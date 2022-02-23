X
Concern grows over harassment of activists in Thailand

Rights groups call on authorities to desist from harassing and prosecuting young pro-democracy activists

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: February 23, 2022 05:40 AM GMT

Updated: February 23, 2022 05:48 AM GMT

Concern grows over harassment of activists in Thailand

A protester takes photos with a mobile phone of illustrations of activists during a demonstration against the Thai government in support of the release of political prisoners outside Bangkok Remand Prison on Oct. 13, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Police harassment has been ratcheted up against young pro-democracy activists in Thailand in a worrying development, rights advocates say.

In one of the latest incidents, teenage activists in the northern city of Chiang Mai were evicted last week from their apartment because surveillance by police caused concerns for their landlord.

One of the young women, a 19-year-old student activist at Chiang Mai University, said plainclothes officers had been paying regular visits to their apartment complex after another activist called Phimchanok Jaihong, a prominent member of a pro-democracy group, moved in with them.

The officers allegedly also called the landlord, who then decided to terminate the lease on the unit.

Phimchanok, a student at Chiang Mai University, had previously complained about police harassment.

The young woman was detained last month after she held up a banner on campus in which she called on other students to boycott a royally sponsored graduation ceremony in response to Thai authorities’ clampdown on critics of the monarchy.

The government is afraid of one woman. They are questioning and pressuring her every day. She has no privacy

Since November 2020, more than 170 young Thais, most of them student activists, have been charged with royal defamation, a crime in Thailand that is punishable by up to 15 years in prison per charge, for calling for political reforms including reform of the monarchy.

The continued harassment of Phimchanok has prompted other activists to rally to her defense.

“The government is afraid of one woman. They are questioning and pressuring her every day. She has no privacy, and we have all been affected by the police’s harassment,” Wilar Party, a grassroots group of activists in Chiang Mai, said in a Facebook post.

“We are activists dedicated to working on several issues and have no fear of dictatorial power. This abuse of power ... will only cause us to keep moving forward,” it added.

The group also called on Thai authorities to desist from harassing and prosecuting young activists.

“Don’t think that the people will be afraid of you. The more you do it, the more we will rise up,” the activists said. “We are just activists, not criminals. Don’t criminalize us by harassing us like we’ve done something wrong.”

Meanwhile, in Bangkok, police reportedly paid a visit last week to a young woman who had recently helped organize a street poll in which people were asked if they were bothered by royal motorcades that regularly see roads in the Thai capital closed to traffic, creating huge jams.

The Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group said the 22-year-old woman’s family in Bangkok had been visited by police officers who inquired about her.

The rights group said her parents have been concerned about their own and their daughter’s safety since the visit.

