Your Daily Mass
UCA News
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Malaysia

Concert raises funds for Malaysian Church's migrant ministry

Kuching Christmas Concert Choir hands over nearly $5,000 after successful virtual concert

UCA News reporter, Kuala Lumpur

UCA News reporter, Kuala Lumpur

Updated: April 13, 2021 02:38 PM GMT
Father Galvin Richard Ngumbang (right), chairman of the Commission of Mission and Human Development in Kuching Archdiocese, receives donations raised by Kuching Christmas Concert Choir last December. (Photo: Today’s Catholic)

A Catholic group in Kuching Archdiocese of Malaysia has donated money collected from a virtual Christmas concert to the Church’s ministry of migrants and human development.

A delegation from Kuching Christmas Concert Choir (KUCC) met with Father Galvin Richard Ngumbang, chairman of the Commission of Mission and Human Development in Kuching Archdiocese, and donated 20,000 ringgit (US$4,836) to the Home of Peace and Migrant Ministry of the Church on April 9.

The donations were raised from “Angels’ Carols: A Virtual Christmas Concert” last December that garnered more than 25,000 views on social media. The concert organizers also sold customized gift cards to support the event and raise funds for the Church.

The concert was organized with the support of the archdiocese’s Commission for Mission and Human Development with an aim to raise funds for charitable works.

“I am happy to be part of a very giving community. I am glad that an event such as this opens an opportunity for me to donate to the fundraising,” commented a member who purchased a gift card, reported Today’s Catholic.

Organizers said they were overwhelmed by the response of the people and wish to organize the concert regularly.

“To all our supporters, we thank you wholeheartedly for your blessings, prayers and generosity on the virtual Christmas concert,” the KUCC stated on its Facebook page.

The Archdiocese of Kuching has more than 208,000 Catholics and is a major Christian stronghold in Sabah and Sarawak states covering the Borneo region of Malaysia. In this Muslim-majority Southeast Asian nation, Christians account for about 10 percent including 1.2 million Catholics.

