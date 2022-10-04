News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Sri Lanka

Concerns over security of Sri Lanka’s Cardinal Ranjith

An opposition parliamentarian has demanded an investigation into reduced security cover for head of the nation’s Catholic Church

Concerns over security of Sri Lanka's Cardinal Ranjith

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith (left) speaks with people after he opened monuments to commemorate the 279 people killed in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, in Colombo on April 18, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, Colombo

By UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: October 04, 2022 11:08 AM GMT

Updated: October 04, 2022 12:39 PM GMT

A Catholic parliamentarian has expressed concern over the security cover provided to Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith amid claims of a renewed threat.

State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon said he was not aware of any threat to the head of the nation’s Catholic Church but assured to look into the matter in response to a question raised by the opposition in Parliament on Oct. 3

The issue was raised by Kavinda Jayawardane, a Catholic parliamentarian belonging to the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party.

He alleged that the government has reduced the security of Cardinal Ranjith and demanded an investigation into the matter.

A group of commandos and army personnel provide security to the cardinal ever since the Easter Sunday attacks on churches and hotels in 2019. 

A senior priest from the archdiocese of Colombo said there could be a renewed threat to Cardinal Ranjith’s life as he has been vocal on investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks and justice for the victims.

The priest said that a sub-unit of the army under a captain and trained commandos were deployed for his protection.

“It seems to us that the security of the commandos is currently not available at the Archbishop's house," he said on the condition of anonymity.

The priest said about six army soldiers continue to be deployed at the main gates of the Bishop's House in Colombo. In addition, military personnel also provide cover around the premises, he added.

There was tighter security earlier, in 2019 and 2020, with even the employees kept under a strict watch, their entry and exit movements monitored carefully

“A separate security team with a vehicle is deployed for the cardinal’s security for the public events he participates in regularly,” the priest said.

Cardinal Ranjith has been lending his voice to the resolution of the social and economic woes of Sri Lankans. He has been particularly vocal on behalf of the Easter attack victims. 

Just last week, the prelate urged the Elections Commission to hold the local council elections by March 2023.

Speaking at a religious event at the Sacred Heart Church in Ragama, Cardinal Ranjith said that an election would give the people an opportunity to send a message to the government democratically.

