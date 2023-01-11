News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Concrete actions sought over Indonesia's rights abuses

President Jokowi Widodo should go beyond offering an apology and take measures to deliver justice to victims

Concrete actions sought over Indonesia's rights abuses

Maria Catarina Sumarsih attends 'Aksi Kamisan' or Thursday Rally in Jakarta on Oct. 24, 2019. (Photo by Ryan Dagur)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 11, 2023 11:25 AM GMT

Updated: January 11, 2023 11:34 AM GMT

An Indonesian Catholic mother, who lost a son in a deadly crackdown, has joined rights activists asking President Jokowi Widodo to go beyond offering an apology and take concrete measures to deliver justice to victims of human rights violations.

Maria Catarina Sumarsih, 70, said that the president’s statement expressing regret was just imagery and not a step forward as termed by many parties. Her son Benardinus Irawan was killed during a student protest in 1998.
 
"The President's statement was only limited to imagery as if he had paid off election promises, but in reality, President Jokowi is a protector of alleged perpetrators of gross human rights violations," Sumarsih told UCA News referring to Widodo's statement on Jan.  11 over past mass human rights violations, including a violent anti-communist purge in the 1960s and the killing and disappearance of student protesters in the late 1990s.

Widodo said in a speech at the State Palace in Jakarta that as the leader of the country, he admits "that gross human rights violations have happened in several incidents and I regret they happened very much."

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"I have sympathy and empathy for the victims and their families," he said, adding that the government was trying to rehabilitate the victims' rights without negating the judicial resolution, though without specifying how it would do that.

The president mentioned a total of twelve cases, including the murder and abduction of dozens of student protesters and activists during mass street rallies in 1998 that brought down the three decades of the dictatorship of Suharto. One of the victims is Irawan, who was a student at Atma Jaya Catholic University.

Sumarsih, who has been organizing protests in front of the state palace every Thursday since 2007, said: “Severe past human rights violations need not be regretted but must be accounted for in the ad hoc Human Rights Court according to the mechanism stipulated in Law No. 26 of 2000 on Human Rights Courts. ”

“Regret from the president on behalf of the state is not needed. What is important is to deter the perpetrators by trying them in court,” she told UCA News.

“The government's seriousness so that gross human rights violations will not occur again in the future is very doubtful because there is no deterrence for the perpetrators," she added.

In line with Sumarsih, Fatia Maulidiyanti, coordinator of the Commission for Missing Persons and Disappearances also said that a statement of regret “without disclosing the truth is not important” unless there is a clearer follow-up.

Reverend Gomar Gultom from the Union of Churches in Indonesia, an ecumenical Christian forum, hailed Widodo's statement and called it "a big leap in the process of resolving human rights violations in Indonesia, which for decades has tended to be covered up and even denied."

He hopes that this confession can be an entry point for further legal proceedings.

"Now it is the duty of all elements of the nation with good will to oversee this process more seriously," he said.

He stated, as a follow-up to this statement, the government needs to ensure the elimination of various forms of historical material that have existed so far, which can be seen as “a distortion of history and obscuring the facts of human rights violations and memorialization of these gross human rights violations” in the form of a statute, as a warning to the next generation so that it does not happen again.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnamese Catholics help Hmong kids survive cold Vietnamese Catholics help Hmong kids survive cold
Return of communists in Nepal is good news for China Return of communists in Nepal is good news for China
Concrete actions sought over Indonesia's rights abuses Concrete actions sought over Indonesia's rights abuses
Chinese rights defender ‘brutally tortured’ in prison Chinese rights defender ‘brutally tortured’ in prison
Christian Indonesian governor arrested for bribery Christian Indonesian governor arrested for bribery
Efforts on to resolve Indian Church's liturgical dispute Efforts on to resolve Indian Church's liturgical dispute
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Beihai

Diocese of Beihai

Zhanjiang covers the cities of Leizhou, Wuchuan, Lianjiang, the counties of Suixi and Xuwen, and the districts of

Read more
Diocese of Chiang Mai

Diocese of Chiang Mai

The Diocese of Chiang Mai, in the northern region of the Kingdom of Thailand, was erected in 1959.The diocesan covers a

Read more
Diocese of Bongaigaon

Diocese of Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon diocese covers an area of 13,630 square kilometers, comprising civil districts of Nalbari, Barpeta,

Read more
Diocese of Vinh Long

Diocese of Vinh Long

With an area of 6,772 square kilometers, Vinh Long diocese covers the provinces of Ben Tre, Tra Vinh and Vinh Long, and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.