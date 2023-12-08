Concern after deadly bombing at Catholic mass in Philippines

A report by global rights body, Civicus points monitor Civic rights including freedom of assembly, association and expression have shrunk further across the Asia-Pacific as many governments intensified crackdown on civil society, journalists and protesters.

The People Power Under Attack 2023 report assessed civic space conditions in 198 countries and territories.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporters rally in Dhaka on Oct. 28, 2023, demanding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina step down to allow a free and fair election under a neutral government. (AFP)

Civic space was repressed in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, China, North Korea, Afghanistan, Vietnam, India, Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Maldives. Pakistan, Malaysia and Singapore saw an increase in censorship on media.

Timor-Leste has been hailed for improving its ranking thanks to the authorities’ respect for press freedoms and electoral rights. The report said almost one third of world’s population now lives in countries with the most restricted civic space, the highest since 2018. Only 2.1 percent of people live in "open" countries, where civic space is both free and protected.

India’s most populous Uttar Pradesh state has recorded the highest number of arrests of Christians in the past three years since passing a stringent anti-conversion law.

Nearly 400 Christians were arrested in 181 cases since. Among the 398 people arrested so far, a majority are Protestant pastors and followers of neo-Christian groups. Those jailed include 318 males, 80 females, and a Catholic priest.

Christians participate in a prayer meeting at Kanpur, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Facebook)

Most of the arrested are out on bail but 50 including Father Babu Francis are still in jail. The priest was arrested in October after a hardline Hindu politician accused him and three other Catholics of attempting to convert villagers.

The state is ruled by the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Eleven states, mostly ruled by BJP, have passed anti-conversion laws. The constitutional validity of these laws is being challenged in the Supreme Court.

A report by Pakistani Catholic bishops’ National Commission for Justice and Peace has accused the government of whitewashing a mob attack on churches and Christian settlements in Jaranwala in August. The report said the state is giving an impression that Christians have created the incident.

The commission’s executive director, Naeem Yousaf Gill, however, said the report did not aim to “stand against the state” but to prevent “such incidents from happening” in the future.

Christians attend a Sunday service near Saint John Church in Jaranwala on the outskirts of Faisalabad on Aug. 20 after a mob attacked several churches over blasphemy allegations. (Photo: AFP)

About 80 Christian homes and 26 churches were vandalized in a riot in Jaranwala in Punjab province on Aug. 16, over allegations of Quran desecration. Hundreds of Christians were forced to flee from their homes.

The report said the state and the media in the Muslim-majority country followed the same pattern of shifting responsibility and diverting attention. A senior police officer in Punjab attributed the mob attack to intelligence agencies in neighboring India.

The West Rukum District Court in Nepal has handed down life sentences to 24 upper-caste Hindus for murdering six youths from the socially ostracized Dalit community. They were accused of murdering the six youths on May 23, 2020. Two others received two years in jail. All convicts were also ordered to pay a fine of 50,000 rupees or around 380 US Dollars each.

The sensational murder prompted the government to form a high-level parliamentary probe committee. The committee found the murders resulted from caste-based discrimination against downtrodden Dalits by upper-caste Hindus.

Nepalese woman Dana Sunar, a member of the Dalit caste, carries firewood in Simikot, the headquarters of Humla district, some 430km north-west of Kathmandu in this file image. A court has sentenced 24 upper-caste Hindus to life terms for murdering six Dalit youths in 2020. (AFP)

Local media reported in 2020 that the crime occurred when 21-year-old Nabaraj B K from Bheri municipality in Jajarkot district traveled to West Rukum to bring his 17-year-old “upper caste” girlfriend home.

Nabaraj was accompanied by 17 friends who were attacked by the locals with homemade weapons and stones. Nabaraj and five others were killed while the others were injured. The police said the killings were premeditated and organized by the girl’s family.

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks have criticized the nation’s top Catholic leader for opposing the appointment of a controversial police officer to the post of Inspector General of Police.