders of Deaf Catholic Youth Initiative for the Americas, said this is the first time an event like this is happening.

Juan Carlos Cruz, a Chilean survivor of clerical sex abuse who was appointed to the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors in May, and Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna, adjunct secretary of the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, will both participate in the event. The sessions will be offered in American and Mexican Sign Language and in English and Spanish.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

People with disabilities are sexually assaulted at nearly three times the rate of people without disabilities, according to the website Disability Justice.

While Father Mulcrone is not deaf, his grandparents were, and he grew up speaking to them in sign language. In 1977, he took over the archdiocese's ministry to the deaf at the request of Chicago Cardinal John P. Cody.

"Over the years, as I got good at signing and understanding deaf people signing, I began to get stories and experiences and revelations. Often enough the issue of being sexually abused growing up came out," the priest told the Chicago Catholic, archdiocesan newspaper.

That was when the group decided to bring more awareness to the issue with a conference

He also heard stories of past abuse from young people who attended the Deaf Catholic Youth Initiative for the Americas' "encuentros" -- Spanish for "encounters" -- gatherings in Mexico and Central America.

"We didn't do the encuentros looking for sexual abuse, but when you get young deaf people together in a situation where they were surrounded by adults who were signing and in a trusting environment, these kids would just start disclosing, without any kind of prompting from us," he said.

"There wasn't an encuentro we did where you didn't have at least two or three young people -- boys and girls -- at some point disclosing" what had happened to them, he added.

At the last few encuentros prior to the pandemic, the group two deaf psychologists on the team and as he put it: "They were busy all week."

Related News

That was when the group decided to bring more awareness to the issue with a conference.

"It became obvious to us, among young deaf people we were seeing in Mexico and certainly Central America, the rates of abuse we were seeing were three times that of their hearing counterparts," he said.

Many of the dioceses in Mexico and Central America do not have the same abuse prevention programs and systems in place as dioceses in the United States do, so it makes it harder to address the issue, he note.

The conference is open to anyone interested in participating. Cost is $10 for one day or $15 for both. For more information or to register, visit dcyia.net.

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
May 5, 2021
Fury over 'nefarious video' targeting Malaysian archbishop
May 4, 2021
Indian Catholics seek divine intervention to tame pandemic
May 4, 2021
Philippines opens sainthood cause for Claretian missionary
May 4, 2021
Christians in Myanmar's ethnic regions bear brunt of conflict
May 4, 2021
Indonesian Catholics celebrate martyr's beatification
May 4, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy
May 4, 2021
India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021
Letter from Rome: The old wineskins keep on bursting
May 2, 2021
Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day
May 1, 2021
Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Apr 30, 2021

Features

Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
May 5, 2021
Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation
May 3, 2021
Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India
May 1, 2021
Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims
Apr 30, 2021
Cambodia struggles with porous border as pandemic takes hold
Apr 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Birthday boosts popularity of sunglasswearing Blessed

Birthday boosts popularity of sunglass-wearing Blessed
Pope approves canonization of Indias first martyrsaint

Pope approves canonization of India’s first martyr-saint
Christian leaders call for a new government to save Lebanon

Christian leaders call for a new government to save Lebanon
Pope strips cardinals of special privileges before the law

Pope strips cardinals of special privileges before the law
Imaging of the next stage of Catholic liturgical reform

Imaging of the next stage of Catholic liturgical reform
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 5 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 5 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Lord, help me to listen to You and to learn Your will and way for my life

Lord, help me to listen to You and to learn Your will and way for my life

Grant the grace to understand the essence of faith

Grant the grace to understand the essence of faith
St. Judith of Prussia | Saint of the Day

St. Judith of Prussia | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.